Work Overalls: Top Picks For Men and Women

When it comes to working in various industries, having the right gear can make all the difference in the world. One of the most important pieces of clothing for any worker is a good pair of work overalls. Work overalls provide protection and comfort, while also offering functionality for various job types. With so many different options available, it can be difficult to know which ones are the best for your needs.

What To Look For When Choosing Work Overalls

When selecting work overalls, there are several factors to consider to ensure that you choose the right ones for your needs. These include:

Material – The material of the overalls will depend on the type of work you do and the temperature in which you do it. Duck canvas overalls are typically worn for heavy-duty work like carpentry. Denim is also a durable material, and probably the most popular for overalls. If you work in a warmer environment, there are lightweight overalls, and insulated ones for cold temperatures.

– The material of the overalls will depend on the type of work you do and the temperature in which you do it. Duck canvas overalls are typically worn for heavy-duty work like carpentry. Denim is also a durable material, and probably the most popular for overalls. If you work in a warmer environment, there are lightweight overalls, and insulated ones for cold temperatures. Fit – The overalls should be comfortable and fit well. Adjustable straps, elastic, and breathable material are all things to consider, as well as brands that offer extended sizes like tall or petite work overalls.

– The overalls should be comfortable and fit well. Adjustable straps, elastic, and breathable material are all things to consider, as well as brands that offer extended sizes like tall or petite work overalls. Pockets – Pockets are important for storing tools and accessories. Look for overalls with multiple pockets, both inside and outside, to ensure that you have enough storage space.

– Pockets are important for storing tools and accessories. Look for overalls with multiple pockets, both inside and outside, to ensure that you have enough storage space. Durability – Durability is important for work overalls, as they will be subjected to wear and tear on a daily basis. Look for overalls made from sturdy materials, with reinforced seams and sturdy hardware, to ensure that they last a long time.

– Durability is important for work overalls, as they will be subjected to wear and tear on a daily basis. Look for overalls made from sturdy materials, with reinforced seams and sturdy hardware, to ensure that they last a long time. Bibs or Coveralls – Coveralls are also an option if you want more coverage. They’re available in long or short sleeved and typically have the same features as bib overalls.

– Coveralls are also an option if you want more coverage. They’re available in long or short sleeved and typically have the same features as bib overalls. Specialty – There are also overalls and coveralls with specific features like high visibility stripes or flame resistance.

Work Overalls: Our Top Picks From Amazon

As a way of helping you sort through all the choices, we’ve gathered a list of the 15 best overalls for work we found on Amazon. Our list contains men’s and women’s overalls and coveralls, although they are often considered unisex clothing items. Take a look at our carefully selected picks for great work overalls.

Men’s Work Overalls

Feature/Brand Top Pick: Carhartt Men’s Relaxed Fit Duck Bib Overall Runner Up: Dickies Men’s Bib Overall Best Value: Red Kap Men’s Denim Bib Overall Material Ring spun duck fabric 100% cotton denim 100% cotton denim Fit Relaxed fit Relaxed fit Relaxed fit Leg Double-front leg with openings for knee pads Wide leg opening to fit over boots Not specified Reinforcements 360-degree kick panels around the cuffs Triple-stitched seams Strong seams Pockets Front bib pocket, two reinforced back pockets, and additional side pockets Watch pocket, hammer loop, bib pocket with pencil division, dual pocket for tools and cell phone Rule pocket and hammer loop Reputation/Quality High quality and comfort; over 12 thousand positive ratings Durable, comfortable, and functional Rigorously tested for durability; great value for the price Available Colors 4 colors 8 colors 1 color

Carhartt Men’s Relaxed Fit Duck Bib Overall

Top Pick: Carhartt is one of the most recognizable names in workwear. Their duck bib overalls have over 12 thousand positive ratings, with customers raving about their high quality and comfort. Their relaxed fit allows clothing to fit comfortably underneath, and the elastic suspenders can be adjusted for a customized fit. Extra leg room for inserting knee pads and reinforced 360-degree kick panels around the cuffs round out the features of our favorite men’s overalls.

Carhartt Men’s Relaxed Fit Duck Bib Overall

Dickies Men’s Bib Overall

Runner Up: These relaxed-fit denim overalls have pockets galore. There’s a watch pocket, hammer loop, a large bib pocket with pencil division, and a convenient dual pocket for tools, a cell phone, etc. Made from 100% cotton denim, Dickies’ denim bib overalls promise to live up to the Dickies reputation and be durable, comfortable, and functional. They come in several colors and sizes.

Dickies Men’s Bib Overall

Red Kap Men’s Denim Bib Overall

Best Value: Red Kap is an American company that makes durable workwear and stands behind its products. They put all their garments through rigorous testing for durability and offer them at a much lower price point than many other makers. These denim bibs boast strong seams, a relaxed, comfortable fit, and pockets where you need them.

Red Kap Men’s Denim Bib Overall

Berne Men’s Heritage Insulated Duck Bib Overall

Berne’s Heritage overalls are made from heavy-duty 10 oz. cotton duck with water repellent finish, and feature an insulated high back for added warmth, adjustable elasticized bib straps, internal and external pockets, and reinforced back pockets and knees. These duck overalls are available in several sizes and lengths.

Berne Men’s Heritage Insulated Duck Bib Overall

Walls Men’s Big Smith Bib Overall

These sturdy denim overalls by Walls feature a 5 piece pocket bib, reinforced stitching, and adjustable bib straps with an arrowhead back design for keeping the straps in place.

Walls Men’s Big Smith Bib Overall

Womens Work Overalls

Feature/Brand Top Pick: Dovetail Workwear Freshley Canvas Overalls Runner Up: Berne Women's Softstone Duck Insulated Bib Overall Best Value: Liberty Washed Denim Bib Overalls Material Midweight stretch canvas 10 oz. cotton duck Denim Pockets 13 pockets Oversized chest pockets with hook closure, zippered left hip pocket, double tool pocket 2 lower front pockets and 2 back pockets Utility pockets and twisted hammer loop Reinforced Knees Yes, with slots for kneepads Yes Not mentioned Special Features Signature Twine Hole and Hip Slot, flex suspenders Full-length leg zippers, brass hardware Adjustable bib straps, widened leg openings for boots, triple needle stitching Reputation/Quality Specializes in workwear for women, fan favorite Cold and wet conditions protection High-quality and cheaper than many others Available Colors 7 4 4

Dovetail Workwear Freshley Canvas Overalls

Top Pick: Dovetail Workwear specializes in workwear for women, and their Freshley canvas overalls are a fan favorite. Made from comfortable, midweight stretch canvas, these overalls feature 13 pockets, reinforced knees with slots for kneepads, flex suspenders, and their signature Twine Hole and Hip Slot.

Dovetail Workwear Freshley Canvas Overalls

Berne Women’s Softstone Duck Insulated Bib Overall

Runner Up: Berne’s 10 oz. cotton duck overalls will keep out cold and wet conditions, and their full-length leg zippers make getting changed a breeze. These insulated overalls have plenty of pockets, brass hardware, and reinforced knees. They come in several colors.

Berne Women’s Softstone Duck Insulated Bib Overall

Liberty Washed Denim Bib Overalls

Best Value: Our best value pick is these denim overalls for women with adjustable bib straps, widened leg openings for boots, and triple needle stitching. These high-quality denim bibs are considerably cheaper than many others on the market.

Liberty Washed Denim Bib Overalls

Carhartt Women’s Denim Double Front Bib Overalls

Carhartt’s denim overalls are made from 10.5-ounce, 77% cotton denim with polyester and spandex, allowing for a bit of stretch along with durability. An adjustable closure, multi-compartment bib pocket, and double front knees round out the features of these highly rated women’s work overalls.

Carhartt Women’s Denim Double Front Bib Overalls

Dickies Women’s Women’s Temp-IQ® Ripstop Bib Overalls

The material of Dickies’ Temp-IQ® overalls is moisture-wicking and cooling, with Flex fabric for ease of movement. They feature elastic straps, DWR knee patches with knee pad openings, and roll-up legs with snap closures.

Dickies Women’s Women’s Temp-IQ® Ripstop Bib Overalls

Coveralls

Dickies 7 1/2 Ounce Twill Deluxe Long Sleeve Coverall

Top Pick – Dickies’ twill deluxe coveralls are all about comfort. They have a roomy fit, with elastic waistband inserts, a bi-swing back, and breathable poly-cotton material. They’re wrinkle-resistant, have plenty of pockets, and heavy duty brass hardware.

Dickies 7 1/2 Ounce Twill Deluxe Long Sleeve Coverall

Dickies Women’s Long Sleeve Cotton Twill Coverall

Runner Up – These women’s coveralls have a box pleat in the back and a cinched back elastic waistband to keep you comfortable and moving freely. It’s lightweight, machine washable, and has a button-front closure.

Dickies Women’s Long Sleeve Cotton Twill Coverall

CQR Long Sleeve Twill Work Coverall

Best Value – A great budget choice, these twill coveralls are stain and wrinkle-resistant and come in a variety of colors. They have several pockets, an elastic bi-swing waist, and a zipper closure.

CQR Long Sleeve Twill Work Coverall

Kolossus Pro-Utility Cotton Blend Long Sleeve Coverall

The 65/35 cotton/poly blend of these coveralls makes them both durable and comfortable. They have all the pockets you need, including a pencil pocket and easy access pocket, and secure fit with a two-way frontal antistatic zipper with snaps to prevent snags

Kolossus Pro-Utility Cotton Blend Long Sleeve Coverall

Red Kap Insulated Blended Duck Coverall

The blended duck material will keep you dry, while the quilted lining keeps you warm. These Red Kap coveralls have two-way leg zippers with protective wind and storm flaps, lots of pockets, and a zip closure. Red Kap makes high-quality workwear at usually a lower price than many other manufacturers.

Red Kap Insulated Blended Duck Coverall

