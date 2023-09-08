In the News: Local, National and Even Global Grants of Up To $25,000

From local communities to national and even international organizations, grants are available for grabs for small business owners. These grants are being offered to address a range of issues, including construction, business development, cover operating costs, technical assistance and much more.

There are also a number of grants with a September deadline. This means you must apply during or before the month ends to qualify. Missing a deadline will disqualify your application, so make sure you turn in your grant application as soon as possible.

Small business grants not only assist business owners but also significantly impact whole communities economically. This week, a state introduced a range of grants focused on aiding Tribal businesses and communities in expanding their operations and establishing prosperous economies.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Small Business Spotlight Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

Xero is ushering in a fresh era of business assistance through the introduction of its “Xero Beautiful Business Fund”—a golden opportunity for small businesses globally to compete for a share of NZ$750,000 in allocated funds. This innovative program is designed to honor the essence of small businesses, propelling them to success and accelerating their growth trajectory.

The grant programs with deadlines throughout September address startups, pandemic-related issues, helping women-owned businesses, and more.

Small Business News September 8, 2023

This week, the news round-up includes the announcement from the SBA to support small businesses affected by Hurricane Idalia in Florida and Georgia. There is also news from the IRS that mandates businesses must electronically file (e-file) Form 8300 for reporting cash payments exceeding $10,000. For that and more, read the rest of the news round-up.

A Kansas construction business owner has pleaded guilty to an employment tax scheme that failed to pay the IRS over $2.2 million in due taxes. Sheryl Clanton, from Bucyrus, Kansas, who owned and managed multiple construction firms, admitted in court to her deliberate neglect in accounting for and paying employment taxes to the IRS. McCorkendale Construction Inc.

Amazon just announced the “Buy with Prime” app integration for Shopify merchants. The goal is to bridge the gap between Amazon Prime’s vast customer base and Shopify’s growing merchant community. It’s a move that showcases not just Amazon’s progressive approach to e-commerce but also its recognition of the power that small businesses have in the digital marketplace.

Robert Kohnle, the head of an Oregon-based payroll services company, pleaded guilty to deliberately neglecting to remit over $24 million in payroll taxes due to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Kohnle, hailing from Lake Oswego, operated as the president, secretary, and chief executive officer of Real Benefits Group Inc., which did business as Aliat.

Watsonx, a next-generation enterprise-focused AI and data platform, has been unveiled by IBM. This comes as global business leaders look to leverage Artificial Intelligence’s transformative potential. Launched in Armonk, N.Y., IBM’s pioneering ad campaign aims to clarify the perplexing realm of AI’s real-world business applications.

Beginning January 1, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has mandated that businesses must electronically file (e-file) Form 8300 for reporting cash payments exceeding $10,000, replacing the previous paper filing method. 1. Why Form 8300? When businesses receive cash transactions over $10,000, they are legally required to report them.

WhatsApp has unveiled a game-changer for Mac users with a revamped WhatsApp app for Mac, enabling users to make group calls straight from their desktop. This move aims to provide seamless communication, especially for businesses that rely on collaborative tools and platforms.

In a recent verdict with significant implications for intellectual property rights, DC District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell ruled that creations generated by artificial intelligence (AI) without human intervention are not eligible for copyright protection. Micha Kaufman, CEO of the global freelance platform Fiverr International Ltd.

Zoho announced it has reached 100 million users across its suite of more than 55 business applications, making it the first bootstrapped software-as-a-service (SaaS) company to hit this milestone. Zoho saw rapid growth over the past 15 years to reach the 100 million mark, with over 50 million users added in just the past 5 years. And it’s the second major milestone in as many years.

In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, small business owners in several Florida and Georgia counties may find some solace in the assistance provided by the Small Business Administration (SBA). For those who have experienced damage to their assets or a hit to their revenue, the SBA is offering disaster loans to aid in recovery.

Lots of small business owners have the goal of selling their company sometime soon, but few plan for it. How do you maximize your return when the time comes? How do you get from initial interest to term sheet to getting paid on closing day? Who can help you? On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked to Mark Achler who is Managing Director of MATH Venture Partners.

Having a catchy, memorable domain is more crucial than ever. This can be the difference for small business owners between a potential client clicking on your website or passing it over. Understanding this significance, WordPress.com has unveiled a new feature: domain forwarding. Just think about the times you’ve mistyped a website name only to be directed to the right place. WordPress.

Dropbox, a cloud storage stalwart, recently announced alterations to the storage policy for its Advanced plan. If you’re a small business owner relying on this solution, you might wonder what these changes entail and how they could impact your operations. Let’s dive into the specifics.

Twilio has taken a quantum leap in the realm of customer engagement by launching its revolutionary platform, CustomerAI. This powerhouse brings artificial intelligence to the forefront, offering businesses a comprehensive suite of predictive and generative AI tools and an AI-ready Customer Data Platform (CDP).

Zoom has just announced major enhancements to its Events portfolio, aiming to make the production of virtual events simpler, more professional, and more accessible than ever before. This update could translate to cost savings, increased engagement, and an overall improved event experience for small business owners. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown.

Follow us for more Small Business News: