What is Retail Merchandising and Why does It Matter?

We’re living in a visual age. As a result, the way retailers merchandise their store can have a big effect on sales. Keep reading to learn more about retail merchandising and get tips for effectively merchandising your store.

What Is Retail Merchandising?

Merchandising refers to the way you display products in your store. For example, the “look and feel” of the overall store, the way the store is laid out, and the actual merchandise displays (racks, window displays, table displays, etc.) make a difference.

Good retail merchandising helps attract customers through your doors. However, once they’re inside, the way your store is merchandised can help guide their path. As a result, direct their attention to your highest-profit products. And keep them in the store longer.

Planning Your Customer Path

To get started merchandising your store, consider these factors:

What products do you want to promote? For example, your most profitable, best-selling and newest products are typically what you want to focus on. The products you’ll promote will change from season to season. And they’ll change even week to week. So identify which products you want customers to notice.

Use your store layout to guide customers to the products you want to focus on. Depending on your space, you can lay out your store in a grid with aisles, a loop format with a circular path throughout the store or even a "free form" layout that appears haphazard. You can sketch out your layout or use planogram software for retailers to create your design.

Use your store layout to guide customers to the products you want to focus on. Depending on your space, you can lay out your store in a grid with aisles, a loop format with a circular path throughout the store or even a “free form” layout that appears haphazard. You can sketch out your layout or use planogram software for retailers to create your design.

Elements of Retail Merchandising

Once you’ve got your essential layout set, consider how best to use the following elements to merchandise your store.

Fixtures

Decide on the right mix of fixtures to suit your space and layout. For example, ask yourself if your products should hang from racks or sit on shelves? Do you want to display items in glass cases or make them available for customers to hold and touch?

Lighting

Use lighting to draw customer focus to key areas and products. For example, you might want spotlights on the newest products or on luxury items in your store. In addition to focused lighting, use the store’s overall lighting to set a mood. As a result, you might use bright, gleaming light in an electronics store or sultry, low light in a lingerie shop.

Signage

Signage gets customers in the door and guides them through the store. In addition to basic signs indicating categories and prices, you may need wayfinding signage (“Fitting Rooms” or “Cashier”), sales signage that spotlights the benefits of a product, and display window signage.

Décor

Use decor to convey your brand and to highlight key product displays. For example, paint, floor coverings, wall coverings and window coverings can create different spaces.

Retail Merchandising Display Ideas

Common ways to group merchandise for display include:

By brand

By purpose (cooking gear, workwear)

By theme (fall, Mother’s Day)

By price (under $25, splurge items)

By target customer/end user (gardeners, cooks, music lovers)

Your displays should:

Get customers’ attention so they’ll stop and consider the product (or at least spend more time in your store).

Give them ideas for how they might use the product or how it might work with things they already have. For instance, displaying full outfits on a mannequin gives a customer a better idea of how a shirt will look than seeing the same shirt folded up on a table. As a result, home goods stores often show tabletop displays that customers could recreate in their own homes.

Tips You Should Follow

Follow these tips to create effective retail displays:

Use the “rule of three.” The eye is drawn toward groups of three items.

Use asymmetry. Mix up the height and size of items in the display to keep the eye moving.

Create a focal point. For example, each display should have one primary item with others as supporting players. As a result, display a laptop with a carrying sleeve and mouse as supporting players.

Make it Insta-worthy. For example, storefront and window displays that are beautifully designed will attract people to stop and stare — and shop.

Put high-margin or popular products — the things you most want customers to buy — where shoppers can easily find them (like the front of the store or the window display).

Change your displays on a regular basis. Keeping things fresh keeps customers coming back to see what’s new. So create a calendar to keep you on track and remind you when to change things up.

A little attention to your retail merchandising can make a big difference in your sales. As a result, you need to look for your most effective merchandising tips?

Enhancing Retail Merchandising

Effective retail merchandising is crucial for attracting customers, guiding their shopping journey, and boosting sales. Here are some additional tips to enhance your retail merchandising strategy:

Utilize Technology: Incorporate digital signage, interactive displays, and augmented reality (AR) to engage customers. Digital displays can showcase product information, reviews, and promotions, while AR can allow customers to visualize products in their own space. Incorporate Seasonal Themes: Change your store’s decor and displays to align with seasons, holidays, or special occasions. Seasonal themes create a sense of excitement and encourage impulse buying. Implement Cross-Merchandising: Pair complementary products together to encourage upselling. For example, if you sell coffee makers, display them alongside premium coffee beans and stylish mugs. Focus on Accessibility: Ensure that your store layout and displays are accessible to all customers, including those with disabilities. Consider wheelchair accessibility, clear aisle paths, and easy-to-reach product placements. Interactive Displays: Incorporate interactive displays where customers can touch, try, or sample products. Interactive experiences create memorable shopping moments and can lead to higher conversions. Data-Driven Merchandising: Analyze sales data and customer feedback to optimize your merchandising strategy. Identify top-performing products and adjust your displays accordingly. Visual Merchandising Training: Train your staff on effective visual merchandising techniques. Well-trained employees can maintain the integrity of your displays and ensure a consistent shopping experience. Create Instagrammable Moments: Design unique and visually appealing areas within your store that customers will want to share on social media. Encourage user-generated content by creating Instagram-worthy spaces. Incorporate Sustainability: Embrace eco-friendly merchandising by using sustainable materials for displays and packaging. Highlight your commitment to sustainability to attract environmentally conscious customers. Customer Feedback: Encourage customers to provide feedback on your merchandising displays. Their insights can help you refine your strategies and cater to their preferences. Collaborate with Suppliers: Work closely with product suppliers and manufacturers to create eye-catching displays that highlight the features and benefits of their products. Visual Storytelling: Use your displays to tell a compelling story about your brand or products. Engage customers emotionally by showcasing the journey and craftsmanship behind your offerings.

Conclusion

In today’s visual age, the art of retail merchandising has never been more critical. It goes beyond just showcasing products; it’s about creating immersive shopping experiences that captivate customers and boost sales. Effective retail merchandising, when executed thoughtfully, can be the difference between a thriving store and one struggling to attract foot traffic.

As we’ve explored the fundamentals and additional strategies of retail merchandising, it’s evident that every aspect, from store layout to interactive displays, plays a pivotal role in shaping customer perceptions and behaviors. Whether you’re a seasoned retailer or just starting your entrepreneurial journey, these insights can guide you in elevating your merchandising efforts.

Remember that the key to successful retail merchandising lies in understanding your products, your target audience, and the ever-evolving retail landscape. Be willing to adapt, experiment, and embrace technology to create memorable shopping moments.

By implementing these tips, you can transform your store into a captivating destination that not only attracts customers but keeps them engaged, inspired, and coming back for more. Your retail success story begins with the art of effective merchandising, so start crafting those unforgettable shopping experiences today.