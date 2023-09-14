Propane Heater: Keep Warm With Our Top Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Propane heater provides warm radiant heat in places where you may not have a primary heating source like the shed, workshop, garage, or sun porch. Thankfully, propane heaters can make cold winter nights a lot more bearable.

Can You Use a Propane Heater Indoors?

The answer is yes. It is safe to use an indoor propane heater as long as you follow the manufacturer’s recommendations and guidelines for the safe use of the heater. Also, make sure you choose a propane heater that’s the right size for your space. The best heaters will have features such as overheat protection and automatic shutoff if it tips over, a low oxygen sensor, and a high-temperature coated safety guard on the front.

Here’s a list of some of the best indoor and outdoor propane heaters to keep you warm this winter season.

Mr. Heater Buddy Portable Indoor Propane Heater

Top Pick: Instantly heat up to 225 square feet of space with this indoor propane heater. It carries a lot of the features that you need in a good heater including an auto shut-off whenever it detects low oxygen levels or if it tips over. This version also comes with a carbon monoxide detector and an 85-decibel alarm to alert you if there is a fire.

Mr. Heater Buddy Portable Indoor Propane Heater

Buy on Amazon

Dyna-Glo Portable Propane Cabinet Heater

Runner Up: Proving radiant heat for areas measuring up to 450 square feet, this Dyna Glo propane heater is an excellent choice for your portable indoor and outdoor propane heating needs. It produces up to 64 hours of heat when connected to a 20 pounds propane tank. It also comes with an oxygen depletion sensor and tip-over protection, side carrying handles, locking casters, and variable heat controls that allow you to adjust the heat output to your desired temperature.

Dyna-Glo Portable Propane Cabinet Heater

Buy on Amazon

Mr. Heater Tank Top Propane Heater

Best Value: This 10,000 BTU vent-free heater is the perfect supplemental heating solution for your offsite heating needs. It comes equipped with a convenient piezo ignition, a multi-output valve for easy temperature regulation, and with a tip-over safety shut-off switch. Easily mounts on 20 to 100-lb propane cylinder.

Mr. Heater Tank Top Propane Heater

Buy on Amazon

Member’s Mark Patio Heater

Heat up your patio with the Member’s Mark outdoor propane heater. Designed for the outdoors, this heater uses commercial-grade 304 stainless steel for maximum durability. Get maximum heat output with the adjustable 47,000 BTUs. Additional features include an automatic tip-over safety and shutoff device, large, aluminized reflectors, and easy-start electronic ignition.

Member’s Mark Patio Heater

Buy on Amazon

Dyna-Glo Liquid Propane Convection Heater

This Dyna Glo heater is the best pick for extremely large spaces. It heats up to 4,700 square feet and comes equipped with an automatic overheat shutoff, a large base to prevent tipping, variable heat settings, and an easy-to-ignite piezo ignition.

Dyna-Glo Liquid Propane Convection Heater

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics Outdoor Propane Patio Heater

Available in a variety of colors, this highly durable stainless-steel heater is a perfect choice for your outdoor heating needs. It delivers 46,000 BTUs of quiet and consistent heat for up to a 9-foot radius. It features a one-touch ignition button, a tilt safety auto-shutoff valve, an adjustable temperature knob, a water box for weighing the base, and two wheels for smooth mobility.

Amazon Basics Outdoor Propane Patio Heater

Buy on Amazon

DeWALT Portable Propane Heater

This portable propane heater is built for the job site or camping trip. It comes equipped with a thermoelectric safety valve, three USB ports that you can use to charge your devices, and a powerful LED work light.

DeWALT Portable Propane Heater

Buy on Amazon

Mr. Heater Portable Forced Air Propane Heater

Fend off frozen fingers while at the job site with this forced air propane heater. This heater runs on a 20-pound propane tank and boasts a variable output of between 30,000 and 60,000 BTUs. Built for the job site, this heater is durable and quieter than most heaters.

Mr. Heater Portable Forced Air Propane Heater

Buy on Amazon

DeWALT Radiant Propane Heater

This portable propane heater requires no electricity or air movement to provide 45,000 BTU radiant heat. It features a heavy-duty support frame and solid-foam flat-free tires for smooth mobility. It is also CSA-certified.

DeWALT Radiant Propane Heater

Buy on Amazon

DeWalt Forced Air Propane Heater

The DeWalt forced air propane heater provides construction professionals with the heat they need to stay warm and active at the job site. This 150,000 BTU ETL-certified heater uses quiet burner technology so you will barely notice its existence. It also features a continuous ignition and thermo-electric safety valve for easy ignition and operation.

DeWalt Forced Air Propane Heater

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying a Propane Heater

A propane heater will keep you warm and happy during the cold winter weather. But what do you need to consider when looking for one? Here are some things to keep in mind.

Safety features : Whether you are looking for a propane garage heater or an outdoor propane heater, safety should always come first. Some of the features to ask for include an anti-tip feature and automatic shut off, an overfill protection device, an oxygen depletion sensor, and a carbon monoxide sensor.

: Whether you are looking for a propane garage heater or an outdoor propane heater, safety should always come first. Some of the features to ask for include an anti-tip feature and automatic shut off, an overfill protection device, an oxygen depletion sensor, and a carbon monoxide sensor. Heating Capacity: The three most important things to consider here are size, BTU output, and heating diameter. Consider the size of the area you want to heat before picking a propane heater. Tip – it takes 0.24 BTUs to warm 1 cubic foot of air one degree. Multiply that with your space.

The three most important things to consider here are size, BTU output, and heating diameter. Consider the size of the area you want to heat before picking a propane heater. Tip – it takes 0.24 BTUs to warm 1 cubic foot of air one degree. Multiply that with your space. Portability: Also going hand in hand with this is durability. You need a heater that can keep up with regular use especially if you must carry your heater from one job site to another. Stainless steel is the best body material for outdoor propane heaters.

Also going hand in hand with this is durability. You need a heater that can keep up with regular use especially if you must carry your heater from one job site to another. Stainless steel is the best body material for outdoor propane heaters. Noise Level : This may seem obvious but it is one of the most forgotten considerations. Radiant space heaters work well as silent space heaters for offices and living areas.

: This may seem obvious but it is one of the most forgotten considerations. Radiant space heaters work well as silent space heaters for offices and living areas. Fuel Efficiency : In a professional or business setting, operating costs matter. When choosing a propane heater, look for one that efficiently utilizes fuel. Not only will this save money, but it also reduces the frequency of propane tank replacements or refills. Maintenance: For those using propane heaters frequently for their business, ease of maintenance becomes essential. A model that’s easy to clean, has accessible parts, and a straightforward troubleshooting guide can save a lot of hassle. Adjustability: Depending on the type of work you’re doing, the ideal temperature might vary. Therefore, heaters with adjustable thermostats or multiple heat settings are preferable. Consider the following when buying a propane heater for work or business : Warranty : Like any other business investment, it’s wise to think long-term. Opt for a propane heater that offers a decent warranty period. It speaks volumes about the manufacturer’s confidence in the product. Weather Resistance : If you’re in a line of work that requires outdoor operations, make sure your propane heater is built to withstand various weather conditions. Look for rust-resistant properties and waterproof features. Customer Support : In case any issues arise, having good customer support can save you from prolonged downtimes.

: In a professional or business setting, operating costs matter. When choosing a propane heater, look for one that efficiently utilizes fuel. Not only will this save money, but it also reduces the frequency of propane tank replacements or refills.

