Socket Sets: Top Picks for Your Business

One of the benefits of having professional-grade socket sets for your business is it allows you to take care of many different tasks. Because they come with a wide range of bits and pieces you can use them for multiple applications. And it is this versatility that makes them an invaluable tool to have for your small business.

The problem is there are many brands out there and finding the right one for your business can be a task. What this list aims to do is give you some of the highest quality sockets sets from brands you probably already know. However, there are also lesser-known brands delivering the highest quality in the market available on Amazon.

Common Socket Set Tools and Their Uses

Socket sets are indispensable tools in various industries, from auto mechanics to construction and beyond. For professionals who rely on these tools for their daily tasks, understanding the common types and their primary functions can greatly improve efficiency and job quality.

Key Socket Set Tools and Their Functions:

Standard Sockets : The workhorses of the set. Used for tightening or loosening nuts and bolts of various sizes.

: The workhorses of the set. Used for tightening or loosening nuts and bolts of various sizes. Deep Sockets : Perfect for reaching nuts that are threaded far down onto a bolt, ensuring there’s no struggle with those hard-to-reach spots.

: Perfect for reaching nuts that are threaded far down onto a bolt, ensuring there’s no struggle with those hard-to-reach spots. Spark Plug Sockets : As the name implies, these are primarily used for removing or installing spark plugs in vehicles.

: As the name implies, these are primarily used for removing or installing spark plugs in vehicles. Universal Joint : Offers flexibility, allowing you to turn a fastener at an angle, perfect for tight and awkward spaces.

: Offers flexibility, allowing you to turn a fastener at an angle, perfect for tight and awkward spaces. Extension Bars : Provide extra reach for those deep recesses or when a bolt is not directly accessible.

: Provide extra reach for those deep recesses or when a bolt is not directly accessible. Ratchet: The handle that accommodates different socket sizes, providing the leverage needed to turn them.

Top Socket Sets for Your Business

Feature/Aspect Top Pick: DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set Runner Up: CRAFTSMAN Socket Set Best Value: TEKTON 3/8 Inch Drive 6-Point Socket and Ratchet Set Number of Pieces 192 pieces 105 pieces 74 pieces Drive Sizes 1/2, 1/4, and 3/8 drive sizes 1/4-Inch and 3/8-inch drives 3/8 inch drive Special Features - Knurled control ring

- Direct torque technology

- Chrome vanadium finish - 6-point socket with a fastener - Finely geared 90-tooth ratchet

- 4-degree working swing arc Ratchets 72-tooth ratchets 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes 90-tooth ratchet Other Inclusions Extensions, universal joints, adapters Not specified 6-point socket Warranty Limited lifetime warranty Full lifetime warranty No-time limit and no receipt warranty

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set

Top Pick: Topping the list is the DeWalt 192-piece SAE and Metric set with 1/2, 1/4, and 3/8 drive sizes. Knurled control ring, direct torque technology, chrome vanadium finish, and 72-tooth ratchets round up some of the features. You also get extensions, universal joints, and adapters along with a limited lifetime warranty for a toolset that 90% of Amazon reviewers give a five star to.

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set

Buy on Amazon

CRAFTSMAN Socket Set

Runner Up: The runner-up is a top-rated brand when it comes to tools, CRAFTSMAN. This set has 105 pieces with 1/4-Inch and 3/8-inch drives with standard and metric. A 6-point socket with a fastener, 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes and a full lifetime warranty makes this set a winner.

CRAFTSMAN Socket Set

Buy on Amazon

TEKTON 3/8 Inch Drive 6-Point Socket and Ratchet Set

Best Value: You might’ve not heard of TEKTON, but the company has a no-time limit and no receipt warranty on its products. This 74-piece set comes with a 3/8 inch drive 6-point socket and ratchet. The ratchet has a finely geared 90-tooth that only needs a 4-degree working swing arc.

TEKTON 3/8 Inch Drive 6-Point Socket and Ratchet Set

Buy on Amazon

STANLEY Mechanics Tool Set

Like CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY is a recognized brand when it comes to tools. This is an SAE 69-piece set with SAE, 1/4 in. and 3/8 in drive made of black chrome. A unique radius corner design gives it 15% more torque for faster tightening. They are made with high alloy steel and heat treated.

STANLEY Mechanics Tool Set

Buy on Amazon

GEARWRENCH Master SAE/Metric Hex And Torx Bit Socket

GEARWRENCH includes SAE/Metric hex and Torx bit sockets in this 84-piece set. Heat-treated socket bases, S2 steel insert bits, and full polish chrome make up the tools. The company offers a standard limited lifetime warranty and 83% of the reviewers on Amazon give it 5 stars.

GEARWRENCH Master SAE/Metric Hex And Torx Bit Socket

Buy on Amazon

Milwaukee 1/4″-3/8” Ratchet Socket Set

This Milwaukee socket set has 106 pieces of 1/4″ and 3/8″ metric and SAE tools made of chrome vanadium steel. A 90-tooth ratchet set, PACKOUT Organizer rated at IP65, FOUR FLAT sides on the socket, and a lifetime guarantee make this Milwaukee package a great set.

Milwaukee 1/4″-3/8” Ratchet Socket Set



Buy on Amazon

DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set

The second entry from DeWalt also has some rave reviews, but it is a slightly smaller set. At 108, this is a 1/4″ and 3/8″ drive SAE set with some quality pieces. It has the same quick-release 72-tooth ratchet, knurled control ring, direct torque technology, and polished chrome vanadium finish.

DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set

Buy on Amazon

Sunex 3580, 3/8 Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set

Impact sockets receive a lot of abuse, but since Sunex provides a lifetime warranty, you don’t have to worry about the quality. This is an 80-piece 3/8-inch drive master impact set with star and inverted star sockets made from chrome molybdenum steel. A radius corner design increases torque, reduces wear, distributes force along walls, and eliminates contact with fastener corners.

Sunex 3580, 3/8 Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set

Buy on Amazon

TEKTON 3/8 Inch Drive Hex, Torx, TR Torx, Phillips, Slotted, Square Bit Socket Set

With 92 pieces this TEKTON 3/8 inch drive hex, Torx, TR Torx, Phillips, slotted, and square bit socket set is made of S2 steel. The company press-fits the bits into the socket for a straight, permanent connection that can’t loosen over time. A no-time limit and no receipt warranty protects your purchase from TEKTON.

TEKTON 3/8 Inch Drive Hex, Torx, TR Torx, Phillips, Slotted, Square Bit Socket Set

Buy on Amazon

Neiko 1/2″ Drive Master Impact Socket Set

Made from heavy-duty drop-forged premium black chrome vanadium steel this 65-piece impact socket set from Neiko can withstand high levels of torque. A 6-point hex socket design further prevents round-off deterioration under high torque and hammering stress. You also get 1/4, 3/8, 1/2″ drive rachets, high visible laser-etched markings, and full 360-degree motion are of the many features.

Neiko 1/2″ Drive Master Impact Socket Set

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for in a Socket Set

You can get individual sockets or sets that have many configurations to address different jobs or industries. Beyond looking for a set designed for your use case, here are some of the things you should look out for no matter which set you buy.

Material: Look for the strongest material to get the job done for your business. From heavy-duty drop-forged premium chrome vanadium steel to chrome-molybdenum and other alloys, always find out what the socket is made of.

Measurement System: Measured in SAE which is mostly used for American products and metric for the rest of the world, most sets have both versions.

Number of Sockets: There are sets with hundreds of pieces. Find one that is within your budget that has everything you need.

Pass-Through: These are sockets for very long bolts or studs with a hole in the middle that allow the shaft to pass through the socket and ratchet. You need both a pass-through ratchet and a socket to make it work.

Quick-release Button: This lets you remove the sockets quickly to make you more efficient.

Impact and non-impact Sockets: Impact sockets require air or power tools to use them. On the other hand, non-impact tools can be used manually.

Deep and Shallow Sockets: Having both types of sockets is ideal because you never know what kind of bolts or items you will encounter with your next job.

Tooth Count: The more tooth count your ratcheting wrench has the more efficient you will be. High-quality wrenches have more tooth count.

Socket Shape: With six- and 12-point versions, they both have their uses. A six-point socket is less likely to slip while a 12-point socket lets you get in hard-to-reach fasteners with multiple angles.

Accessories: From socket extensions to adapters, Allen wrenches and more, look for a socket set that has some of these and other accessories.

