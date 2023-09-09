Wondershare Launches VirtuLook For Product Image Generation

Wondershare unveiled VirtuLook on Aug. 30, 2023, a cutting-edge AI product that promises to radically reshape how small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and e-commerce entrepreneurs design product images.

Why It Matters to Small Businesses

For many SMBs and e-commerce startups, the visual representation of products is indispensable in their marketing strategy. High-quality, compelling product images can be the difference between a potential customer clicking “buy” or navigating away. As brick-and-mortar stores face stiff competition from online platforms, the need for standout virtual display images has never been greater.

Enter VirtuLook.

This AI tool presents an effortless, efficient, and high-grade solution for all product image demands. Using advanced artificial intelligence, it not only supports the creation of real-life model images but also seamlessly blends products with attractive backgrounds. The outcome? Picturesque images that not only appeal to customers but also potentially boost conversion rates.

What Sets VirtuLook Apart

Real-Life Model Imaging : Users can virtually dress models with their clothing items, providing a realistic visualization of how the apparel looks in different scenarios — from cozy living rooms to bustling streets.

: Users can virtually dress models with their clothing items, providing a realistic visualization of how the apparel looks in different scenarios — from cozy living rooms to bustling streets. Still-Life Product Creation : Apart from model images, brands can generate pure product photographs against backgrounds tailored to the product’s theme, showcasing its unique features.

: Apart from model images, brands can generate pure product photographs against backgrounds tailored to the product’s theme, showcasing its unique features. Simplified E-commerce Image Generation: Through its intuitive interface, users can produce a multitude of professional-grade images in just four uncomplicated steps. A significant advantage, especially for those with minimal technical skills.

A Milestone in AI Imaging

The introduction of VirtuLook signifies a pivotal moment in AI-assisted image creation. It offers SMBs and e-commerce entrepreneurs a groundbreaking tool to vividly present their products, enhance sales, and gain a competitive advantage in a saturated market.

In the words of Nicole Yu, VirtuLook’s Product Director, “VirtuLook delivers eCommerce professionals a straightforward, efficient, and top-notch AI product image generation service. With VirtuLook, businesses can now craft captivating visuals that resonate with their target audience and bolster revenue growth.”

Compatibility and Pricing

Affordability and Compatibility

Now available for both individual and business use, VirtuLook’s pricing starts at a reasonable $39.99 monthly and $399.99 annually for solo users. Teams and businesses can benefit from competitive yearly plans starting at $499.99. For a deep dive into its capabilities or to start generating AI-enhanced images, interested parties can visit their official site.

With its reputation as an AI-centric software giant, Wondershare consistently delivers innovative solutions for both personal and professional needs. Their accolades from distinguished organizations like CNN, G2, and The Shorty Awards attest to their commitment to quality. With an extensive user base spanning 150 nations, Wondershare’s diverse software lineup includes video editing, data recovery, and more offerings. Through VirtuLook and their other products, Wondershare continues to set the gold standard for the future of AI software development.

