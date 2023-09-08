Retirement Gifts: Great Choices for an Amazing Sendoff

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

It’s always difficult to say goodbye to someone we worked with for years. Whether it is a co-worker, an employee, or your boss, celebrating their retirement can be a bittersweet situation. Finding the right retirement gift can also be a daunting task, as you’ll want to make sure it is a meaningful gift that shows how much you appreciate them. Fortunately, there are a lot of great retirement gifts out there, and Small Business Trends wants to help you find the best.

Personalized gifts are great options – going the extra step and having their name, retirement year, or other personal details will ensure your gift is memorable and special. Etsy has lots of wonderful shops with all different types of personalized gifts. And Gourmet Gift Baskets curates luxurious treats to create one-of-a-kind gifts they’ll be talking about for years to come.

Things to Consider When Choosing Retirement Gifts

Choosing the ideal retirement gift for someone who’s been an integral part of your business journey can be a daunting task. Whether it’s for an employee, co-worker, or your boss, you want to ensure the gift is both memorable and meaningful. Here are some considerations and suggestions to help make your decision a bit easier:

Think About Their Interests : Reflect on what the retiree loves. Are they avid gardeners? Maybe a gardening set or a beautiful plant could be ideal. Do they love traveling? Consider gifts like travel journals, travel gift cards, or even a luggage set.

: Reflect on what the retiree loves. Are they avid gardeners? Maybe a gardening set or a beautiful plant could be ideal. Do they love traveling? Consider gifts like travel journals, travel gift cards, or even a luggage set. Experiences Over Material Items : Sometimes, the best gifts are not tangible. Think about gifting experiences like a spa day, tickets to a concert or show, or a gift certificate to a fancy restaurant.

: Sometimes, the best gifts are not tangible. Think about gifting experiences like a spa day, tickets to a concert or show, or a gift certificate to a fancy restaurant. Work-Related Mementos : Think about items that’ll remind them of their time at work without being too corporate. This could be a framed photo of the team, a book related to the industry they loved, or a personalized plaque celebrating their years of service.

: Think about items that’ll remind them of their time at work without being too corporate. This could be a framed photo of the team, a book related to the industry they loved, or a personalized plaque celebrating their years of service. Educational Gifts: If the retiree has expressed interest in picking up a new hobby or skill post-retirement, consider enrolling them in a class or workshop. This could be anything from painting to digital photography.

Remember, the best gifts come from the heart. It’s the thought, time, and effort you put into choosing the perfect retirement gift that will leave a lasting impression.

Feature/Type Glassware Gift Baskets Jewelry Personalized Wall Art/Plaques Books Home Décor Typical Price Range $10 - $150+ $25 - $200+ $30 - $2000+ $20 - $300+ $5 - $50+ $10 - $500+ Personalization Usually engravable Various items can be personalized Often engravable Name, date, or custom message Limited Often customizable Versatility Varies Theme-based Suitable for daily wear Suitable for home/office Varies by genre Varies by room Emotional Value Moderate High High High High High

Retirement Gifts for Employees, Co-workers, or Your Boss

We have curated a list of the 20 best retirement gifts we could find. These gifts are appropriate for co-workers, employees, or the boss. Many have customizable options, and all have been selected with various tastes and price ranges in mind.

Custom Retirement Gift Print Sign

Select your text, font, and number of years and this Etsy shop will create a unique print that would make an amazing gift. You can put words to describe them, favorite jokes and quotes – the possibilities are endless.

Custom Retirement Gift Print Sign

Buy on Etsy

Custom Retirement Blanket

This blanket, which lists “retirement rules” like “Make Memories” and “No Stress” can be customized in various ways, including the material and adding a name.

Custom Retirement Blanket

Buy on Etsy

Retirement Ornament

A simple but thoughtful gift, this ornament lets them know they will be remembered.

Retirement Ornament

Buy on Etsy

Retirement Mug

“What do you call a person who is happy on a Monday? Retired,” jokes this ceramic mug. This gift will surely bring a smile to their face whenever they use it.

Retirement Mug

Buy on Etsy

Alex and Ani Happy Retirement Bracelet

This beautiful charm bracelet wishes them a Happy Retirement with a “Relax” charm. The bracelet is adjustable.

Alex and Ani Happy Retirement Bracelet

Buy on Amazon

Farewell Beer Glass

A perfect “from all of us” gift, this glass will make sure they remember their “legendary” crew. You have your choice of glass styles and can add up to 20 names.

Farewell Beer Glass

Buy on Etsy

5 Piece Retirement Gift Set

An adjustable hat, socks, key chain, and insulated tumbler will let everyone know they’re retired and loving it! The set comes in a giftable box.

5 Piece Retirement Gift Set

Buy on Amazon

Retirement Compass Gift

This beautiful brass compass can be engraved with a thoughtful message, and has the option to come in a wooden box, a leather case, or alone.

Retirement Compass Gift

Buy on Etsy

Celebrate and Relax Champagne Gift Box

Cheers to them! This celebratory gift box contains a bottle of La Marca Prosecco, plus cheese, crackers and cookies.

Celebrate and Relax Champagne Gift Box

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Retirement Cutting Board

Choose from Cherry, Walnut, or Maple wood and personalize it with a thoughtful message or just their name.

Retirement Cutting Board

Buy on Etsy

Officially Retired Whiskey Decanter Set

Get the decanter alone or glasses to go with it. They can be personalized with a message of your choice.

Officially Retired Whiskey Decanter Set

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Date Canvas Print

These are popular as both retirement and wedding gifts, especially since they can be signed by everyone! The size, font, message, and of course date are customizable.

Personalized Date Canvas Print

Buy on Etsy

Retired T-Shirt

Let them show off their newly retired status with this funny t-shirt, which can be customized with the year of their retirement.

Retired T-Shirt

Buy on Etsy

Congrats on Quitting Your Job Candle

Perfect for the sarcasm-loving retiree! This soy candle is vegan and has 2 sizes and multiple scent choices.

Congrats on Quitting Your Job Candle

Buy on Etsy

Chianti Italian Gift Basket

Celebrate their retirement with a memorable gift basket containing handmade artisan finocchiona, gourmet sun-dried tomato bruschetta, smoked cheddar, and a nice Chianti.

Chianti Italian Gift Basket

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Mindfulness Book

Many people like to spend their retirement years enlightening themselves. This book titled A Book That Takes Its Time: An Unhurried Adventure in Creative Mindfulness is a highly praised simple guide to mindfulness and creativity.

Mindfulness Book

Buy on Amazon

Pebble Art Flower Picture

This 9 in. by 9 in. picture is handmade with beach pebbles and can be customized with any message or name.

Pebble Art Flower Picture

Buy on Etsy

Crossword Scrabble Print

Select the words and message to personalize this unique frameable gift print.

Crossword Scrabble Print

Buy on Etsy

Retirement Caricature

A clever way of making sure they always remember you, a caricature print is a fun gift idea. The personalization possibilities are endless.

Retirement Caricature

Buy on Etsy

Silver Oak & Cakebread Red Wine Gift Basket

This luxurious gift basket contains 2 Cabernet Sauvignons and an assortment of gourmet foods, making it a gift experience they won’t soon forget!

SILVER OAK & CAKEBREAD – RED WINE GIFT BASKET



Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

