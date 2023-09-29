In the News: Don’t Miss on Grants of Up To $20,000

Natural disasters can have a devastating impact on businesses, causing damage to property, disrupting operations, and leading to lost revenue. In the aftermath of a disaster, businesses may need financial assistance to recover and rebuild.

A number of grants are available to help businesses after a natural disaster. These grants are typically offered by government agencies, non-profit organizations, and private foundations.

Some of the most common types of grants for businesses after a natural disaster include:

Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loans: The SBA offers low-interest loans to businesses that have been affected by a natural disaster. These loans can be used to cover a variety of expenses, such as repairing or replacing damaged property, purchasing inventory, and meeting payroll.

Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR): The CDBG-DR program provides grants to state and local governments to help communities recover from a natural disaster. These grants can be used to fund a variety of projects, including infrastructure repairs, economic development initiatives, and housing assistance.

The CDBG-DR program provides grants to state and local governments to help communities recover from a natural disaster. These grants can be used to fund a variety of projects, including infrastructure repairs, economic development initiatives, and housing assistance. Economic Development Administration (EDA) disaster assistance: The EDA offers grants to businesses and communities that have been affected by a natural disaster. These grants can be used to fund a variety of projects, such as job training programs, business development assistance, and infrastructure repairs.

In addition to these government grants, there are also a number of private grants available to help businesses after a natural disaster. These grants are typically offered by non-profit organizations and private foundations.

To find out more about grants that may be available to your business, you can contact your local Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Development Center, or state or local economic development agency.

From businesses in Maui devastated by the fires to many other small businesses nationwide, many grants are now addressing a wide range of issues. These grants are designed to help entrepreneurs with funds, technical assistance, mentorship, education and much more. Make sure to apply as soon as possible to give yourself a better chance at winning these grants.

The IRS announced its move to expand chatbot technology to expedite responses to basic questions concerning tax underreporting notifications. For small business owners and taxpayers, in general, this means they will be able to benefit from the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) latest push toward digital transformation.

During its annual seller conference, Amazon announced the launch of “Supply Chain by Amazon.” This initiative is said to be a game-changer for small business owners, providing a seamless solution to move products from manufacturers to global customers. Supply Chain by Amazon promises to revolutionize the way small business sellers manage their supply chains.

Salesforce and Google recently unveiled plans to intensify their existing strategic partnership. The motive? To revolutionize business productivity using the prowess of generative AI. The joint announcement made on September 12, 2023, from San Francisco and Sunnyvale, California, lays the groundwork for a novel chapter in business software synergy.

Intuit has just upped the ante for small business finance with its newest offering, QuickBooks Money. Recognizing the dynamic needs of small enterprises, this fresh solution arrives with no monthly fees or balance prerequisites, streamlining business payments and banking.

Adobe has released a powerful addition to its suite of creative tools with the commercial launch of Firefly, its series of generative AI models. This innovation promises to redefine creativity by blending it seamlessly with artificial intelligence, making content creation more dynamic and expansive.

Pinterest has unveiled a series of innovative product updates and advertising solutions, aiming to enhance the platform’s user experience and provide advertisers with advanced tools to connect with the platform’s audience.

OpenAI announced the introduction of voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT, extending the scope of interactions users can have with the AI system. These features allow users to engage in voice conversations and share images with ChatGPT, aiming to make the interface more intuitive. With voice interaction, users can communicate with ChatGPT in a conversational manner.

Salesforce unveiled its latest iteration of Einstein, encompassing several groundbreaking AI features. The primary highlights are: Einstein Copilot: An innovative conversational AI assistant, Einstein Copilot will be integrated into every Salesforce application to boost productivity. It understands natural language queries and provides trustworthy answers from proprietary company data.

Can you imagine business without the barcode? Ten billion or more times each day, electronic scanners read data encoded in black-and-white codes—barcodes—printed on or affixed to physical goods in a store or a warehouse. Where did the ubiquitous barcode come from? On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with the creator of the barcode, Paul V.

A decline in optimism among small business owners is evident as the NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index dropped to 91.3 in August, reflecting 20 consecutive months below its 49-year average of 98. Inflation remains a significant concern, with 23% of small business proprietors naming it their primary business hurdle, an uptick from last month.

Adobe Express has announced its commercial launch of the Text to Image and Text Effects features, powered by Firefly generative AI. This is more than just an update for small business owners—it’s a game-changer in content creation and marketing. Small businesses, students, solopreneurs, and creators around the world are about to witness a revolution in digital content creation.

TikTok has unveiled its latest venture – the TikTok Shop.

According to the latest data from the Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI), online prices for August 2023 experienced a sharp 3.2% decrease year-over-year (YoY), reaching their lowest in over three years. This dip has been consistent for the past year, with 12 straight months of YoY price reductions.

