Spotlight: RN MEDflights Provides Medical Transport Services — in the Air

With an aging population, the need for medical transport services has never been higher. This includes air transport services both domestically and abroad. RN MEDflights offers this service with a high level of care and compassion. Read about what makes the business stand out in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers ground and air medical transportation.

Owner Marc Brinsley told Small Business Trends, “RN MEDflights provides door-to-door air medical escort services. We coordinate ground and air transportation for people needing medical assistance to relocate, get back home, receive medical treatment, or move closer to family. We work with individuals, families and healthcare facilities. Our services include a fully licensed and trained registered nurse.”

Business Niche

Providing an excellent level of care.

Brinsley says, “RN MEDflights is a disabled veteran-owned company. Our clients are not just customers. We treat each client with honor, dignity and respect. We provide a service to help eliminate the stress and frustration of medical relocation.”

How the Business Got Started

By understanding the needs of others.

Brinsley is a retired Army Critical Care Nurse with flight certification. He knew that with an aging population and an increase in disabilities and travel injuries, there would be a need for compassionate care and transportation.

Biggest Win

Receiving positive feedback.

Brinsley explains, “When clients provide a 5 star google review we know what we are doing is important and we had a positive impact on someone’s life during a stressful time.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Expanding services.

Brinsley adds, “If RN MEDflights had an extra $100,000 we would hire another coordinator and expand our services to international stretcher services. We would need appropriate medical equipment for continuous monitoring, a flight ventilator, and a supply of medications appropriate for high risk critical Pat patients.”

Fun Fact

RN MEDflights is a veteran-owned business.

Brinsley started his career at 17 as a combat medic in the US Army. In addition to his BSN and MSN degrees, he has three combat tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Qatar and is a graduate of the US Air Force Flight Nurse program.

He adds, “RN MEDflights strives to employ nurses with critical care care experience. Our nurse must maintain the highest standard of nurse credentials. We also strive to employ veterans, nurses with compassion, strong troubleshooting skills, and empathy.”

Favorite Quote

“To do what nobody else will do, in a way that nobody else can, in spite of all we go through; is to be a nurse.” – Rawsi Williams.

