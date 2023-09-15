In the News: There are Grants of Up To $100K Up for Grabs, See if You Qualify!

Small business grants can be a great way to get funding for your business, but it’s important to make sure you qualify before you apply. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Check the eligibility requirements. Each grant has its own set of eligibility requirements, so it’s important to read the fine print carefully before you apply. Some common requirements include being a small business owner, having a certain number of employees, and operating in a specific industry or region.

Make sure your business meets the grant's goals. Many grants are designed to support businesses that are working to achieve specific goals, such as creating jobs, expanding into new markets, or developing new products or services. Be sure to read the grant's objectives carefully to make sure your business is a good fit.

Gather any required documentation. Many grant applications require you to submit documentation such as your business plan, financial statements, and tax returns. Be sure to gather all of the required documents well in advance of the deadline.

If you’re not sure whether you qualify for a particular grant, you can always contact the grant administrator for clarification. It’s also a good idea to talk to other small business owners who have applied for grants in the past. They can share their experiences and insights, which can help you increase your chances of success.

Small business grants can provide entrepreneurs from all backgrounds with the resources they need to launch new businesses and projects that would be difficult to start without financial assistance. These grants can also help communities thrive economically and make neighborhoods safer. Here are some specific business opportunities available through small business grants, including grants for women and pandemic recovery grants.

Small Business News September 15, 2023

This week the roundup starts with the efforts of the SBA helping small businesses in Hawaii after the devastating fires. The SBA opened a Business Recovery Center in Kapa’a on Sept. 11 towards that goal. Additionally, the SBA also announced it is investing $20 million towards small business international expansion efforts. For that and more take a look at the rest of this week’s roundup.

As a result of the devastating wildfires that began on Aug. 8, small business owners in Hawaii are getting a lifeline. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is set to open a Business Recovery Center in Kapa’a on Sept. 11. This move is part of an expanded disaster assistance declaration aimed at helping small businesses throughout Hawaii recover.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has allocated $20 million in grants to boost small business international trade. These grants will benefit 49 state and territory international trade agencies across the nation under the SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program (STEP).

Etsy has rolled out “Etsy Share & Save” to recognize how sellers engage with buyers and how they’re rewarded for it. The goal is to encourage sellers to promote their Etsy stores outside of the platform, and in return, the company will reward them with lower fees.

HubSpot announced the debut of two innovative tools geared towards helping businesses enhance their audience engagement. The unveiling of “content assistant” and “ChatSpot.ai” is a testament to HubSpot’s commitment to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to empower businesses.

eBay has unveiled a new AI-driven listing tool that simplifies and expedites the process of putting up items for sale. The innovation promises to make listing faster, more straightforward, and more accurate, leveraging state-of-the-art technology.

California’s fast food and health care sectors may soon see significant wage hikes if new legislative proposals get the nod, according to a report from Fox Business and Wall Street Journal.

Fast-food titan, McDonald’s, is saying goodbye to self-serve soda machines by 2032 in its US outlets, according to a CNN report. Small business owners should take note, as this move highlights the changing landscape of customer preferences and how giants in the industry are adapting.

In a timely reminder from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), taxpayers, especially small business owners such as gig workers, sole proprietors, retirees, partners, and S corporation shareholders, are urged to ensure they meet the third quarter tax payment deadline of September 15, 2023.

In what’s being termed as the most significant US antitrust trial in decades, Google’s dominance over internet search is under scrutiny. This development could bring forth changes that impact every facet of the digital landscape, especially for small business owners who rely on search engines to drive traffic and sales.

Few of us are successful in founding an iconic brand. What is it like to start one of the greatest outdoor companies in the history of the world? On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I discussed this with Hap Klopp, the founder and a 20-year CEO of The North Face.

Rippey AI announced its chatbot integration with two leading collaboration platforms: Slack and Microsoft Teams. This strategic move by Rippey AI looks set to redefine user experiences by bolstering instantaneous, precise, and streamlined communications.

Small business owners across the U.S. and Canada might soon find it easier to secure much-needed working capital thanks to a new strategic collaboration between Uplinq Financial Technologies and Visa. Uplinq, recognized as the first global credit decisioning support platform specifically for small business lenders, announced its alliance with the digital payment giant Visa.

Wondershare unveiled VirtuLook on Aug. 30, 2023, a cutting-edge AI product that promises to radically reshape how small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and e-commerce entrepreneurs design product images. Why It Matters to Small Businesses For many SMBs and e-commerce startups, the visual representation of products is indispensable in their marketing strategy.

