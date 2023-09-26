pinterest-announces-new-product-updates-and-advertising-solutions

Pinterest has unveiled a series of innovative product updates and advertising solutions, aiming to enhance the platform’s user experience and provide advertisers with advanced tools to connect with the platform’s audience.

Bill Watkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Pinterest, commented on the new updates, stating, “We are innovating faster than ever before with a robust slate of relevant, personalized products to reach consumers with intent, and we’re building with the goal to be the industry’s best full-funnel solution.”

Highlights from Pinterest Presents include:

Ad Format Expansions: Aiming to captivate the 465 million monthly Pinterest users, new ad formats will further align advertisers with users actively seeking brand inspiration. Key formats include: Premiere Spotlight: This feature, allowing brands to own premium ad spots, will now be extended from search to the home feed. Available in numerous countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Japan.

This feature, allowing brands to own premium ad spots, will now be extended from search to the home feed. Available in numerous countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Japan. Showcase Ads: An interactive solution enabling users to swipe through branded images, offering a deeper brand experience.

An interactive solution enabling users to swipe through branded images, offering a deeper brand experience. Quiz Ads: This offers a tailored brand experience on Pinterest with up to three questions, guiding consumers towards more personalized purchase decisions. Enhancements for Agencies: To assist agencies and platform partners, Pinterest is amplifying its automated business tools. The enhanced Business Manager will provide comprehensive dashboards and new audience-sharing features. Creative Studio Preview: Designed to facilitate the rapid generation of lifestyle imagery for product Pins, this feature will undergo testing with select US advertisers this year. Shopping Features: With over half of its users viewing Pinterest as a shopping platform, new features like mobile deep links and direct links aim to enhance the shopping experience. Additionally, eCommerce integrations with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce will be extended. Visualizing and Curating Ideas: Pinterest is introducing ‘Collages,’ a feature employing the platform’s visual technology. This tool enables users to craft interactive collages from various Pins, presenting a more immersive shopping experience. Sabrina Ellis, Chief Product Officer at Pinterest, remarked, “With collages, Pinterest becomes a user’s sandbox for exploration, refinement, and visualization. Our vision is that all products will be shoppable in collages, just like everything else on Pinterest.”

The new updates solidify Pinterest’s commitment to offering an enhanced platform for users and advertisers, reinforcing its reputation as the go-to place for inspiration and shopping.

