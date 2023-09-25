What is 5G and How Can It Help Your Business?

In this day and age, the success of a business can live or die based upon the reliability of its wireless service. It doesn’t matter whether you’re operating a bustling eCommerce business or a quiet corner grill. In some way, shape or form, you’ve got to have a decent connectivity.

That’s why so many business owners are constantly begging service providers to roll out faster services.

The implications for small businesses are pretty huge.

What is 5G?

First and foremost, what does 5G actually mean. The concept itself picks up directly where service providers left off with the latest and greatest 4G LTE, or “Long Term Evolution.”

Ever since wireless internet became available to the public, users have enjoyed substantial waves of upgrades that have been classed as generations in their own rite.

As a point of reference, Verizon 4G LTE wireless broadband is able to handle download speeds of only between 5 and 12 Mbps — which is already 10 times faster than most 3G networks.

5G, the fifth generation of mobile network technology, is designed to be faster and more efficient than its predecessor, 4G. While the fundamental principles remain similar, there are several unique aspects of 5G that make it stand out:

Higher Frequency Bands: As mentioned, 5G operates on a higher frequency band, often in the range of up to 6 GHz and even in millimeter waves (30 GHz to 300 GHz). These higher frequencies can carry more data, contributing to faster speeds.

As mentioned, 5G operates on a higher frequency band, often in the range of up to 6 GHz and even in millimeter waves (30 GHz to 300 GHz). These higher frequencies can carry more data, contributing to faster speeds. Small Cells: Due to the limitation of higher frequencies not traveling as far, 5G relies on small cell networks. These are miniature versions of standard cell towers and are placed more densely in areas to provide better coverage.

Due to the limitation of higher frequencies not traveling as far, 5G relies on small cell networks. These are miniature versions of standard cell towers and are placed more densely in areas to provide better coverage. Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output): 5G uses Massive MIMO technology, which involves installing many more antennas on a single tower to increase the capacity of the network. This means that more people can connect to the network at once without losing speed or efficiency.

5G uses Massive MIMO technology, which involves installing many more antennas on a single tower to increase the capacity of the network. This means that more people can connect to the network at once without losing speed or efficiency. Beamforming: Instead of broadcasting data in every direction like traditional antennas, 5G uses beamforming. This technology directs a focused beam of data to a specific user, improving efficiency and connection quality.

Instead of broadcasting data in every direction like traditional antennas, 5G uses beamforming. This technology directs a focused beam of data to a specific user, improving efficiency and connection quality. Network Slicing: One of the unique capabilities of 5G is network slicing. It allows operators to create multiple virtual networks within a single physical 5G network. This capability ensures that each virtual network can be customized to meet specific user or application requirements, ensuring optimal efficiency and performance.

How Can 5G Help Small Business?

The introduction of 5G could have multiple practical applications for a wide range of businesses. Because it offers substantially faster download speeds, users will be able to download and upload Ultra HD and 3D video with greater ease — leaving room for dynamic new promotional activities.

Likewise, if your business relies heavily upon online sales, the sharing of documents or the performance of any other network related activities, faster speeds inherently mean things get done quicker.

Those speeds should translate directly towards improving overall efficiency within a company’s processes — hopefully giving way to lower overhead and better bottom lines.

Benefits of 5G for Small Businesses