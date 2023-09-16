Pressure Washers: Top Picks to Deep Clean Your Business 

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Finding the best pressure washer is critical to maintaining a tidy business location or cleaning your car. We all have different reasons for why we need a pressure washer, so finding the best pressure washer will mainly depend on the use you need it for. There are two main types of pressure washers – electric and gas-powered pressure washers. Most residential cleaning can easily be tackled with an electric pressure washer. However, if you need a little more power and intensity then a gas-pressure washer is the best bet.

Making the Right Choice: Electric vs. Gas Pressure Washers for Business Needs

Selecting the best pressure washer can directly impact the efficiency and presentation of your business or the quality of your work. This choice can be a determining factor in ensuring the cleanliness of commercial equipment, buildings, or vehicles. It’s not just about cleaning, it’s about delivering exceptional results that uphold the reputation of your business or service.

Key Considerations:

Nature of Task : Light tasks such as cleaning windows, outdoor furniture, or vehicles typically require an electric pressure washer. They are more user-friendly, quieter, and adequate for these jobs. Heavy-duty tasks like cleaning commercial spaces, stripping paint, or deep-cleaning surfaces benefit from the robust power of gas-pressure washers.

: Portability : Electric pressure washers are generally lighter and easier to move around. Great if you’re cleaning multiple areas. Gas pressure washers, while heavier, are more versatile as they don’t need an electrical source nearby.

: Cost and Maintenance : Electric models tend to be more affordable upfront, but they might not last as long if used intensively. Gas models might have a steeper price tag, but their longevity and power can provide value for businesses that need regular, intense cleaning.

:

Tips for Business Owners & Workers:

Always read the user manual before operating a pressure washer. It helps ensure the longevity of the device and guarantees safety.

Consider investing in various nozzles. Different tasks might require different pressure settings.

Regularly inspect and maintain your pressure washer to keep it running efficiently and safely.

Best Pressure Washers

Feature/Model Top Pick: SIMPSON MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer Runner Up: Westinghouse WPX2700 Gas Pressure Washer Best Value: RYOBI Electric Pressure Washer Max Pressure (PSI) 3100 2700 1800 Flow Rate (GPM) 2.4 2.3 1.2 Engine/Motor Kohler RH265 engine

212cc four-stroke Westinghouse horizontal shaft engine 13 Amp electric motor Design/Construction Compact, lightweight Tough steel frame construction Portable design Special Features Thermal relief to prevent overheating Interchangeable nozzle heads Three included nozzles, stored on unit Recommended Uses Outdoor furniture, patios, house siding, prepping exteriors for painting Sidewalks, decks, railings, garage floors, cars, exterior walls, fences Decks, windows, patio furniture

SIMPSON MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer

Top Pick: This is arguably one of the best gas-powered pressure washers for the “Do-it-Yourselfer” that is looking for maximum performance with minimal investment. A powerful, reliable, maintenance-free cam pump delivers 3100 PSI at 2.4 GPM and includes thermal relief to prevent overheating. The compact, lightweight design also allows for easy transportation. This pressure washer is easy to assemble and use and is great for cleaning outdoor furniture, patios, house siding, and for prepping home or business exteriors for painting.

SIMPSON MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Westinghouse WPX3200 Gas Pressure Washer

Runner Up: This pressure washer has enough muscle and power to blast away grime from even the toughest cleaning jobs. It is built with a tough steel frame construction and makes use of a powerful 212cc four-stroke Westinghouse horizontal shaft engine. You can also interchange the nozzle heads to suit your specific cleaning needs of the day. 2700 PSI and 2. 3 GPM of powerful water pressure make this machine ideal for cleaning sidewalks, decks, railings, garage floors, cars, patio furniture, exterior walls, and fences.

Westinghouse WPX3200 Gas Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

RYOBI Electric Pressure Washer

Best Value: We love this pressure washer because of its portability. Despite its small size, it still packs enough power (13 Amp electric motor and 1800 PSI) to quickly clean decks, windows, and patio furniture. The three included nozzles can conveniently be stored on the unit so you don’t have to worry about losing them. This pressure washer is also backed with a 3-year warranty.

RYOBI Electric Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

SIMPSON Cleaning PowerShot Gas Pressure Washer

The SIMPSON PowerShot is the best commercial pressure washer for contractors who specialize in deck cleaning, paint preparation, graffiti removal, wood restoration, and all other professional cleaning services. It uses a premium Honda engine that is designed for optimum performance and reliability. It is also sturdy and portable thanks to the welded steel frame construction and the pneumatic tires that allow for easy maneuverability.

SIMPSON Cleaning PowerShot Gas Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Stanley Portable Electric Pressure Washer

If usability and performance are important to you, then you need to check out this electric pressure washer. It produces up to 2150 PSI, 1.4 GPM, and up to 13 Amps of power. It uses a telescoping handle and two wheels that make mobility super easy. This washer is ideal for garden and patio cleaning, car, and sidewalk cleaning.

Stanley Portable Electric Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Greenworks TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer

The Greenworks pressure washer gets you all the power you need for your home, business, or car cleaning needs. It uses a TruBrushless 14 Amp motor that generates 3000 PSI and 2.0 GPM for maximum cleaning power. It also comes equipped with a rugged metal gun and a kink-resistant hose.

Greenworks TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Generac SpeedWash Gas Powered Pressure Washer

As the name suggests, this gas-powered pressure washer allows you to complete your cleaning up to 50% faster. The pressure nozzles are specially designed to clean four times faster than standard nozzles. The turbo nozzle attachment is also designed to remove stubborn grime and dirt from tough tough surfaces faster than the standard nozzles.

Generac SpeedWash Gas Powered Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

CRAFTSMAN Electric Pressure Washer

CRAFTSMAN produces a wide range of reliable power tools and this pressure washer doesn’t disappoint. It is durable, mobile, and powerful. It produces up to 2,400 PSI which is also complemented with four nozzles that make cleaning a breeze. Onboard storage for wand, hose, cord, and nozzles gives you a home for these accessories.

CRAFTSMAN Electric Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer

Equipped with a 13-amp motor, this electric pressure washer generates up to 2300 PSI and 1.48 GPM of pure cleaning power that’s enough to take on tough stains. It also comes with a 34-inch spray wand for those hard-to-reach messes, a 20-foot high-pressure hose, and easy-glide wheels for maximum maneuverability.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

Briggs & Stratton Gas Pressure Washer

This Briggs & Stratton gas pressure washer comes with a powerful 63cc engine and easy start technology that eliminates the need to choke the engine to start. Four quick connect spray tips allow you to easily change the spray and intensity. The fold-handle design also allows for easy transport and storage.

Briggs & Stratton Gas Pressure Washer

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying a Pressure Washer

The best pressure washer should have enough power to clean the surfaces without damaging them. Compact, lightweight machines are preferable if portability is needed in your line of work. Here are some additional things that you need to consider:

PSI: Pounds per square inch (PSI) is commonly used to measure the pressure of gasses or liquids. The higher the PSI, the more water pressure you will get when cleaning. Make sure the PSI matches the surface that you intend to clean as too much PSI can damage the surface. The best commercial pressure washer will have PSI above 2800 for heavy-duty cleaning.

Power: Also equally important is the power the pressure washer produces. The easiest way to tell is the power includes multiplying the gallons per minute (GPM) with the PSI to find the cleaning units (CU). The more the CU, the more power the machine has.

Nozzles: Most pressure washers will come with either three or four nozzle tips. The nozzles usually range from zero degrees that shoots a direct jet of water to 65 degrees which uses a larger opening to decrease the velocity and increase the hose pressure. The lover the nozzle range, the more high-powered the spray is.

Portability: Compact and lightweight pressure washers are easier to carry around. Some washers come with an integrated wheel system for additional maneuverability.

Hot Vs. Cold Water: Cold water pressures are generally more affordable and less complicated to use than hot water pressure machines. On the other hand, the hot water counterparts require less soap and water to clean and can also be used to sanitize surfaces.

