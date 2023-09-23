TikTok Shop Introduces Shoppable Videos for Small Businesses

TikTok has unveiled its latest venture – the TikTok Shop. The feature will introduce shoppable videos and LIVE streams right into users’ For You feeds, and it already has a massive potential audience with over 150 million users in the US,

With the viral trend #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, highlighting users’ eagerness to purchase products endorsed by their favorite creators, the TikTok Shop will fundamentally shift the way small businesses approach online marketing and sales.

Key Features Tailored for Small Business Success:

In-Feed Video and LIVE Shopping: Users can buy tagged products directly from videos and live streams.

Users can buy tagged products directly from videos and live streams. Product Showcase: Businesses can display and curate their products on their profile, encouraging users to read reviews and make in-app purchases.

Product Showcase: Businesses can display and curate their products on their profile, encouraging users to read reviews and make in-app purchases.

Shop Tab: This feature acts as a mini-marketplace for businesses, showcasing their products and promotions. A centralized area where customers can explore, discover, and manage their orders.

Affiliate Program: An excellent opportunity for creators and small businesses to collaborate. Creators can earn by promoting products, increasing businesses' exposure and sales opportunities.

An excellent opportunity for creators and small businesses to collaborate. Creators can earn by promoting products, increasing businesses’ exposure and sales opportunities. Shop Ads: A new advertising feature allowing businesses to promote their products more effectively within the TikTok ecosystem.

Enhanced Logistics and Security with “Fulfilled by TikTok”: Aimed at easing the operational hassles for merchants, this logistics solution ensures businesses focus solely on their product while TikTok takes care of the rest. The assurance of a secure checkout and storing US user data strictly within the country makes the platform even more appealing for businesses and users.

Partner Integrations Expand the Platform’s Efficacy: TikTok has gone the extra mile by integrating with renowned commerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and more. The aim? Simplify business operations, from managing listings to seamless customer service via apps like Zendesk.

Safety Is Paramount: TikTok has emphasized its commitment to providing a safe shopping environment. With mechanisms like product reviews, easy returns, and adherence to strict community guidelines, TikTok assures users and businesses of a platform where safety isn’t an afterthought but a priority.

Small business owners looking to expand their digital footprint can sign up as a TikTok Shop seller, opening doors to an expansive, engaged audience ready to discover and shop.

