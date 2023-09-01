Top Reasons to Use a Business Credit Card

When first starting a business, many entrepreneurs begin using a personal credit card for expenses. It’s the path of least resistance.

However, once the business starts to thrive, you will garner tangible benefits from using a good business credit card — i.e., a credit card in your business name that is used strictly for business purposes.

Here are advantages that a business credit card can offer your business to help it grow and be profitable.

1. Expands Your Overall Available Credit

If you have ambitious dreams to grow your business, your growth may be stymied by using personal credit cards for business purposes.

Why? You may have less credit available for family purchases because you’ve already used that credit for business purposes — and vice versa.

Having a separate business credit card and separate personal credit card, each with its own credit limits, can give you more potential credit overall for your business and for your family.

2. Establishes Business Credit History

Having a business credit card helps you establish a separate credit history for your business.

Small businesses often get turned down for loans or get disadvantageous loan terms because they lack a credit history for their business. According to Tom Gazaway, founder and CEO of LenCred.com, “from the business owner’s perspective the importance of business credit has increased in recent years and all the indicators point to this trend continuing in the years to come as well. It does depend on the type of financing you apply for but the level of importance of business credit is clearly increasing.”

3. Access to Other Financial Products to Fuel Growth

Part of being a small business owner means constantly focusing on ways to increase the growth rate of your business.

One way to use a business credit card to help grow your business may not be obvious. If you choose a business card with a provider that has a wide range of products that serve businesses, it can be the start of a strong financial relationship.

For example, a company like Chase offers many business credit products. You can gain access to business-sized credit lines — beyond a credit card — to provide your business with more purchasing power and growth.

“Chase offers financial services that meet small business needs no matter where they are in the lifecycle of their business,” said Laura Miller, president of Ink from Chase. “The Ink business credit card offers extended working capital and simplifies the management of everyday financial transactions.”

4. Maintains Separation of Business and Personal Expenses

If you have a corporation or LLC, it’s important to treat your company as separate from your personal financial situation. That is important in order to maintain limitation of personal liability, according to Nolo.com. If you intermingle your personal expenses and business expenses, you could ultimately lose the very legal protection you hoped to gain by incorporating or organizing a limited liability company.

Also, for tax purposes, it is best practice to keep your business expenses separated. Only business-related expenses are deductible for a business tax return or Schedule C you file. A business credit card by its very nature will keep business expenses separate.

5. Saves Times through Technology

A business credit card that offers advanced technology does a lot of the recordkeeping work for you.

It makes the process of managing your expense budget easy, with less work on your part to see exactly where you are spending and how much. It also keeps records properly identified for tax purposes, making tax time much less of a headache.

That’s why it’s important to evaluate the technology that your credit card provider offers. The right technology can dramatically minimize the manual work needed to manage your finances.

And it’s not just any old technology to consider. Make sure it’s technology designed for business owners, delivering the right information in the right way for business use.

For example, the Ink from Chase mobile app delivers advanced recordkeeping and analysis tools.

6. Allows You to Delegate Yet Control Employee Spending

As your business grows and adds employees, delegation becomes a critical skill. You want to provide your employees authority and not require them to come to you on minor decisions. However, you need control over critical things such as your business’ finances.

That’s where a business credit card like Ink from Chase is a tremendous delegation tool and management aid. Ink offers free employee cards so you can give your employees the buying power they need within the limits you want. Monitoring each card is easy with the Ink mobile app:

Set and adjust individual spending limits on the go.

Get instant alerts for every purchase so you know when and where they’re spending money.

Free employee cards help you earn rewards faster.

Get more control and rewards with every employee purchase. How’s that for balancing delegation AND maintaining control?

7. Earn Valuable Rewards You Can Use the Way You Want To

Last but certainly not least, consider the rewards of your business credit card.

Most people look at the amount of the rewards they can earn. That is important, of course.

But the proof of the pudding is when it comes time to redeem and use those rewards.

Look for flexibility and ease in redeeming rewards. Is it easy to redeem them online? Can you use the rewards in a variety of ways — including cash back, travel and gift cards?

That’s how you’ll get the most out of your card’s rewards.

Find out more about Ink from Chase business credit cards, including Ink Plus and Ink Cash.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I consider using a business credit card for my expenses instead of a personal credit card?

When starting a business, many entrepreneurs initially use personal credit cards for expenses due to convenience. However, as your business grows, utilizing a dedicated business credit card offers several advantages, such as better credit management and separation of personal and business finances.

What are the benefits of having a separate business credit card and personal credit card?

Maintaining separate credit cards for your business and personal expenses provides you with distinct credit limits. This separation expands your overall available credit, allowing you to allocate credit more effectively for both your business and family needs.

How does a business credit card help establish a credit history for my business?

Using a business credit card helps build a credit history specifically for your business. Establishing a positive credit history is crucial for obtaining favorable loan terms and financing options in the future.

Can a business credit card provide access to other financial products for business growth?

Yes, selecting a business credit card from a provider with a range of business-oriented financial products can be advantageous. For instance, some providers offer access to credit lines beyond the credit card, which can provide your business with increased purchasing power and support growth.

Why is maintaining separation between business and personal expenses important?

Maintaining separation between business and personal expenses is crucial for legal and tax reasons. Separation helps protect personal liability and ensures that you can deduct only legitimate business-related expenses for tax purposes.

How can a business credit card save time through technology?

A business credit card with advanced technology assists in managing expenses effectively. It streamlines recordkeeping, budget tracking, and tax preparation by automating tasks and providing comprehensive insights into spending patterns.

How can a business credit card help with delegating and controlling employee spending?

As your business expands, delegation becomes important. Business credit cards like Ink from Chase offer free employee cards with spending limits that you can adjust. The accompanying mobile app allows you to monitor employee spending and maintain control while delegating authority.

What rewards can I expect from a business credit card?

Business credit cards often come with valuable rewards programs. While many focus on the amount of rewards earned, it’s equally important to consider the flexibility and ease of redeeming rewards. Look for options to redeem rewards online and in various ways, such as cash back, travel, and gift cards.

Can you provide examples of specific business credit cards that offer these benefits?

Certainly, Ink from Chase offers business credit cards like Ink Plus and Ink Cash that provide the advantages mentioned above. These cards offer benefits such as flexible rewards, advanced technology, employee spending controls, and opportunities to establish a strong financial relationship.

How can I find more information about Ink from Chase business credit cards?

To learn more about Ink from Chase business credit cards, including Ink Plus and Ink Cash, you can visit the Chase website or contact their customer service for detailed information about features, benefits, and application processes.

Conclusion

In the dynamic landscape of entrepreneurship, your journey from initial startup to thriving business is marked by critical decisions. The transition from personal credit cards to a dedicated business credit card is one such pivotal step. While starting with personal cards might be convenient, embracing a business credit card unleashes a host of advantages that can redefine your growth trajectory.

By allocating business expenses to a separate credit card, you expand your credit capacity, freeing up personal credit for family needs. This strategic separation also safeguards your personal liability and simplifies tax deductions. Moreover, a business credit card paves the way for building a distinct credit history, enhancing your credibility for future financing opportunities. The collaborative power of technology and credit management further streamlines your financial operations, allowing you to focus on your business’s core activities.

As you embark on the journey of expansion, a business credit card with thoughtful rewards becomes a catalyst for success. Prioritize cards that not only offer rewards but also allow seamless redemption, enabling you to reinvest in your business strategically. Amidst these benefits, remember that your choice of credit card provider matters. Look for partners like Chase, who offer an array of financial products to support various stages of your business lifecycle, ensuring you have the resources to fuel growth.

In essence, your entrepreneurial voyage is defined by continuous evolution. Embracing a business credit card isn’t just about transactions; it’s about amplifying your business’s potential. By leveraging its advantages, you’re positioning your enterprise to thrive, capitalizing on opportunities, and setting the stage for a prosperous future.