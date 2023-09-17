Portable Generators: Be Prepared With Our Top Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The unexpected can occur at any moment—be it a power outage, a natural disaster, or an onsite project that lacks electrical access. In such cases, a portable generator can be a lifesaver for businesses.

Why Invest in a Portable Generator For Your Busines:

Ensuring Business Continuity:

Power outages can halt operations, leading to potential revenue loss. A portable generator ensures that your business remains operational, even when the main power supply is down.

Flexibility and Mobility:

For businesses that operate on-the-go or have offsite projects, a portable generator provides the necessary power source no matter where the job takes them.

Protecting Sensitive Equipment:

Many businesses use devices that require a consistent power source. In case of power fluctuations or outages, a portable generator can prevent damage to these devices.

Cost-Effective:

Compared to the losses incurred during unplanned power outages, investing in a portable generator is cost-effective in the long run.

Best Portable Generators: Our Top Picks From Amazon

Fortunately, there are a lot of great portable generators on the market. We’ve sorted through many of them to bring you our top picks from Amazon.

Feature / Product Top Pick: Generac Portable Electric Generator Runner Up: EF Ecoflow Solar Generator Best Value: Champion Portable Generator Wattage 8000 watts 1800 watts 2500 watts Fuel Type Gasoline Solar Gasoline, Propane (LPG) Power Source Gas Powered Solar Powered Fuel Powered Item Weight 5 Pounds 31 Pounds 39 Pounds Voltage 120V 120 Volts 120 Volts Output Wattage 8000 Watts 160 Watts 2500 Watts Components Included Generator 1260Wh Solar Generator with accessories, 160W Foldable Solar Panel with accessories Engine Oil, Propane (LPG) Hose, USB Adapter, Oil Funnel Product Dimensions 21.5" x 32" x 27.5" 16"L x 8"W x 11"H 17.3" x 12" x 17.7" Description Features - Premium Power

- Easy Start-Up

- Extended Reach

- Fuel Efficiency and Reduced Noise

- Portability - Kit Includes

- Power Capabilities

- Rapid Recharge

- Intelligent Solar Charging

- Durability and Protection - Dual Fuel Capabilities

- Lightweight Design

- Quiet Operation

- Parallel Ready

- Clean Power Outlets

- Champion Support

Generac Portable Generator

Top Pick: We love this Generac as it is compact, durable, lightweight (weighs only 5 pounds), and delivers 5000 watts of power with a single-touch electric start. It comes with built-in locking handles and wheels for easy movement and the outlets are covered to protect the generator from harsh weather conditions.

Generac Portable Generator

Buy on Amazon

EF ECOFLOW Solar Power Generator

Runner Up: This portable solar generator can power just about anything with 1260Wh power. It recharges from 0-80% within one hour thanks to the patented Eco flow X-stream technology. Besides solar charging, you can also charge this generator using your car’s 12V charger or by plugging it into a power outlet. This generator is also super quiet.

EF ECOFLOW Solar Power Generator

Buy on Amazon

Champion Power Equipment Portable Inverter Generator

Best Value: This Champion Power Equipment is certainly one of the best portable generators, not just because of its price and portability, but it also dual fuel so you can use either gas or propane. It produces 2500 watts of power, and it is also quite quiet producing 53 dBA from 23 feet. This generator also uses Cold Start Technology that ensures a quick start in cold weather.

Champion Power Equipment Portable Inverter Generator

Buy on Amazon

Westinghouse Portable Generator

This Westinghouse generator produces up to 12500 watts at peak power. It is also runs on gasoline or propane. It comes with a dependable push button electric start system that makes starting and stopping the generator a breeze. When utility power is lost, the L14-30R 120/240V 30A outlet allows you to conveniently connect the generator directly to your most important power circuits using an extension cord.

Westinghouse Portable Generator

Buy on Amazon

DuroMax Portable Generator

Thanks to the tri fuel technology this gas portable generator runs on natural gas, gasoline, or propane giving you the freedom and flexibility of choice. Besides, this generator produces 13,000 watts of power so you can power your lights, AC system, appliances, and other essentials with ease during a storm or power outage. It also features a large LED display so you can view the load gauge, gas gauge, voltage and frequency all at a glance.

DuroMax Portable Generator

Buy on Amazon

Champion Power Equipment Portable Generator

This gas-powered generator has a noise level of 74dBA from 23feet and it keeps running for up to 10 hours on a full tank of gasoline. It comes with one 120/240V 30A locking outlet, four 120V 20A GFCI outlets, a built-in surge protector that prevents overloads and Cold Start Technology for easy starts in cold weather. This gas generator produces 11,500 starting watts and 9200 running watts.

Champion Power Portable Generator

Buy on Amazon

Geneverse Solar Power Generator

If you are completely going to be off grid, then you should check out this solar powered generator that can also be recharged from an AC outlet or car. The lightweight, foldable, and portable design allows for easy set-up and transportation. It also includes 6 built-in protection modules for maximum safety.

Geneverse Solar Power Generator

Buy on Amazon

BLUETTI Solar Power Generator

This power station comes with 2048Wh LFP cells and a 2200W inverter, making it a reliable and safe off grid power source. This solar generator can power most of your appliances under 2200W. You can also expand the power output by connecting additional generators.

BLUETTI Solar Power Generator

Buy on Amazon

Pulsar Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

This heavy-duty generator produces up to 12000 peak watts. It also uses both gas and LPG fuel which makes it a perfect choice for emergency situations. The 8-gallon fuel tank provides up to 12 hours of continuous power output operation at half load when running on gasoline.

Pulsar Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

Buy on Amazon

Anker 757 Portable Power Station

The Anker portable power station is a reliable portable power for hassle-free outings and lights-out situations. The 757 also has a long-lasting battery that allows you to power your devices every day for 10 years. It produces 1500 watts which makes an ideal solution for powering all your essential devices.

Anker 757 Portable Power Station

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying Portable Generators

Evidently, portable generators come in a variety of sizes, varying running time and powering options. The best best portable generator should be durable, meet your power needs, and also portable. Whether you are looking for a small gas generator or a propane generator, these considerations should help you get the best portable generator.

Power: Portable generators can produce power ranging from 900 to 14,000 watts. Determine how much power you need to power your appliances first before making a choice. If you choose a generator set that doesn’t meet the demands of its application the generator will fail to power your site appropriately and it will wear out faster

Portable generators can produce power ranging from 900 to 14,000 watts. Determine how much power you need to power your appliances first before making a choice. If you choose a generator set that doesn’t meet the demands of its application the generator will fail to power your site appropriately and it will wear out faster Fuel Options: The more the merrier. The dual fuel generators can run on propane or gas. Some generators also use tri-fuel technology, so you can use natural gas, propane, or gasoline. The best portable solar generator can also be charged on the car or AC outlet.

The more the merrier. The dual fuel generators can run on propane or gas. Some generators also use tri-fuel technology, so you can use natural gas, propane, or gasoline. The best portable solar generator can also be charged on the car or AC outlet. Ease of Transportation: The best portable generator should also be easy to transport. Most options come with wheels and are light enough to carry.

The best portable generator should also be easy to transport. Most options come with wheels and are light enough to carry. Run Time: This closely relates to power output. Look for a generator with at least 10 hours of runtime. This should be enough to take you through a day’s work.

This closely relates to power output. Look for a generator with at least 10 hours of runtime. This should be enough to take you through a day’s work. Noise Levels: Take into considerations the sound regulations. You also need a generator that is as quiet as possible as it is less intrusive and won’t interrupt your sleep either.

