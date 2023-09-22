In the News: The SBA is Pushing More Federal Contracts for Women Entreprneurs

Women entrepreneurs are an integral part of the American economy, and the federal contract system is a key opportunity for them to grow their businesses and create jobs. The federal government aims to award at least 5% of all contracting dollars to women-owned small businesses (WOSBs).

There are a number of programs and resources available to help WOSBs participate in the federal contract system. The Small Business Administration (SBA) offers certification for WOSBs, making it easier for them to compete for federal contracts. The SBA also provides training and assistance to WOSBs on the federal contracting process.

Here are some tips for women entrepreneurs who are interested in participating in the federal contract system:

Get certified as a WOSB with the SBA.

Register in the System for Award Management (SAM).

Research contracting opportunities on the Federal Business Opportunities website.

Network with other WOSBs and prime contractors.

Attend training and workshops on the federal contracting process.

The federal contract system is a great opportunity for women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and create jobs. By following these tips, women entrepreneurs can increase their chances of success in the federal contract marketplace.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP), and American Express (AMEX) are teaming up to host two ChallengeHER events. This initiative, now celebrating its 11th year, has helped thousands of women-owned small businesses (WOSBs) gain access to the lucrative federal contracting market.

ChallengeHER provides WOSBs with the training, resources, and connections they need to compete for and win federal contracts. The initiative has helped WOSBs win over $30 billion in federal contracts since its launch.

Small Business News September 22, 2023

This week, there are several important news affecting small businesses from the government. This includes the possible rise of the interest rate by the Fed before the end of 2023, the removal of loan barriers to empower justice-involved entrepreneurs by the SBA, and the new guidelines issued by the IRS regarding the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). Stay updated on the latest small business info with the rest of the news roundup.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) proposes a groundbreaking rule change. The SBA is opening up discussions on a rule to enhance access to SBA loans for individuals with specific criminal records.

Economists anticipate that the resilience of the U.S. economy will lead the Federal Reserve to implement one more interest rate increase this year. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will reportedly maintain rates between 5.25% and 5.5% in its September 19-20 meeting, delaying any reductions until May of next year.

Google just released a new model of Bard with some notable updates. Here are the key changes that entrepreneurs and small business owners should be aware of: Enhanced Multilingual Capabilities Based on user feedback, Bard has been improved to offer more intuitive functions. It now supports interaction in one language and can continue in up to 40+ other languages.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is putting out a call to business taxpayers and their advisors. The goal is to get feedback on how to bolster and broaden tax certainty and resolution mechanisms for business entities. Rooted in the IRS Strategic Operating Plan, specifically under Initiative 2.

The Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently clarified rules regarding the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT), a topic of significance for small business owners, especially those close to the threshold of becoming large corporations.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) warns businesses to be wary of aggressive and misleading promotions related to the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). While the ERC is a legitimate pandemic-era tax benefit, dubious marketing tactics are pushing businesses, potentially unqualified, to claim the credit.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West emphasizes the urgency for businesses to apply for federal disaster loans before the looming deadline on Oct. 16, 2023. This is related to the winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from December 2022 to January 2023. Jeffrey Lusk, Director of the U.S.

Remember Olympic athlete Simone Biles, who withdrew from the Olympics because she got “the twisties”? This is like the yips, which are a psychological phenomenon that causes a sudden loss of highly developed skills like inexperienced athletes. In baseball, the yips are a sudden physical inability to throw accurately.

Two siblings have confessed their involvement in a scam targeting the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a lifeline for many businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their fraudulent activities aimed to extract around $7.6 million, earmarked funds to support struggling businesses.

AT&T’s latest innovation, AT&T Internet Air, is looking to address consistent and reliable internet connectivity for small business owners. With the rapid evolution of technology, the demand for a seamless online presence is greater than ever. And for those in areas with limited broadband options, the quest for strong connectivity has been an ongoing challenge.

Whether you’re brainstorming for your next product launch or mapping out marketing strategies, visually organizing your thoughts can be a game-changer. Enter Canva’s newest innovation: Whiteboards.

Semrush has launched an AI Social Media Post Generator designed to bolster a brand’s visibility on social media. This tool harnesses artificial intelligence to craft buzz-generating content that resonates with today’s dynamic audiences. Semrush’s new offering is a boon for brands and marketers who often grapple with content ideation.

Zoom announced the rebranding of its sales intelligence tool, Zoom IQ for Sales, to “Zoom Revenue Accelerator.” With the rebranding also come new features that will offer enhanced AI capabilities tailored for revenue teams. Mahesh Ram, head of AI applications and products at Zoom, conveyed the rationale behind this change. “The renaming stems from the feedback we received from our users.

