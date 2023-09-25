About Us   |  

What is 5G and How Can It Help Your Business?

Published: Sep 25, 2023 by Nash Riggins In Technology Trends 4
226
89
Share on Flipboard
70
2
10
Email this Article
What is 5G and How Can It Help Your Business?

In this day and age, the success of a business can live or die based upon the reliability of its wireless service. It doesn’t matter whether you’re operating a bustling eCommerce business or a quiet corner grill.  In some way, shape or form, you’ve got to have a decent connectivity.

That’s why so many business owners are constantly begging service providers to roll out faster services.

Sell Your Business
Win $100 for Vendor Insights
Drive Traffic to Your Website

The implications for small businesses are pretty huge.

What is 5G?

what is 5g

First and foremost, what does 5G actually mean. The concept itself picks up directly where service providers left off with the latest and greatest 4G LTE, or “Long Term Evolution.”

Ever since wireless internet became available to the public, users have enjoyed substantial waves of upgrades that have been classed as generations in their own rite.

As a point of reference, Verizon 4G LTE wireless broadband is able to handle download speeds of only between 5 and 12 Mbps — which is already 10 times faster than most 3G networks.

what is 5g

5G, the fifth generation of mobile network technology, is designed to be faster and more efficient than its predecessor, 4G. While the fundamental principles remain similar, there are several unique aspects of 5G that make it stand out:

  • Higher Frequency Bands: As mentioned, 5G operates on a higher frequency band, often in the range of up to 6 GHz and even in millimeter waves (30 GHz to 300 GHz). These higher frequencies can carry more data, contributing to faster speeds.
  • Small Cells: Due to the limitation of higher frequencies not traveling as far, 5G relies on small cell networks. These are miniature versions of standard cell towers and are placed more densely in areas to provide better coverage.
  • Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output): 5G uses Massive MIMO technology, which involves installing many more antennas on a single tower to increase the capacity of the network. This means that more people can connect to the network at once without losing speed or efficiency.
  • Beamforming: Instead of broadcasting data in every direction like traditional antennas, 5G uses beamforming. This technology directs a focused beam of data to a specific user, improving efficiency and connection quality.
  • Network Slicing: One of the unique capabilities of 5G is network slicing. It allows operators to create multiple virtual networks within a single physical 5G network. This capability ensures that each virtual network can be customized to meet specific user or application requirements, ensuring optimal efficiency and performance.

How Can 5G Help Small Business?

what is 5g

The introduction of 5G could have multiple practical applications for a wide range of businesses. Because it offers substantially faster download speeds, users will be able to download and upload Ultra HD and 3D video with greater ease — leaving room for dynamic new promotional activities.

Likewise, if your business relies heavily upon online sales, the sharing of documents or the performance of any other network related activities, faster speeds inherently mean things get done quicker.

what is 5g

Those speeds should translate directly towards improving overall efficiency within a company’s processes — hopefully giving way to lower overhead and better bottom lines.

Benefits of 5G for Small Businesses

 

5G Photo via Shutterstock 4 Comments ▼

Nash Riggins
Nash Riggins Nash Riggins is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends and an American journalist based in central Scotland. Nash covers industry studies, emerging trends and general business developments. His writing background includes The Huffington Post, World Finance and GuruFocus. His website is NashRiggins.com.
4 Reactions

  1. Aira Bongco
    February 19, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Can we then assume that video calls will now be slightly faster? Aside from that, what else can 5G do?

    Reply
  2. BizEpic
    February 19, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    I think that it is more than just speed. Can we expect all future gadgets to have these now?

    Reply
  3. Ivan
    February 19, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    I cannot remember how these G’s came about. What does G stand for?

    Reply
  4. celeb networth
    April 6, 2021 at 6:09 am

    @Ivan G stands for generation. 5G is the 5th generation mobile network.
    The only problem now is the price, the better the more expensive.

    Reply
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2023, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.



Win $100 for Vendor Selection Insights


Tell us!
No, Thank You