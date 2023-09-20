What is Business Personal Property Insurance? In today’s competitive business landscape, every asset, no matter how big or small, plays a pivotal role in operations and growth. Hence, protecting these assets from unforeseen events is of utmost importance.

Business Personal Property (BPP) Insurance does just that by providing coverage for a wide range of tangible items essential for daily operations.

What is Property Insurance for a Business?

Business personal property (BPP) is defined as inventory you can move that your business owns. A business owner policy (BOP) is umbrella coverage that includes insurance for your property. These generally cover the structures and permanent fixtures.

Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Win $100 for Vendor Insights Advertise Your Business Here

BPP insurance covers all the other stuff. What would move if you picked the building up and shook it. These items are also called tangible personal property. When you start investigating, you’ll see there are different types of business insurance.

Why You Should Have Business Personal Property Coverage (BPP)

Small business owners can use this kind of insurance coverage. Check out these business insurance benefits.

Here are five other reasons why these BPP policies help. Remember, little or no coverage leaves you open to lawsuits.

They Protect Your Inventory – The financial losses from things like sprinkler leakage or fire damage are covered.

The financial losses from things like sprinkler leakage or fire damage are covered. They Cover The Furniture – Meeting room tables, furnishings and other moveable property important to your business can be replaced. Even if you move to a different location. Get policies that include important inventory items like scissors and electronics.

Meeting room tables, furnishings and other moveable property important to your business can be replaced. Even if you move to a different location. Get policies that include important inventory items like scissors and electronics. Equipment and Machinery Are Included – Don’t let equipment breakdowns cost your business time and money. Especially when water damage is the culprit.

Don’t let equipment breakdowns cost your business time and money. Especially when water damage is the culprit. Some Improvements Too – Made improvements to a leased space as a tenant? A BPP policy covers repairing or replacing property when there’s been vandalism or an explosion.

Made improvements to a leased space as a tenant? A BPP policy covers repairing or replacing property when there’s been vandalism or an explosion. These Coverages Protect Upgrades – Have you done permanent renovations to a business? Like built-in cabinets and/or custom lighting? A BPP cover policy will look after the replacement cost.

What is Covered by Business Personal Property Insurance?

BPP insurance will cover everything from labor and materials to services. Below is a list of five items any insurance company should include.

Office Supplies

While items like pens, papers, or calculators might seem trivial, their collective value can be significant, especially if you have to replace them all at once. Imagine a situation where a sudden water leak damages your stored stationery.

BPP insurance ensures that even these often-overlooked items are covered, letting business continue without a hitch.

Heavy Equipment

For sectors like construction or manufacturing, heavy machinery and equipment are crucial. An unexpected breakdown or damage could lead to project delays and potential loss of income. BPP insurance steps in, providing coverage for these valuable assets, ensuring minimal downtime.

Read More: how much does business insurance cost

Computers

In the digital age, computers and related tech gadgets are indispensable. A malfunctioning laptop or a damaged smartphone can disrupt communication and operations. With BPP insurance, businesses can ensure a quick replacement or repair, maintaining smooth workflows.

Furnishings

From the comfortable chairs to the decorative rugs, these items set the ambiance of your workspace. They contribute to a productive environment and project a professional image.

BPP insurance ensures that in case of damage, you can restore your office setting swiftly without incurring huge out-of-pocket expenses.

Leased Personal Property

Often, businesses lease equipment to save on upfront costs. However, leasing contracts might require the lessee to provide insurance coverage for the items.

BPP insurance covers such leased items, ensuring you meet your contractual obligations and safeguard against potential losses.

What is Not Covered by Business Property Insurance?

Likewise, some things are not covered by these insurance products. Keep the following list in mind for business purposes.

This insurance doesn’t include:

General Liability Insurance – There’s usually no general liability coverage for basic risks. Like property damage on something that doesn’t belong to you.

There’s usually no general liability coverage for basic risks. Like property damage on something that doesn’t belong to you. Commercial Auto Insurance – Collisions, towing, rental reimbursement and the like. A business personal property policy won’t have any of this.

Collisions, towing, rental reimbursement and the like. A business personal property policy won’t have any of this. Workers Compensation Insurance – Got employees? This is a requirement in most states. It covers items like work-related injuries and medical bills. And you won’t get it with business personal property insurance.

Remember, a standard homeowners policy won’t do if you work from home. Especially if you want to bring on new employees.

The comparison table below provides a clear distinction between what’s typically covered under a BPP Insurance policy and what’s not:

Covered by BPP Insurance Not Covered by BPP Insurance Office Supplies (pens, staplers, calculators) General Liability Insurance for basic risks Heavy Equipment (forklifts, excavators) Commercial Auto Insurance (collisions, towing, etc.) Computers (desktops, laptops, smartphones) Workers Compensation Insurance (work-related injuries) Furnishings (curtains, blinds, rugs) Leased Personal Property

How Much is Business Personal Property Insurance Coverage?

Wondering how much small business insurance costs? These coverages vary and the cost depends on the services you pick and the size of your company.

It breaks down like this.

Know what the business property is worth.

Location and age as well as replacement versus actual cash value matter for the business personal property insurance costs.

The median for commercial property insurance, which is part of a BPP business owner’s policy, is $63 monthly. Most small businesses pay between $400and $800 annually.

How to Choose the Right Property Insurance for Your Business

Getting the right business owner’s policy is about shopping with the right insurance company. Business personal property policies need a little extra finesse. Get good personal property insurance coverage with the following.

Here are five tips to get the right business property insurance from the right provider.

Understand the Different Types. Any insurance company offers different policies. If you’re in business the chances are you won’t need homeowners insurance. But getting personal property coverage for equipment is important.

Any insurance company offers different policies. If you’re in business the chances are you won’t need homeowners insurance. But getting personal property coverage for equipment is important. Understand The Specific Risks. Each business is unique. A commercial insurance policy should cover you for natural disasters if you’re in a flood zone. Don’t forget aspects like spoilage coverage.

Each business is unique. A commercial insurance policy should cover you for natural disasters if you’re in a flood zone. Don’t forget aspects like spoilage coverage. Put Good Policies Ahead of Cost. Personal property insurance cost shouldn’t be the deciding factor. Picking cheap policies to save on premiums can cost in the long run.

Personal property insurance cost shouldn’t be the deciding factor. Picking cheap policies to save on premiums can cost in the long run. Understand What Affects Your Rates. Make sure you know what will affect your quote. Your experience and claims history can change the numbers on a commercial property quote.

Make sure you know what will affect your quote. Your experience and claims history can change the numbers on a commercial property quote. Consider The Deductibles. The business premises can affect what an insurance provider offers. Higher deductibles on things like lost income mean lower premiums. But you’ll need to pay those when you file a claim.

Read More: best small business insurance companies

How to Get Get Property Insurance for Your Small Business

Navigating the world of insurance can seem overwhelming, especially for a small business owner with myriad responsibilities. However, protecting your assets with the right insurance is vital. Follow this roadmap to ensure you select the best business personal property insurance tailored to your needs.

Look at The Company History/ Reputation

Historical Performance: Prioritize insurance companies with a long-standing reputation. A company with decades in the business typically brings vast experience to the table.

Prioritize insurance companies with a long-standing reputation. A company with decades in the business typically brings vast experience to the table. Client Feedback: Testimonials and reviews can give you a sense of an insurer’s reliability. A pattern of positive feedback is a good sign, while repeated negative reviews can be a red flag.

Testimonials and reviews can give you a sense of an insurer’s reliability. A pattern of positive feedback is a good sign, while repeated negative reviews can be a red flag. Financial Stability: You want an insurer that can comfortably settle claims. Investigate their financial health to ensure they’re up to the task.

Look At Customer Service

Accessibility: In times of crisis, you’d want to reach your insurance provider immediately. Prioritize firms offering 24/7 customer support.

In times of crisis, you’d want to reach your insurance provider immediately. Prioritize firms offering 24/7 customer support. Digital Amenities: A user-friendly online platform for tasks like claim reporting and premium payments is a boon. It simplifies processes and saves time.

A user-friendly online platform for tasks like claim reporting and premium payments is a boon. It simplifies processes and saves time. Responsive Support: Fast claim processing and support can be invaluable. Check how they handle queries, delays, and disputes.

Coverage Assessment

Tailored to Your Needs: Every business is unique. Ensure the policy options cater to your specific requirements and risks.

Every business is unique. Ensure the policy options cater to your specific requirements and risks. Overestimation is Better: While you don’t want to overpay, being underinsured can be a greater peril. A substantial lawsuit or disaster can put an underinsured business in jeopardy. Aim for a balance, but always lean towards comprehensive coverage.

While you don’t want to overpay, being underinsured can be a greater peril. A substantial lawsuit or disaster can put an underinsured business in jeopardy. Aim for a balance, but always lean towards comprehensive coverage. Explore Add-Ons: Look into additional coverage options that might benefit your business. For instance, extra expense coverage can be a lifesaver, covering additional costs in unforeseen circumstances.

Comparison and Finalization

Get Multiple Quotes: Once you have a list of potential insurers, obtain quotes from each. This will give you a comparative perspective on cost vs. coverage.

Once you have a list of potential insurers, obtain quotes from each. This will give you a comparative perspective on cost vs. coverage. Periodic Review: As your business grows and evolves, so do its vulnerabilities. Regularly reassess and adjust your coverage to match your business’s current state.

In conclusion, BPP insurance is not just a good-to-have but a must-have for businesses. It provides a safety net, ensuring that operations can continue smoothly even in the face of adversity. By investing in comprehensive BPP insurance, business owners can focus on growth and innovation, knowing their tangible assets are well-protected.