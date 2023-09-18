Snow Blowers: Options for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Removing the snow that has accumulated overnight or throughout the day is hard work for a small business. However, with a good snow blower, the task won’t break your back. If your small business happens to be in a region with heavy snowfall, a snowblower is a must.

The good news is you now have many options when it comes to snowblowers. From corded electric snow blowers to battery and gas-powered units, you will find some of the best snow blowers available on this list. The key is getting the one that is right for your business to move the snow out of the way quickly and efficiently.

Why Your Business Might Need a Snow Blower?

Shoveling snow around the premises of your small business is labor-intensive, time-consuming, and costly because it takes your staff away from doing more important things. Depending on the size of the property, it can take hours with a shovel.

A snow blower makes the job of removing snow much easier and faster, and it can pay for itself right away with the time it saves your staff.

The Benefits of Investing in a Snow Blower for Your Business

Snow is beautiful to look at, but it can be a nuisance for businesses, especially if you have to clear it manually. Let’s delve deeper into why incorporating a snow blower into your operations can be a game-changer for efficiency and cost-saving.

Improved Efficiency: Time is money. Every minute your staff spends shoveling snow, they’re not attending to core business activities. A snow blower can clear the same area in a fraction of the time it would take with manual shoveling. This means tasks get done faster and normal operations can resume more quickly.

Best Snow Blowers for Your Business

Feature/Model Top Pick: Briggs & Stratton Snow Blower Runner Up: EGO Power+ Cordless Snow Blower Best Value: Toro 1800 Power Curve Snow Blower Power Source Gas Electric (Cordless - 56V Batteries) Electric (Corded - 15 Amp) Clearing Width 22 Inches 21 Inches 18 Inches Intake Height 12.5 Inches Not specified 12 Inches Engine/Power 208Cc, 9.50 Ft-lbs of torque Peak power with 2x 56-volt lithium batteries 15 Amp electric motor Snow Throwing Distance Not specified Up to 35 feet Up to 700 lbs of snow/minute (distance not specified) Additional Features Manual chute rotation, quick deflector Push-button start, variable speed, LED lights 160-degree adjustable chute

Briggs & Stratton Single-Stage Snow Blower

Top Pick: Briggs & Stratton makes the engines many companies use for their lawnmowers, blowers, and other equipment. This is one of the best single-stage gas blowers, powerful enough for a medium-sized space, but it is not too big.

It has a 22-Inch-wide clearing path with a 12.5 Inch intake height, a 208Cc Engine with 9.50 Foot pounds of torque, manual chute rotation and a quick deflector along with a 3-year Limited Warranty.

Briggs & Stratton 1022 22” Single-Stage Snow Blower

Buy on Amazon

EGO Power+ SNT2102 21” 56-Volt Cordless Snow Blower

Runner Up: EGO Power is a leading maker of electric snow blowers. This blower delivers peak power with 2 ego power plus 56-volt lithium batteries. This allows it to throw snow up to 35 feet. This snow blower is made with steel construction providing push-button start, 21-inch clearing width, variable speed control, and LED lights. Another benefit of EGO is its batteries power all its tools.

EGO Power+ SNT2102 21” 56-Volt Cordless Snow Blower

Buy on Amazon

Toro 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Snow Blower

Best Value: The Toro Electric Snow Blower is not a powerhouse; however it delivers great value for small businesses with small spaces. According to Toro, it can move up to 700-Pounds of snow per minute. The 15 Amp electric snow blower is light, has an 8-Inch clearance width, a 12-Inch intake height, and a 160-degree adjustable chute.

Toro 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Snow Blower

Buy on Amazon

Ariens 921046 Deluxe 28” 2- Stage Gas Snow Blower

If you need power, this Ariens 2-stage 254cc 2-stage gas snow blower delivers. It can blow snow up to 50 feet with a 28” clearing path. It includes 6 forward and 2 reverse speeds with auto-turn steering, crank chute control, and 16” directional tires.

Ariens has all-steel construction and cast-iron gear case providing durability and longevity along with a 5-year warranty.

Ariens 921046 Deluxe 28” 2- Stage Gas Snow Blower

Buy on Amazon

Snow Joe SJ627E 22” 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower

When it comes to electric snow blowers, Snow Joe is one of the best. This blower has a powerful 15-amp electric motor that can move up to 25 tons/hr. of snow and clear a 22-in x 13-in path in a single pass. It includes two 1.5-watt LED lights for nighttime, an all-steel auger cut, an adjustable direction chute, and a safety switch.

Snow Joe SJ627E 22” 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower

Buy on Amazon

Craftsman 179cc Electric Start Single Stage Gas Powered Snow Blower

The 179cc OHV Craftsman 4-cycle engine with electric start provides the power, performance, and durability you need to clear snow. And the rubber auger grips the ground for easier forward movement. This blower has a 21-inch clearing width, clears snow up to 13 inches deep, and has a chute with snow discharge up to 190 degrees. Additionally, Craftsman provides a 2-year limited warranty for peace of mind.

Craftsman 179cc Electric Start Single Stage Gas Powered Snow Blower

Buy on Amazon

Briggs & Stratton 27″ Dual-Stage Snow Blower 250cc

Unlike our top pick, this unit is a dual-stage gas-powered snow blower with a 250cc engine and 11.5 pounds of torque. This is a powerful blower with a 27” wide clearing path, a 20” intake height capable of throwing snow up to 40 feet. It includes an LED light, 6 forward and 2 reverse speeds, an electric starter, and a 3-year Limited equipment and Engine Warranty.

Briggs & Stratton 27″ Dual-Stage Snow Blower 250cc

Buy on Amazon

EGO SNT2400 24” Self-Propelled 2-Stage Snow Blower

Battery-powered blowers now come with 2-stage power, and the EGO SNT2400 24” self-propelled unit delivers. It combines the power of two EGO 56V 7.5 Ah ARC Lithium batteries to throw snow up to 50 feet.

It has a 24” clearing width/20” intake height, a 200-degree rear chute, 4 bright LED headlights, and a 5-year tool warranty.

EGO SNT2400 24” Self-Propelled 2-Stage Snow Blower

Buy on Amazon

Greenworks Pro 80V 20” Snow Thrower

The 80V Li-ion system delivers up to 45 minutes of run time with a 2.0 Ah battery using a maintenance-free brushless motor technology. It has a 20” clearing path for up to 10” of clearing depth, a 180-degree rotating chute, an electric starter, and LED lights.

Greenworks Pro 80V 20” Snow Thrower

Buy on Amazon

PowerSmart 2-Stage Gas Powered 26” Snow Blower

This PowerSmart 2-stage gas-powered snow blower has a 250cc, 4-cycle engine to blow almost any snow out your way. The machine can clear 26″ path 20″ depth clearing capability throwing snow up to 40 ft.

It is a self-propelled system that includes heated handles, easy 180-degree chute control, and LED headlights.

PowerSmart 2-Stage Gas Powered 26” Snow Blower

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for in a Snow Blower

You have many options when it comes to choosing the right snow blower for your small business. So, before you buy one find out:

The size of your property and the snowfall during the winter. How large of an area you have, as well as the snow depth the snow blower can handle? The best snow blower for different types of snow: light, heavy, and icy snow. The best snow blower for a level or sloped terrain.

You can then look for snow blowers that can perform the task as well as these features:

Single-Stage Snow Blowers: These blowers are easy to handle, light, and best for clearing snowfall of 12 inches or less throwing snow up to 35 feet.

These blowers are easy to handle, light, and best for clearing snowfall of 12 inches or less throwing snow up to 35 feet. Two-Stage Snow Blowers: With these blowers, you can throw the snow more than 60 feet and work in a snowfall of around 23 inches.

With these blowers, you can throw the snow more than 60 feet and work in a snowfall of around 23 inches. Three-Stage Snow Blowers: These blowers work in the same depth and throw the snow the same distance as two-stage blowers, but they are much faster, and they work on inclined paved and unpaved surfaces.

These blowers work in the same depth and throw the snow the same distance as two-stage blowers, but they are much faster, and they work on inclined paved and unpaved surfaces. Electric Snow Blowers: They start with a push of a button, need less maintenance, and are lighter. You can also get cordless battery-powered blowers with single- and two-stage units.

They start with a push of a button, need less maintenance, and are lighter. You can also get cordless battery-powered blowers with single- and two-stage units. Gas Snow Blowers: These blowers are ideal for large properties as they are more powerful. You can also get small gas-powered snow blowers.

These blowers are ideal for large properties as they are more powerful. You can also get small gas-powered snow blowers. Horse Power: If you have to clear more terrain consider more horsepower to make the job easier.

If you have to clear more terrain consider more horsepower to make the job easier. Wheels and Tracks: Choose wheels or tracks based on the terrain of your location.

Choose wheels or tracks based on the terrain of your location. Single-Lever Chute Control: To send snow in any direction you want.

