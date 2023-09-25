What is Rumble? Simply put, Rumble is a place for uploading videos and sharing them.

In that way, it’s like YouTube, another site where you can upload and share videos on YouTube. If you’re really good at that, you can become one of the top YouTube influencers (check out Top YouTube Influencers and make money (How Much Money Do YouTubers Make?).

You can make money on Rumble too. Is it an easier platform for earning money? Can you make more money? Let’s explore.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Win $100 for Vendor Insights Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

An Introduction to the Rumble Video Hosting Website

Since its inception in 2013 by technology enthusiast and entrepreneur, Chris Pavlovski, Rumble has aimed to offer an alternative platform for video content creators.

Over the years, Rumble has undergone several transformations, reflective of the evolving digital landscape and its challenges.

One of the pivotal moments in Rumble’s history was in August 2020. Pavlovski, the diligent CEO and founder, expressed concerns about YouTube’s practices, particularly in what he saw as unwarranted censorship of videos that diverged from YouTube’s prevailing ideologies.

Pavlovski’s perception of an encroaching bias on content spurred a strategic shift for Rumble. He envisioned Rumble as a haven for video creators—a space that championed the ethos of free expression without the looming shadow of undue censorship.

But this commitment to freedom doesn’t imply an absence of moderation. Videos promoting illicit activities, explicit content like pornography, or those endorsing bullying, would still face rigorous scrutiny, failing to make it past Rumble’s editorial review.

Chris Pavlovski’s aspiration was clear: Rumble would be a bastion against “cancel culture”, upholding the ideals of a “free and open internet”. Here, creators wouldn’t just find a platform for their voice, but also an opportunity for monetization.

Unlike many platforms where revenue generation is often skewed, Rumble introduced the concept of profit-sharing, allowing its users to earn from their content.

Rumble’s journey hasn’t been without its legal battles. A significant turn was in January 2021 when the company took on tech behemoth Google with an antitrust lawsuit. The contention was Google’s alleged monopolization of search results, limiting users from discovering a diverse range of content.

As this lawsuit unfolds, Rumble’s user base sees impressive growth. In stark contrast to its 1.6 million average monthly users in 2020, 2021 saw this number soar to 36 million. And the upward trajectory continued into 2022, with January boasting 39 million users.

The increasing numbers and ongoing legal battles highlight Rumble’s journey from a relatively lesser-known platform to a notable contender in the video hosting realm. It stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of free expression in the digital age.

How to the Use Rumble Video Platform

How to use Rumble video hosting is simple. It’s easy to join Rumble.

Set up a Rumble account.

Create a profile with your name, user name, password, address, birthdate and other information.

Choose what type of Rumble account you want. You can have 3 choices: Free, Publisher, Business or Personal.

With each type of account, you’ll upload videos which are your own videos. Those videos will be shared by live streaming using the internet.

What are the differences between the types of accounts? Keep reading.

How to Make Money on Rumble by Uploading Videos

One basic difference between the types of accounts is how your videos will be used, and how you will be paid.

Free account – Your videos will be shared only on Rumble. If you video is approved, you’ll make $50, and if your video makes the “front page” of Rumble you’ll make $100. If Rumble advertisers are connected to your video, you’ll earn 60% of the ad revenue.

Publisher account – Rumble manages your videos. Your videos will appear on Rumble and Rumble may also share the content with YouTube and other social media platforms. You’ll be paid 90% of what the video earns on YouTube and 60% of what is makes on other sites. Rumble’s other partners include MTV, XBox, Yahoo, MSN and others.

Business account – You’ll pay $25 a month for a Rumble Business account and enjoy ad-free viewing. Most business account users are uploading, sharing and selling stock footage.

Personal – Your Rumble videos will only be shared with the family and friends you choose.

Pros of Using Rumble

Good platform monetizing users videos with good titles, original content.

Many users like that there’s no need to build subscribers before you start to earn money with your first video on the Rumble platform.

Rumble editors help with your video platform titles and good descriptions.

Rumble editors help with placement on chosen social media platforms (with the Publisher account).

Emphasis on free speech ahead of censorship.

Cons of Using Rumble

To date, YouTube has a stronger broad audience of users.

To date, users report that Rumble can’t match YouTube’s upload speeds.

Licensing Options – In order to use the Publisher Rumble platform, you give Rumble exclusive rights to manage and share your video. With non-exclusive users the video only appears on Rumble.

Non-exclusive users of Rumble – those who retain rights to their videos – can only use the Rumble free account. You can earn money based on viewings on Rumble, but your video won’t be shared to other platforms.

To date, Rumble doesn’t have enough subscribers to compete with YouTube. But stay tuned as the Rumble platform grows.

Rumble Vs. YouTube

Both Rumble and YouTube offer open platforms for creators worldwide. Anyone with a penchant for video creation can join and share their content. The true distinction arises when one delves into their monetization policies.

Monetization Policies

Rumble: Rumble’s monetization system stands out due to its immediacy. The moment you upload content on Rumble, you can start earning. Unlike YouTube, Rumble doesn’t mandate a minimum threshold of subscribers. If you choose a non-exclusive license, however, your video’s visibility is restricted solely to Rumble. But the real charm lies in its publisher account. With this, not only can you monetize on Rumble, but the platform also pushes your content to other platforms like YouTube, broadening your audience reach.

Rumble’s monetization system stands out due to its immediacy. The moment you upload content on Rumble, you can start earning. Unlike YouTube, Rumble doesn’t mandate a minimum threshold of subscribers. If you choose a non-exclusive license, however, your video’s visibility is restricted solely to Rumble. But the real charm lies in its publisher account. With this, not only can you monetize on Rumble, but the platform also pushes your content to other platforms like YouTube, broadening your audience reach. YouTube: YouTube, being one of the earliest and most popular video-sharing platforms, has a more structured monetization procedure. Creators need to first join the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). But entrance to YPP isn’t straightforward. One must amass 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of watch time within a year. Once these criteria are met, monetization begins. Earnings can range from $3 to $20 per 1,000 views, though these figures can vary based on multiple factors, including video content, demographics, and advertisement type.

Considerations for Creators

For someone initiating their journey in the digital content realm, especially if they’re tied to a blog or website, Rumble appears more welcoming. The absence of any subscriber prerequisites can be a boon, allowing monetization from day one. This can be particularly enticing for creators with content that may not have widespread appeal but caters to a niche audience. On the other hand, YouTube, with its vast user base, offers potential for massive viewership, but the initial road to monetization can be challenging for some.

Dual-Platform Approach

One pivotal point to remember is that choosing Rumble doesn’t necessarily mean sidelining YouTube. If you navigate Rumble’s options correctly, it can serve as a bridge, helping your content find a home on both platforms, thus maximizing potential views and revenue.

So whilst Rumble and YouTube serve the same fundamental purpose, their monetization mechanics differ. The choice between them—or even the decision to leverage both—depends on a creator’s goals, patience, and content strategy.

For creators and users looking to share and monetize their content, understanding the distinct features of each platform can be vital. The table below provides a concise comparison between Rumble and YouTube based on essential attributes and offerings:

Features/Attributes Rumble YouTube Launch Year 2013 2005 Monetization Method Instant (no subscriber requirement for basic monetization) Requires 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of watch time Revenue Share 60%-90% depending on account type Varies (e.g., average $3 to $20 per 1,000 views) Upload Speed Slower (as reported by some users) Faster Subscriber Base Growing (39 million users as of Jan 2022) Significantly larger Licensing Options Exclusive and non-exclusive Primarily non-exclusive Censorship Policy Emphasizes free speech and fights "cancel culture" Has its own set of values and beliefs for content Affiliate Partners MTV, XBox, Yahoo, MSN, etc. Numerous partners across various industries Subscription Fees Options include Free, Publisher, and Business (with varying fees) Primarily free, with options for premium services Main Selling Point Emphasis on free speech and instant monetization Broad audience and established platform

Tips to Maximize Your Rumble Revenue

Here are a few more things you need to know that will help you earn the most money you can on Rumble:

Don’t overlook specific videos you’ve previously posted on other sites. Rumble may use your old YouTube videos if you have a publisher account.

You can make a little money by tagging videos on Rumble. You’ll earn .05 for each video you tag.

Explore Rumble with a free account. Get started and see how you like the site.

Do the math. If you don’t feel you’re making enough as your video is only viewed on Rumble, you can change your account to Publisher.