What is an Economic Injury Disaster Loan? This is a question small businesses have been asking because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll provide an overview of an EIDL Loan and highlight some of the benefits it offers. If you’re thinking about applying for one, keep reading. We’ll discuss who’s eligible, what can it be used for, and more. Let’s get started!

What is an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)?

EIDL assistance is available in the form of an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance. EIDLs are working capital loans that can provide up to $2 million to small businesses and nonprofit organizations to help alleviate the financial impacts of a disaster.

The EIDL program is primarily designed to help businesses recover from the short-term effects of a disaster, like substantial economic injury or property damage. EIDLs are administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and are subject to credit approval.

How Does an EIDL Loan Work?

The amount of the disaster assistance loan is based on the applicant’s financial obligations, which include accounts payable, inventory, and other debts that can’t be paid as a result of the disaster. The terms are based on the applicant’s ability to repay the disaster loan.

The Benefits

There are several benefits of an EIDL loan, including having a lower interest rate than many other types of loans, no collateral being required, and the loan can be repaid over a longer period than many other types of loans.

Who is Eligible?

Declared disaster assistance is available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and most private nonprofit organizations located in a disaster area.

To be eligible for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, the business must have suffered substantial economic injury as a result of the disaster, be located in a declared disaster area, have a credit history that indicates the business is reasonably likely to repay the loan and be unable to obtain credit elsewhere.

What Can it Be Used For?

An EIDL loan can be used for a wide range of purposes, including payroll support, sick or family leave, mortgage or lease payments, and utility payments. The loan amount you receive is based on your estimated economic injury and financial needs, which will be determined by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

What Can it Not be Used For?

EIDL loans cannot be used for certain purposes, such as refinancing long-term debt or expanding your business. Additionally, EIDL loans can’t be used to pay dividends or salaries to owners, partners, or shareholders of the business.

How to Get an EIDL Loan

To get an EIDL loan, you must first contact the Small Business Administration (SBA) to determine eligibility and apply for a loan. Next, you’ll complete the application, which will include providing information on your business and its financial needs. After that, a loan officer will review your application and determine the loan amount you are eligible for. Once approved, you will receive the loan in a lump sum.

The Best Small Business Economic Injury Disaster Loans in 2022

If your business is struggling in these tough economic times, you’re not alone. Thankfully, EIDLs are available to help businesses get back on their feet. Here are the best loans for small businesses in 2022.

1. Small Business Administration EIDL

The SBA EIDL is a government-backed loan that provides low-interest, long-term disaster relief financing to small businesses and nonprofits that have been adversely impacted by a declared disaster.

2. Rapid Finance

To be eligible for a small business EIDL loan from Rapid Finance, you must also have a minimum credit score of 550, your business must have been in operation for 2 or more years, and have monthly revenue of at least $10,000.

3. Kabbage

You must be in business for at least one year and have a minimum monthly revenue of $3,000 to qualify for a small business EIDL loan. Kabbage also requires a minimum credit score of 640.

4. Lendio

Lendio is a small business lender that offers EIDL loans to businesses that have been in operation for at least six months, have a minimum monthly revenue of $4,000, and have a minimum credit score of 580.

5. OnDeck

To qualify for a small business EIDL loan from OnDeck, your business must have been in operation for at least one year and have a minimum monthly revenue of $8.5K. Your credit score must also be at least 600.

6. Fundera

To qualify for a small business EIDL loan with Fundera, your business must have been in operation for at least one year and have a monthly revenue of at least $16,000. Your credit score must also be at least 620.

7. Big Think Capital

To qualify for a small business EIDL loan, your business must have been in operation for at least six months and have monthly revenue of at least $8,000. You must also have a minimum credit score of 500.

Loan Provider Eligibility Criteria Minimum Credit Score Minimum Monthly Revenue Small Business Administration EIDL Businesses adversely impacted by declared disasters Not specified Not specified Rapid Finance Minimum credit score of 550, 2+ years in operation, monthly revenue ? $10,000 550 $10,000 Kabbage Minimum 1 year in business, minimum monthly revenue ? $3,000 640 $3,000 Lendio Minimum 6 months in operation, minimum monthly revenue ? $4,000, credit score ? 580 580 $4,000 OnDeck Minimum 1 year in business, minimum monthly revenue ? $8.5K, credit score ? 600 600 $8.5K Fundera Minimum 1 year in operation, monthly revenue ? $16,000, credit score ? 620 620 $16,000 Big Think Capital Minimum 6 months in operation, monthly revenue ? $8,000, credit score ? 500 500 $8,000 Note: The eligibility criteria, credit score requirements, and revenue thresholds provided are subject to change and should be verified with the respective loan providers.

FAQs

How much can I borrow with an EIDL loan and what are the interest rates/terms/conditions attached to it, etc.?

The Small Business Administration (SBA) offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to provide financial assistance to small businesses impacted by disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The maximum loan amount for EIDLs is $500,000. These loans come with a low interest rate of no more than 4%, making them an affordable option for businesses seeking financial support. Additionally, the terms of EIDLs extend up to 30 years, ensuring flexibility in repayment. Importantly, there are no pre-payment penalties or fees associated with EIDL loans, allowing businesses to manage their repayment without unnecessary burdens.

How long do I have to repay my EIDL loan and what are the repayment options available to me if I can’t afford the monthly payments, etc.?

EIDL loans offer businesses a reasonable timeframe for repayment. While EIDL loans cannot be forgiven, the SBA has introduced measures to assist borrowers. The initial payment due date has been extended from 12 months to 24 months from the date of the note, providing businesses with additional time to organize their finances. Moreover, businesses have the option to make full or partial payments during a deferment period that can extend up to 30 months from the note date. However, it’s important to note that interest will continue to accrue during the deferment period. This approach aims to offer businesses some flexibility during challenging times.

What is the maximum loan amount that can be borrowed through an EIDL loan from the Small Business Administration?

For businesses in need of substantial financial assistance, the maximum loan amount available through an EIDL loan is $500,000. It’s worth noting that businesses could potentially qualify for both an EIDL and a physical disaster loan. In such cases, if a business meets the criteria for both loan types, the owner can receive assistance of up to $2 million. This provision is designed to address varying levels of financial need.

How long does the EIDL loan take to process?

The application and processing time for EIDL loans is a crucial consideration for businesses seeking prompt financial relief. After submitting your EIDL loan application, you can expect a decision within approximately 21 days. If your application is approved, the disbursement of funds typically occurs within five business days. This efficient processing timeline ensures that businesses can receive the financial support they need in a timely manner.

Can I still apply for COVID-19 EIDL assistance?

While EIDL loans have been a lifeline for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to note that as of January 1, 2022, the Small Business Administration is no longer accepting new applications for COVID-19 EIDL loans, increase requests, or reconsideration. Additionally, the Targeted EIDL Advance and Supplemental Targeted Advance programs have also been closed. It’s recommended to explore alternative financial solutions available to address ongoing business needs.

Navigating the options and implications of EIDL loans is crucial for businesses seeking financial stability and growth. Understanding the loan terms, repayment options, and application process can empower businesses to make informed decisions about their financial future.

Conclusion: Navigating Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs)

In the face of unprecedented challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses have been seeking avenues of support to weather the storm and emerge stronger. One such avenue is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, offered by the Small Business Administration (SBA). This overview has provided valuable insights into the nature of EIDLs, their benefits, eligibility criteria, usage possibilities, and limitations.

A Lifeline for Businesses

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the significance of EIDLs, as they emerged as a lifeline for businesses grappling with economic turmoil. EIDLs offer a unique opportunity for businesses to access working capital loans of up to $2 million. With favorable terms, lower interest rates, and extended repayment periods of up to 30 years, EIDLs stand as an appealing option for businesses seeking financial stability.

Navigating the Application Process

Understanding the eligibility criteria for EIDLs is essential. Businesses located in declared disaster areas, suffering substantial economic injury, and facing difficulties in obtaining credit elsewhere, are eligible to apply. EIDLs can be utilized for various purposes, including payroll support, lease payments, and utility expenses. However, it’s crucial to note the limitations, such as restrictions on using EIDL funds for long-term debt refinancing or dividend payments.

Planning for the Future

As businesses chart their path towards recovery and growth, being well-informed about the EIDL application process, terms, and conditions is paramount. While the COVID-19 EIDL assistance has ceased as of January 1, 2022, the lessons learned from this experience underscore the importance of preparedness and exploring alternative financial solutions.

Empowerment through Knowledge

In conclusion, the journey of understanding Economic Injury Disaster Loans empowers businesses to make informed decisions for their financial well-being. By considering the benefits, eligibility, and usage guidelines, businesses can strategize effectively, ensuring their operations remain resilient even in the face of adversity. As we navigate these challenging times, the knowledge gained about EIDLs will continue to be a valuable resource for businesses seeking stability, growth, and success.