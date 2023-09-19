If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

“What is a grant?” you might ask. At its core, a grant is essentially free money that doesn’t need to be repaid. Business grants serve as a viable alternative to traditional funding options and present a remarkable opportunity for businesses to secure funding.

Whether it’s to offer financial assistance or to fund research and development, grants play a pivotal role in establishing and expanding businesses. In the realm of financial support, subsidies and grants stand out as some of the most advantageous methods

What is a Grant and How Does it Work?

Simply put a grant is money that is given to a person, business, or corporation from federal, state, local governments, nonprofits, or corporations.

Because they do not require repayment of any kind making them an attractive financial consideration for entrepreneurs and small businesses for start-up, growth, or expansion.

Usually, a grant becomes available when a government agency, nonprofit or private business chooses to set aside grant money for an area of concern of their choice.

This could be to encourage minority entrepreneurship in a community, stimulate small businesses in communities, or reward innovation. Once the opportunity is created, applications are made, award decisions are made, and the money is allocated.

Reasons to Get a Small Business Grant

Navigating the waters of business ownership can be challenging, and finding ways to fund your venture is a pivotal aspect of success. One such avenue that often goes unnoticed or underutilized is the potential of small business grants.

These grants can serve as a lifeline to startups and established businesses alike, providing financial support for various needs. Let’s delve deeper into the major reasons why obtaining a small business grant can be a game-changer:

It’s Free Money (Sort Of)

When we talk about business grants, we’re referring to a financial windfall that doesn’t come with the strings of debt. Unlike traditional loans that accumulate interest and require repayment, grants offer “free money” to fuel your business aspirations.

However, it’s essential to remember that this money is allocated for specific purposes. These stipulations ensure that funds are used productively, aligning with both the business’s needs and the grant’s intentions.

You Need Working Capital

Every business, whether a fledgling startup or an established company, understands the value of working capital. It’s the financial lubricant that ensures seamless daily operations.

Whether you’re looking to pay staff, replenish inventory, or invest in marketing, a healthy working capital is essential. Here’s where business grants can play a pivotal role.

They can offer that much-needed boost, allowing businesses to reinforce their operational foundation, adapt to new technologies, and even expand into franchising.

Buying more assets

Scaling up is an inevitable aspect of business growth. Maybe it’s the cutting-edge machinery that promises more efficient production, or perhaps it’s the addition of vehicles to boost delivery capabilities.

Whatever the asset, its acquisition often comes with substantial costs. While these investments promise significant returns in the long run, their immediate financial impact can be burdensome.

Grants offer an opportunity to bridge this funding gap, ensuring businesses can grow without straining their resources.

Starting a business

The entrepreneurial dream can sometimes be stalled by the harsh reality of startup costs. From renting a space and hiring staff to investing in initial inventory and marketing, the financial demands can be overwhelming.

This is where a business grant can come to the rescue. For many budding entrepreneurs, a grant can mean the difference between shelving their startup dream and turning it into a tangible reality.

It offers a financial cushion that can help navigate the initial turbulence of business setup.

To Expand Your Market

Venturing into new markets, particularly international ones, holds the promise of exponential growth. But this expansion is not without its challenges. It demands significant financial outlay and strategic resources.

Some business grants will let you expand into new markets. For example, the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) provides financial awards to assist small businesses with export development.

Besides helping you enter international markets; through the grant program you get to participate in foreign trade missions; help you in marketing your products internationally; gain support with e-commerce capabilities and more.

Different Grants for Businesses

As a small business owner, you have different grants available to you to fund your business projects as incubators, accelerators, or loan programs. Below are some grants available for small businesses and startups:

Type of Grant Key Features Best For Federal Grants High competition, need to adhere to funding requirements Startups, growth businesses State Grants Supports job creation and local economy Businesses within specific states Local Government Grants Less competitive, focused on community improvement Community-oriented businesses SBA Grants Offers a variety, includes pandemic relief Diverse range of small businesses Corporation Grants Offered by large companies, merit-based Startups, expansion projects Diversity Grants Promote diversity, easier application process Minority-owned businesses Nonprofit Organizations Forward a specific cause, specific use requirements Eco-friendly businesses, research and development

Federal Grants

Federal government grants for small businesses offer funding to help launch or grow small businesses.

Usually, Federal domestic assistance grants offer the most money and come with a lot of competition this is because there is no need for eligible grantees to pay the funds back so long as the grant is spent following the funding requirements.

Make sure that your application for a government grant is well researched and clearly articulated. You can access a database for federal grants at Grants.gov.

State Grants

Each state understands the importance of small businesses in driving the economy forward. By fostering the growth of these entities, they can generate more job opportunities and enhance the overall economic health of the region.

State grants are financial instruments tailor-made for this purpose. They act as a financial booster to stimulate growth, while simultaneously ensuring that the state’s unique objectives and priorities are met.

These grants are carefully curated to address specific needs and challenges faced by businesses within the state’s territory.

If you’re a small business owner keen on leveraging this opportunity, start by exploring the official webpage of your state. This platform will provide insights into various grant programs that align with your business requirements and aspirations.

Local Government Grants

At the grassroots level, local governments play a pivotal role in nurturing and empowering small businesses. The beauty of local government grants is their specificity; they are curated to address the nuanced needs of the community.

As these grants are more localized, the competition is typically less fierce, offering a higher success rate for applicants. Moreover, these grants have a dual purpose. Not only do they fuel the growth of small businesses, but they also aim at bringing about tangible improvements within the local community.

So, if your business is geared towards making a positive impact in your locality – be it through community services, local job creation, or any other avenue that contributes to communal well-being – local grants can be a goldmine.

Research the offerings of your local government, and you might stumble upon a grant that’s a perfect fit for your business model.

SBA Grants

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is an independent federal agency set up to promote entrepreneurship and protect the interests of small businesses.

It offers a range of grants for small businesses, minority-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses, eligible community organizations, and others.

Some of its grants are for research and development while others are designed to help small businesses become resilient.

The SBA has even provided pandemic relief to small businesses that were impacted by the pandemic through programs that include the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), SBA Express Bridge Loans, and others. To access available grants go to the SBA’s grants page.

Corporation Grants

Government agencies aren’t the only source of small business grants corporations and large companies too through their philanthropic schemes offer small-business grants.

Many private corporations and non-profit organizations also offer private grant programs designed to help small business owners start and expand their businesses.

While some of them provide grants to nonprofits servicing specific industries only while others give to for-profit companies. These grants are given based on merit and application materials, like essays, testimonials, or proposals.

Some corporate grants to look into include FedEx Small Business Grant Contest, Visa Everywhere Initiative, and Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator Program.

Diversity Grants

Diversity grant programs are designed for the elimination of bias or the promotion of diversity by offering financial assistance. These grants provide funding to assist small businesses owned by women, minorities, those with disabilities, and age in a bid.

They often come with an application process that is easier to navigate and also offer some kind of technical assistance as well.

If you are a minority-owned small business you can access some grant opportunities at National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), WomensNet Amber Grant, and The Coalition to Back Black Businesses.

Nonprofit Organizations

Driven by a mission rather than profit, nonprofit organizations often allocate resources to advance causes close to their heart.

These grants, while generous, usually come with well-defined parameters to ensure the funds are used in alignment with the organization’s core values and objectives. The grants can serve a myriad of purposes:

Local Job Creation: Recognizing the ripple effect of employment on the community’s well-being, some nonprofits grant funds to businesses that show promise in generating local jobs. By doing so, they aim to reduce unemployment and spur economic growth.

Recognizing the ripple effect of employment on the community’s well-being, some nonprofits grant funds to businesses that show promise in generating local jobs. By doing so, they aim to reduce unemployment and spur economic growth. Research and Development: The world thrives on innovation, and nonprofits play a significant role in this. Grants could be directed towards businesses that focus on R&D, fostering breakthroughs in fields like medicine, technology, or sustainable practices.

The world thrives on innovation, and nonprofits play a significant role in this. Grants could be directed towards businesses that focus on R&D, fostering breakthroughs in fields like medicine, technology, or sustainable practices. Supporting Minorities: Equality is foundational to many nonprofit missions. To level the playing field, these organizations often provide grants to minority-owned businesses or those that serve underserved communities, ensuring they get the same opportunities as their counterparts.

Equality is foundational to many nonprofit missions. To level the playing field, these organizations often provide grants to minority-owned businesses or those that serve underserved communities, ensuring they get the same opportunities as their counterparts. Eco-friendly Initiatives: As global attention shifts towards sustainability, nonprofits are at the forefront of promoting green business practices. Grants in this sector help businesses adopt or develop eco-friendly technologies, sustainable products, or practices that significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

When considering a grant from a nonprofit, it’s essential to thoroughly understand the stipulated requirements and ensure that your business objectives align seamlessly with the grant’s intended purpose.

This not only increases the likelihood of securing the grant but also ensures a harmonious relationship with the grantor as you work towards mutual goals.

Is a Business Grant Worth It for Small Businesses?

Yes, a business grant can help offer that extra financial assistance to get your business up or running or humming. What’s great about a business grant is that they do not need to be repaid. This comes in handy for businesses that may have financing difficulties and face challenges in repaying traditional business loans.

In addition, business grants are relatively easy to find online and can sometimes come with additional resources such as training and technical support that can improve your business’ effectiveness.

Where to Find Small Business Grant Programs

There are various tiers of business grants available from the federal level to the local or county government level. Most of them are available online such as through Grants.gov, SBA’s grants page, or your local chamber of commerce’s website.

