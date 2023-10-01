Step Stools: Picks for Your Office or Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Even the smallest tools can have a significant impact on productivity, safety, and overall workflow. One such underrated yet indispensable tool is the step stool. A perfect companion in workplaces ranging from retail stores to bustling warehouses, the right step stool not only ensures that tasks are executed safely but also boosts efficiency. Whether you’re reaching out for a book in a cozy bookstore, stocking up items in a grand supermarket, or working in a busy workshop, having the right step stool tailored to your needs can be a game-changer.

Sometimes you just need a little bit of a boost to reach a high shelf or drawer. In these cases, a ladder would be too large and in the way; so you would use a step stool. A step stool is basically a small ladder with just a few or even only 1 step. They are meant for use when you need to get up slightly higher to reach or use something and they come in several different heights and designs.

Optimizing Your Step Stool Purchase for Business or Work

Step stools are not just household accessories; they are essential tools for many businesses. Whether you’re accessing high shelves, working on elevated projects, or assisting customers, the right step stool can make a significant difference. Here are further considerations and insights tailored for those using step stools in a work setting:

Durability : Especially in high-traffic areas like warehouses or retail stores, durability is a must. Constant use, especially with weighty items or multiple users, can wear out a stool fast. Look for reinforced designs or models known for longevity.

Portability : Lightweight designs can be carried effortlessly across different sections of a workspace. Foldable stools are excellent for storage and for businesses that require occasional use.

: Aesthetics : For businesses like boutiques, salons, or upscale offices where the interior design matters, choosing a step stool that aligns with your brand’s look can subtly enhance the customer’s experience.

Frequency of Use : If the stool is being used frequently, prioritize comfort and ergonomics. A stool with a padded surface or ergonomic design can make lengthy tasks more bearable.

Storage Solution : For businesses with limited space, step stools that nest or stack can be a game-changer. It ensures that your work environment remains clutter-free while the tools are easily accessible.

Customer Usage : If customers will be using the stool, as in a library or retail store, it's even more crucial to prioritize safety. Also, consider adding signage or instructions for proper use.

: If customers will be using the stool, as in a library or retail store, it’s even more crucial to prioritize safety. Also, consider adding signage or instructions for proper use. Environmental Factors: For those in environments like workshops or garages, it’s vital to pick a step stool resistant to factors like oil, grease, or other chemicals.

The Best Step Stools for Your Office or Business

Feature/Parameter Top Pick: Cosco Folding Step Stool with Rubber Hand Grip Runner Up: HBTower 2 Step Ladder Best Value: Delxo 2 Step Stool with Handrails Key Benefits - Convenient access

- Portability - Superior stability

- Enhanced support - Enhanced safety

- Compact & lightweight Material Sturdy steel Robust steel frame Lightweight steel Dimensions (DxWxH) 22.84" x 17.72" x 34.65" Unfolded: 20.1" x 19.7" x 31.5"

Folded: 34.3" x 20.1" x 2.6" L:14.8'' x W:18.8'' x H:26” Weight Capacity 200 lb 500 lbs 330 lbs Stability & Safety Features - Slip-resistant step

- Continuous rear leg support - Safety buckle

- Back cross brace

- Anti-slip pedals - Non-slip patterned top platform

- Locking hole mechanism Safety & Comfort Features Non-marring leg tips Rubber feet

Handgrip with soft sponge Rubber feet

Large non-slip patterned top platform

COSCO Two Step Big Step Folding Step Stool

Top Pick: Our top pick is by Cosco, a well-known and reliable brand for household items. Their 2-step folding stool is lightweight, non-marring, and has an extra large slip-resistant step for additional safety. It can support up to 200 lbs.

COSCO Two Step Big Step Folding Step Stool

HBTower 2-Step Ladder

Runner Up: HB Tower’s 2-step ladder, our runner-up, can support up to 500 lbs., making it ideal for stocking shelves or other heavy lifting jobs. It locks in place when in use, making it exceptionally sturdy.

HBTower 2-Step Ladder

Delxo Step Ladder

Best Value: We chose this Delxo step stool for our best value because it holds up to 330 lbs and is non-skid and slip-resistant like most of our other picks but at a lower price point.

Delxo Step Ladder

Handy Laundry Anti-Skid Step Stool

This 13-inch step stool has a dotted surface for extra grip and can be folded for easy storage.

Handy Laundry Anti-Skid Step Stool

Rubbermaid Two-Step Folding Stool

Rubbermaid is, of course, well-known for its durable, long-lasting products. Their two-step folding step stool has a convenient, lightweight design and can hold up to 300 lbs.

Rubbermaid Two-Step Folding Stool

Flottian Folding Step Stool

This folding stool is 8.5″D x 13″W x 11.2″H, has a special grippy surface, and comes in a variety of nice colors.

Flottian Folding Step Stool

Aluminum Foldable Step Ladder

Extra wide steps and a foldable design are the highlights of this aluminum step stool.

Aluminum Foldable Step Ladder

Rubbermaid Folding 1-Step Plastic Stool

Another Rubbermaid step stool, this one can fold down to 1 inch thin for storage. It can hold up to 300 lbs.

Rubbermaid Folding 1-Step Plastic Stool

TreeLen 1-Step Folding Metal Step Stool

This step stool has just 1 step, but it can hold up to 330 lbs. The legs fold in for convenient storage and there is a handle.

TreeLen 1-Step Folding Metal Step Stool

Frenchi Home Furnishing 2-Step Wooden Step Stool

This wooden step stool comes in dark cherry wood and is 16.35″D x 13.6″W x 15.76″H.

Frenchi Home Furnishing 2-Step Wooden Step Stool

DMI Step Stool with Handle

A 34″ detachable handle makes this a great option for anyone who needs extra support when using a step stool. It is also lightweight and can support up to 300 lbs.

DMI Step Stool with Handle

BROOKSTONE 16” Folding Step Stool

Brookstone’s heavy-duty step stool can support up to 300 lbs. and has a large, textured standing area and carrying handles.

BROOKSTONE 16” Folding Step Stool

RIKADE Folding Step Stool

The folding step stool from Rikade can hold up to 330 lbs. and is made from alloy steel and metal. It has anti-slip feet and a handle for carrying.

RIKADE Folding Step Stool

RORKEE Wood Step Stool

This step stool is made from wood and iron. It is 11.8″D x 16.5″W x 6.7″H and can hold up to 350 lbs.

RORKEE Wood Step Stool

Spranster Super Strong Folding Step Stool

The Spranster heavy-duty plastic step stool features EVA foam material on the base, making it comfortable for sitting on as well as providing a better grip when standing on it. It also has a convenient carrying handle and folds up for easy storage.

Spranster Super Strong Folding Step Stool

3-Step Aluminum Folding Step Stool

This aluminum step ladder has a gold finish and can hold up to 330 lbs. It is also foldable and has non-skid feet.

Buy on Amazon

3 Step Aluminum Folding Step Stool

Wood Pals Wooden Step Stool

This wooden step stool has a sleek design that can blend right in with your décor. Made from wood and metal, it can hold up to 500 lbs.

Wood Pals Wooden Step Stool

2-Step Folding Step Stool

There are 2 treaded steps on this aluminum step stool, and the unit folds for easy storage. It measures 18.1″L×20″W×25″H when open and can support up to 330 lbs.

2-Step Folding Step Stool

Bamboo 2-Step Stool

The cutout handles on this bamboo step stool make it easy to grab and go. It has non-slip feet and is 15″D x 13.4″W x 14.2″H.

Bamboo 2-Step Stool

Vigar Compact Foldable 2-Step Stool

This compact 2-step stool has a durable texturized base and stabilizing rubber feet. It can hold up to 330 lbs.

Vigar Compact Foldable 2-Step Stool

