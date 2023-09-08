Work Anniversary Gifts: Top Picks for Your Colleagues and Employees

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Now more than ever, people are recognizing their work peers for the amount of time they invest in their jobs. A person’s work anniversary, or “workiversary,” has become more of a celebration than previously. A year is a long time, and each one spent at one’s job marks 12 months of dedication to their business, whether as an employer or employee.

Whether you own a small business or work for one, celebrating each other’s time on the job is a fun and thoughtful way to show appreciation. Fortunately, there are a lot of great gift ideas for work anniversaries in all price ranges. Remember – it doesn’t have to be a large or expensive gift. Simply showing you took the time to recognize your employees, co-workers, or boss for their hard work is extremely rewarding for both the giver and the recipient. Take a look at our list below for some work anniversary gift ideas, and check out our article Work Anniversary Messages for notes to go along with your gift.

Work Anniversary Gifts for Your Employees, Co-Workers, and Your Boss

Type of Gift Employee (from Employer) Coworker Boss Engraved Pen Customized pen with name & years of service Basic engraved pen Premium engraved pen with a thank-you note Plaque or Trophy Commemorative award for years of service Smaller token or desk ornament Unique, personalized plaque Gift Basket Gourmet food, wine, or luxury goods basket Snack or themed basket Premium gourmet or specialty basket Experience Vouchers Spa, concert, or vacation packages Movie tickets, coffee shop vouchers Luxury experiences or weekend getaways Jewelry Watches or necklaces for significant milestones Simple jewelry like bracelets High-end watch or jewelry piece Professional Courses Courses for skill enhancement Recommendation for a useful online course Workshop or seminar in their field Books Professional or personal development books Fiction or light reading A best-seller in their industry or leadership books Glassware Personalized glass set or decanter Fun or quirky mug Elegant crystal set or decanter Desk Items Quality desk organizer, calendar or lamp Novelty desk toys or organizers Elegant desk set or high-end accessory Tech Gadgets Quality headphones, tablets Small gadgets or accessories Premium tech gadget or office equipment

Remembering your employees’ yearly work anniversaries can mean a lot to them. After all, they’ve dedicated their time to you and your business. The same can be said for bosses – they work hard to keep their business running! And since our co-workers are often our second family, it’s always a great idea to show your peers support by recognizing their hard work too. Show appreciation for your people and say” Thank you for your dedication” with a work anniversary gift like our suggestions below.

Wooden Phone Docking Station and Desk Organizer

This wooden docking station not only keeps their phone charging upright, but it’s also a place to keep keys, spare change, paper clips, or other loose items. There are also notches for keys and personalization options. This would make a wonderful work anniversary gift – especially for an office worker.

Wooden Phone Docking Station and Desk Organizer

Buy on Etsy

Years Of Service Print

This creative art print would be a wonderful gift for someone’s 10-year work anniversary, although it can be personalized for any number of years of service. The print is also made to be signed by the givers and has framing options.

Years Of Service Print

Buy on Etsy

Years of Service Newspaper Poster

Another unique year of service gift is this poster that resembles a newspaper. It can be personalized with a person’s name, the number of years, position, and company. You can also add a person’s photo!

Years of Service Newspaper Poster

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Desk Set

You can choose one item from this set or get the whole set at a discounted price.

Personalized Desk Set

Buy on Etsy

Happy Workiversary Mug Gift Box

A Happy Workiversary mug, a scented soy candle, and a personalized card make this gift box perfect for anyone’s work anniversary.

Happy Workiversary Mug Gift Box

Buy on Etsy

Cheers to 10 Years – 10 oz Rocks Glass

This rocks glass reads “Cheers to 10 Years,” making it an ideal 10-year work anniversary gift for anybody.

Cheers to 10 Years – 10 oz Rocks Glass

Buy on Etsy

Bakery Treats Gift Basket

Here is a great example of something that can be a shared gift. There are 16 gourmet baked goods in this gift basket. If you’re celebrating a group of people, put this in the breakroom as an appreciative treat.

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Before Work/After Work Cup Set

A 12 oz coffee mug for before work, and for after work, a 12 oz tumbler for their beverage of choice. Both are stainless steel and have lids.

Before Work/After Work Cup Set

Buy on Amazon

1st Work Anniversary Journal

This journal would make a hilarious gift for someone’s first work anniversary, and at under $10, you can get more than one!

Funny Journal

Buy on Amazon

Folded Book Date Origami Art

This stunning book origami art is a truly unique and special gift. Have their start date or grand opening date folded into art with this gift that is sure to make an impression.

Folded Book Date Origami Art

Buy on Etsy

Work Anniversary Gift for Boss

This set, which is a great “from all of us” option, contains a mini wine tumbler, a bottle opener, 2 silk roses and a “Boss Lady” shot glass.

Work Anniversary Gift for Boss

Buy on Etsy

Classic Snack Gift Box

This gift box contains both sweet and savory snacks to satisfy anyone!

Classic Snack Gift Box

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Personalized Work Anniversary Cutting Board

This personalized cutting board has multiple sizes and design options. You can personalize it with a person’s name, company, and years of service.

Personalized Work Anniversary Cutting Board

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Workplace Any Anniversary Mug

This mug can be personalized with any anniversary – 1 year, 15-year, 25-year anniversary – it’s up to you! It also is lettered and patterned after the Friends logo, so if you’re boss, employee, or co-worker is a fan of the show, this is doubly perfect for them! This particular Etsy store has a lot of great gifts that would be perfect for a work anniversary.

Personalized Workplace Any Anniversary Mug

Buy on Etsy

Do Your Whiskey DIY Kit for Homemade Whiskey Flavor

For whiskey drinkers, this DIY flavor kit would be a delightful gift! They’ll get an assortment of woodchips and botanicals to create flavor infusions for enhancing their favorite whiskey, plus reusable ice cubes. Kits are also available for gin and vodka.

Do Your Whiskey DIY Kit for Homemade Whiskey Flavor

Buy on Amazon

Monogrammed Leather Toiletry Bag

This classy gift is great for anyone. Though labeled a “toiletry bag,” it can be used for just about anything – change, make-up, pens and pencils, etc. There are two sizes and several colors to choose from.

Monogrammed Leather Toiletry Bag

Buy on Etsy

Ink Stitch Unisex Design Your Own Hoodie

A branded sweatshirt or jacket makes a thoughtful and useful gift! This Etsy store has various styles and color options.

Ink Stitch Unisex Design Your Own Hoodie

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Circle Necklace

Have this dainty necklace engraved with one, two or three initials for a lovely customized gift.

Personalized Circle Necklace

Buy on Etsy

Employee Appreciation Gift Box

This gift box, which simply says “Thank You” inside, contains cute and useful goodies like a notepad and some biscotti.

Employee Appreciation Gift Box

Buy on Etsy

Gourmet Indulgences Wine Gift Crate

This gift crate is a great idea for someone’s 10 or 20-year work anniversary, or as a “from all of us” gift. The lucky recipient gets one bottle each of Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay wine, smooth cheese, kettle corn, and water crackers, all in a decorative and reusable wooden crate.

Gourmet Indulgences Wine Gift Crate

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Things to Consider When Buying a Work Anniversary Gift:

Selecting the perfect work anniversary gift is a thoughtful gesture that not only recognizes an employee’s dedication but also strengthens the bond between the employer and the employee. Here are some important aspects to take into account:

Personalization – You’ll notice that many of our suggestions have personalization options. Personalized gifts are very popular for anniversaries, and they are not necessarily expensive. Look into personalization options – it’ll make your gift even more special.

Individual or Group Gift – If you hired all of your employees at or around the same time, you can opt for a “shared” gift, such as a large gift basket. Or, of course, you can give each member of your team a gift that is specific to them.

Length of Service – While not required, a person’s length of time on the job may be considered when selecting a work anniversary gift. This is particularly true of “milestone” anniversaries, such as a 10-year work anniversary or 20-year work anniversary.

Budget – As always, set a budget and stick to it. There are lots of work anniversary gift options across all budgets.

Utility and Practicality – A gift that can be used regularly at work, like a high-quality notebook, a fancy pen, or a useful desk accessory, can be a fantastic option. These items are practical and will remind the recipient of the appreciation you have for their service every time they use it.

Interest of the Recipient – Delve a little into the hobbies or interests of your employees. For instance:

A gardening enthusiast might appreciate a plant for their desk.

A coffee lover would love a premium coffee blend or a unique mug.

Those into technology might appreciate a handy gadget.

Inclusivity – When picking a gift, consider the cultural, dietary, and personal preferences of the employee. Being inclusive ensures your gift resonates with and is appreciated by the recipient.

Personal Growth Opportunities – Consider gifting courses, workshops, or books that aid in the personal and professional growth of the employee. It shows your commitment to their future in the organization.

Memorability – The goal of the gift should be to create lasting memories. Think of items or experiences that stand out and will be remembered for years.

Feedback from Peers – Sometimes, getting a little insight from the recipient’s colleagues can provide valuable input on the perfect gift.

Here’s a quick checklist to guide your decision:

Is the gift personalized?

Does it align with the recipient’s interests?

Is it practical for day-to-day use?

Does it respect the budget?

Does it acknowledge the length of service?

Is it inclusive of the employee’s preferences?

