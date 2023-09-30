Storefront Improvement Grants Available to Small Businesses in Commercial Districts

Busy commercial districts have been through some hardships in recent years. But a few small business grant programs aim to support small business owners and help them improve their storefronts and communities. Below are two exterior improvement grants and a few other opportunities to support small businesses throughout the country.

Bronx Storefront Improvement Grant

New York is funding a new Storefront Improvement Grant to support small businesses near Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $1 million in total funding. And the state is looking to add even more money to this and other small business programs in the area in the near future. The Storefront Improvement Grant is a reimbursement program. So business owners will have to cover the cost of the project in full and then request funds.

San Antonio Façade Improvement Grant Program

San Antonio recently extended the deadline for its Façade Improvement Grant Program. Through the program, eligible businesses can apply for grants of between $5,000 and $50,000 to make exterior upgrades to their facilities. Improvements include projects like landscaping and signage upgrades. The program first began accepting applications in July. In addition to extending the deadline, the city also expanded eligibility areas to reach more businesses. October 31 is the new deadline to apply.

Main Street Ventures Launch Grants

Cincinnati startup booster Main Street Ventures just provided a new round of startup grants to businesses in the area. The nonprofit provided $224,592 in funds to 14 startups for this third quarter grant cycle. The organization first started providing grants to local businesses in 2018, and has since distributed more than $3 million to more than 100 companies. Though this latest round of funding has already been awarded, Main Street Ventures runs a quarterly grant program. So eligible businesses can apply for more funding going forward.

Power Up Spartanburg Grants and Loans

OneSpartanburg recently pledged millions of dollars to support small businesses in Spartanburg County, South Carolina over the next five years. So far, Power Up Spartanburg has awarded $500,000 in small business loans and grants. And they have even more to give. The program is open to all eligible small businesses in the county. But 30 percent of all funding is earmarked for women and minority-owned businesses. In addition to the funding options, the program provides educational programs and resources for entrepreneurs. Interested businesses can fill out an intake form online to determine what funding opportunities you may qualify for.

NJSBDC SSBCI Grant

The New Jersey Small Business Development Center recently received a SSBCI Grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide resources and support to small businesses throughout New Jersey. The State Small Business Credit Initiative is a program of the American Rescue Plan that aims to support small businesses, especially those in historically under-served communities and entrepreneurs needing additional support. The Rutgers Business School’s NJSBDC Network will facilitate the program, which will consist of legal services, accounting assistance, and financial advisory services. The program does not provide direct financial assistance to businesses. But the SSBCI grant allows the school to provide resources to businesses needing assistance.

The Miami Foundation Open for Business Grant

The Miami Foundation recently received a $20 million grant through Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund. Wells Fargo’s program includes $420 million in total funds, which is being distributed to business groups and nonprofits throughout the U.S. This latest award will allow The Miami Foundation to help local small business owners access capital and navigate various economic issues. Additionally, The Miami Foundation will distribute funds from the grant to local nonprofits and businesses, offering microgrants of up to $20,000 and low interest loans of between $1,000 and $100,000.

