If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

There is only so much a customer can carry in a store with their hands. And that is why a shopping basket is so useful. They not only make the shopping experience more enjoyable, but they can also encourage shoppers to add more things to their baskets. If you are looking for shopping basket options for your retail business, here is where you will find them.

As a retailer, having baskets strategically placed in different locations can encourage customers to use them. Your customers will be grateful, and they might even fill that basket with more purchases.

Shopping Basket Options for Your Retail Business

The key to making your customers use your shopping baskets is to make them obvious and easily seen. These baskets from Amazon will help you do just that.

Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Win $100 for Vendor Insights Advertise Your Business Here

Feature/Specification Top Pick: Mophorn 12PCS Shopping Baskets with Handles, Black Metal Runner Up: Mophorn 6PCS Shopping Carts Best Value: VEVOR Shopping Basket, Set of 12 Black Quantity in Set 12 Baskets 6 Baskets with Wheels 12 Baskets Material Powder-coated metal frame Premium plastic High-density polyethylene plastic & iron handles Handles Black rubber handles Two handles to carry Solid iron handles Weight Capacity Up to 44 pounds Up to 75 pounds Up to 20 pounds Dimensions 21″D x 13″ W x 14″H 21″D x 13″ W x 14″H 16.9″L x 11.8″W x 8.07″H Includes Stand Yes (silver basket stand) Not specified Yes (iron stand) Special Features Thickened metal strips at the bottom Baskets with wheels 30-day free returns

Mophorn 12PCS Shopping Baskets with Handles

Top Pick: With 12 metal shopping baskets, this set from Mophron is the top pick on our list. Made from a powder-coated metal frame each basket can hold up to 44 pounds. Other features include thickened metal strips at the bottom, black rubber handles, and a silver basket stand for storage.

Mophorn 12PCS Shopping Baskets with Handles, Black Metal

Buy on Amazon

Mophorn 6PCS Shopping Carts

Runner Up: The runner up is also from Mophron, but these are shopping baskets with wheels made from premium plastic. You get six 21″D x 13″ W x 14″H baskets in the set and each one can hold up to 75 pounds of items. You can either roll the basket or use the two handles to carry it.

Mophorn 6PCS Shopping Carts

Buy on Amazon

VEVOR Shopping Baskets

Best Value: VEVOR delivers the best value in terms of price, build quality, brand and 30-day free returns in this 12-basket set. The baskets are made of high-density polyethylene plastic and solid iron handles coming in at 16.9″L x 11.8″W x 8.07″H. Each basket can hold up to 20 pounds and the set includes an iron stand.

VEVOR Shopping Basket

Buy on Amazon

CleverMade Collapsible Plastic Grocery Shopping Baskets

Although the three-basket set from CleverMade is more expensive, they are very well made and looks different from the competition. It is completely collapsible, measures 17.5″L x 11.25″ W x 9.12″H and can hold up to 25 pounds.

CleverMade Collapsible Plastic Grocery Shopping Baskets

Buy on Amazon

Shopping Basket with Handle and Wheels

This is another rolling shopping basket set that is 21” L x 13.2” W x 14.3” H that can hold up to 75 pounds. Made from premium plastic it has thick plastic stripes on the bottom, two handles for lifting, and a pull-out handle to roll the basket.

Shopping Basket with Handle and Wheels

Buy on Amazon

Shopping Basket Set in Black Metal

Metal wire baskets will last longer making them a good long-term investment. The baskets in this set of 12 are 17” W x 12” D x 7” H made of alloy steel along with a stand made of iron. Eighty-six percent of customers have given it five stars on Amazon.

Shopping Basket Set in Black Metal

Buy on Amazon

Mophorn 12PCS Shopping Basket Set

Capable of holding up to 33 pounds, this 12-piece set of baskets from Mophron is made of premium plastic. They are 16.8” L x 11.5” W x 7.9H and the set includes a black basket stand with swivel caster wheels.

Mophorn 12PCS Shopping Basket Set

Buy on Amazon

Only Hangers Plastic Shopping Baskets

The 15.5″L x 11.5″W x 8″D shopping baskets from Only Hangers can hold up to 50 pounds, making them one of the strongest when it comes to load. The set has 12 baskets made from durable plastic and metal handles which also include a metal stand.

Only Hangers Plastic Shopping Baskets

Buy on Amazon

Rolling Shopping Basket

Two foldable handles, one for pulling and another one for carrying makes this 28.15″D x 23.82″ W x 14.37″H basket versatile. It is made of high-quality plastic, and it can hold up to 75 pounds of items.

Rolling Shopping Basket

Buy on Amazon

12 Pcs Larger Metal Shopping Baskets

At 18″W x 13″D x 9″H these metal mesh baskets can hold up to 59 pounds. Steel handles, thickened metal strips on the bottom, and rubber covering makes this shopping basket a great buy.

Shopping Basket Set of 12

Buy on Amazon

Taking Your Business to the Next Level with the Right Shopping Baskets

When you’re choosing shopping baskets for your business, it’s essential to think about the impression and utility they’ll offer to your customers. An investment in the right basket is indirectly an investment in enhancing your customer’s shopping experience.

Durability : Shopping baskets are constantly in use, especially during peak business hours. Opt for baskets that are robust and can withstand wear and tear. This not only ensures value for money but also saves you the hassle of frequently replacing damaged baskets.

: Shopping baskets are constantly in use, especially during peak business hours. Opt for baskets that are robust and can withstand wear and tear. This not only ensures value for money but also saves you the hassle of frequently replacing damaged baskets. Versatility : Some businesses offer a mix of heavy and light products. A versatile basket caters to both, ensuring customers don’t need different baskets for different items.

: Some businesses offer a mix of heavy and light products. A versatile basket caters to both, ensuring customers don’t need different baskets for different items. Aesthetic Appeal : Your baskets aren’t just tools; they represent your brand. Choose colors and designs that complement your store’s theme and ambiance.

: Your baskets aren’t just tools; they represent your brand. Choose colors and designs that complement your store’s theme and ambiance. Eco-friendliness : With rising awareness about environmental issues, many customers prefer businesses that are environmentally conscious. Consider baskets made from recycled or sustainable materials.

: With rising awareness about environmental issues, many customers prefer businesses that are environmentally conscious. Consider baskets made from recycled or sustainable materials. Ease of Maintenance: Spills and dirt are common in retail. Opt for baskets that are easy to clean, ensuring they always look neat and inviting.

Benefits for Businesses:

Increased Sales : A comfortable shopping experience can lead to customers spending more time in your store and potentially buying more.

: A comfortable shopping experience can lead to customers spending more time in your store and potentially buying more. Brand Image : Offering quality baskets can enhance your brand’s image, indicating that you care about the minute details of customer experience.

: Offering quality baskets can enhance your brand’s image, indicating that you care about the minute details of customer experience. Efficient Space Management: Baskets that stack neatly can optimize store space, making room for product displays or promotions.

The right shopping basket does more than just hold products. It’s a silent salesman that boosts sales, fosters loyalty, and creates a lasting impression on your customers. So, don’t just buy a basket; invest in an experience for your clientele.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.