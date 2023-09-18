How To Use YouTube Cards on Your Business Videos

YouTube Cards are valuable tools for businesses on the platform. They play an important role in enhancing user engagement, a critical factor for success. In this article, we’ll dive into the ins and outs of YouTube Cards, equipping you with a comprehensive guide to make the most of this powerful feature for your channel.

Understanding YouTube Cards: A Brief Overview

YouTube Cards are a potent tool for boosting engagement in your business videos. They can provide benefits in a wide array of video ideas for YouTube. Let’s dive into what they are and why they matter.

What Are YouTube Cards?

YouTube Cards are sleek, interactive elements that pop up within videos. They can be links, images, or calls to action, subtly enticing viewers to engage further. As you get YouTube views, you can then drive traffic to other sources or even gather leads for your business. These unobtrusive yet powerful tools enrich the viewing experience. They are similar to elements on other platforms, like vimeo interactive video cards.

Why Business YouTube Videos Should Consider Using Them

For business videos, YouTube Cards are golden tickets. They boost engagement by offering relevant links, increasing traffic to your site or other videos, and delivering tailored messages to your audience. They’re the secret sauce to keeping viewers hooked.

Incorporating YouTube Cards into Your YouTube Channel Strategy

To make the most of YouTube Cards, integrate them seamlessly into your YouTube channel strategy. Use them strategically to keep your audience engaged, informed, and coming back for more. It’s all about crafting a captivating viewer journey.

Setting Up YouTube Cards: A Step-by-Step Guide

Follow these steps to set up YouTube Cards seamlessly.

Step 1: Accessing YouTube Studio from Your Channel

Log in to YouTube Studio via your channel’s dashboard and navigate to “Content” in the left menu.

Step 2: Selecting the Desired YouTube Video

Choose the video you want to add a card to and click the edit icon.

Step 3: Using the YouTube Video Editor for Cards

Within the video editor, find the “Cards” option and click the edit icon.

Step 4: Picking the Right Card Type and Crafting a Custom Message

Select the card type from Video, Playlist, Channel, or Link and create a compelling message to accompany it.

Step 5: Determining the Card’s Timing on the Video

Choose the ideal moment in your video for the card to appear, enhancing viewer engagement.

Step 6: Saving and Previewing Your YouTube Card

Click the “Save” button to save your changes and preview how the card will appear in your video.

Enhancing Your Business YouTube Videos with Cards

Elevating your business YouTube game involves mastering the art of YouTube Cards. Let’s explore how to wield these digital gems effectively.

Designing Cards That Align with Your Branding

When it comes to YouTube Cards, consistency is key. Customize their appearance to match your brand’s colors and style. Ensure your message reflects your brand’s voice. This way, your cards seamlessly integrate into your video content and reinforce your brand identity.

Choosing the Right Moment: Timing Your YouTube Cards

Timing is everything with YouTube Cards. Introduce them at relevant moments to enhance viewer engagement. Place cards strategically when you want to provide additional information, direct traffic, or encourage interaction. Make sure they flow naturally within the video’s narrative to maximize their impact.

Types of YouTube Cards and When to Use Them

YouTube Cards come in various flavors, each suited for specific purposes and YouTube niches. You’ve got Video or Playlist Cards, perfect for promoting related content. Channel Cards help cross-promote channels. Donation Cards are great for charity drives. Poll Cards engage viewers, while Link Cards direct traffic. Tailor your choice to your goals.

Crafting a Compelling Custom Message for Your Cards

Don’t underestimate the power of words on your YouTube Cards. Crafting an enticing message is key. Keep it concise yet engaging, prompting viewers to click. Use action verbs, create a sense of urgency, and offer a clear benefit. It’s your gateway to higher engagement and interaction.

Crafting Engaging Teaser Text for Your YouTube Cards

Teaser text, the snippet of text on YouTube Cards, is like the cover of a book. It gives viewers a glimpse of what’s inside, piquing their curiosity.

The Importance of Getting it Right

A compelling teaser text entices viewers to click, boosting click-through rates and engagement. It’s your chance to reel them in, so make it count.

Best Practices for Crafting Teaser Text

Creating teaser text for YouTube cards is both an art and a science. It’s an essential part of ensuring your content gets the attention it deserves. By following best practices, you can significantly improve the chances of viewers clicking on your cards. Here’s a more detailed breakdown of how to perfect that teaser text:

Keep It Concise and Relevant Brevity is Key : Aim for short and impactful sentences. The goal is to get your message across in as few words as possible. Stay on Topic : Ensure your teaser text is directly related to the video content or the card’s purpose.

Address the Video’s Main Point or Benefit Highlight the Benefit : What will the viewer gain from clicking on the card? Whether it’s learning a new skill or getting entertained, make it clear. Tackle Viewers’ Pain Points : Addressing a common problem or question your audience has can make your teaser text more compelling.

Use Action Words Evoke Emotion : Use verbs that inspire action, such as “Discover,” “Learn,” or “Experience.” Avoid Passive Language : Sentences like “This could be interesting for you” are less compelling than “Unlock the secret now!”

Create a Sense of Urgency or Curiosity Use Time-Sensitive Phrases : Words like “Now,” “Today,” or “Limited Time” can make viewers feel they might miss out if they don’t act. Pose a Question : Asking a relevant question can provoke thought and encourage clicks. For example, “Want to master the art of baking?”

Test Different Approaches A/B Testing : Create two versions of a teaser text and see which one performs better in terms of clicks and engagement. Seek Feedback : Ask your viewers or peers for their opinions on your teaser texts. They might provide insights you hadn’t considered. Analyze Performance Metrics : Use YouTube analytics to monitor the performance of your cards. Adjust your strategy based on what the data tells you.



Teaser text for YouTube cards requires thought and strategy. By ensuring relevance, inciting curiosity, and frequently testing your approaches, you can effectively engage your audience and drive more interactions on your videos.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Crafting effective teaser text for YouTube cards requires a balance of engagement and authenticity. It’s easy to fall into pitfalls that can decrease your video’s credibility or confuse viewers. Here’s a breakdown of mistakes to avoid and ways to sidestep them:

Avoid Vague Teasers Non-specific Language : Phrases like “Check this out!” or “You won’t believe this!” don’t provide viewers with any context or incentive to click. Tip : Always offer a hint about what the content will provide or how it will benefit the viewer.

Never Promise What You Can’t Deliver Misleading Clickbait : Touting a groundbreaking revelation in your teaser when your video provides common knowledge can disappoint viewers. Tip : Match your teaser text’s promise with your video content. It’s okay to intrigue, but ensure you deliver on the tease.

Stay Away from Overhyping Excessive Adjectives : Using words like “mind-blowing,” “earth-shattering,” or “revolutionary” for content that doesn’t measure up can erode viewer trust. Tip : Aim for authenticity. If your content is genuinely extraordinary, let it speak for itself. Viewers appreciate honesty.

Maintain Truthfulness and Alignment with Video Content Irrelevant Teasers : A teaser that doesn’t match the main content can lead viewers to feel misled. Tip : Think of the teaser text as a mini-summary. It should encapsulate the essence of the video or the particular segment you’re highlighting.

Avoid Jargon and Complex Language Industry-specific Terms : Not all your viewers may be familiar with niche terminologies. Tip : Use simple and universally understood language unless your content is explicitly targeting a specific professional or expert audience.

Stay Clear of Negative or Offensive Language Controversial Statements : These can alienate or offend a portion of your audience, leading to negative feedback or decreased engagement. Tip : Keep the teaser text positive and inclusive. Aim to attract viewers, not push them away.

Refrain from Overloading with Information Too Much Detail : While details are essential, a teaser shouldn’t be an information dump. Tip : Give just enough information to pique interest. Let the video provide the depth.



In essence, when creating teaser text for YouTube cards, prioritize clarity, honesty, and relevance. This approach not only attracts clicks but also ensures that viewers stay engaged and feel valued.

Monitoring and Refining Your YouTube Cards Strategy

Now that you’ve mastered YouTube Cards, it’s time to fine-tune your approach for optimal results.

YouTube Analytics: Measuring the Impact of a YouTube Video Card

Don’t underestimate the power of data. YouTube Analytics helps you gauge the effectiveness of your cards. Monitor metrics like click-through rates and viewer engagement. Use this insight to tweak your strategy for better results.

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Using YouTube Video Cards

While cards are amazing, misuse can turn viewers away. Avoid spamming with too many cards, misleading messages, or irrelevant links. Keep it user-friendly and valuable to maintain trust and engagement.

Balancing Engagement: Avoid Overloading Videos with Multiple Cards

Less can be more when it comes to YouTube Cards. Bombarding viewers with numerous cards can overwhelm and distract them. Strike a balance by using cards strategically, ensuring they enhance the viewer’s experience rather than cluttering it.

The YouTube Partner Program’s Role in Maximizing YouTube Cards for Business

The YouTube Partner Program (YPP) is a gateway for content creators to monetize their channels. To join in 2023, you need 500 subscribers, 3 public uploads in 90 days, and 3,000 watch hours in the past year.

Monetization and Advanced Features

YPP unlocks monetization options like ads and channel memberships. It also grants access to advanced features, including external website links in YouTube Cards. These tools open up revenue streams and elevate your video marketing game.

Leveraging the YPP for Business Growth

For businesses, YPP offers a chance to supercharge their video strategy. Monetization can boost revenue, while advanced features like external links in Cards can drive traffic to your site or products. It’s a win-win for those willing to meet the YPP criteria.

FAQs: YouTube Cards

What’s the difference between the old YouTube Video Manager and the current YouTube Studio?

The old Video Manager was simpler, while YouTube Studio offers advanced analytics and features for managing your channel effectively.

How can a YouTube card direct viewers to related videos within my channel?

They can link to related videos, playlists, or your channel homepage, keeping viewers engaged with your content.

Are YouTube cards optimized for display on mobile devices?

Yes, they are mobile-friendly, ensuring a seamless experience for viewers on smartphones and tablets.

Does the inclusion of YouTube cards impact my video’s visibility in YouTube search results?

No, they don’t directly affect search visibility. However, they can enhance viewer engagement, potentially indirectly benefiting your video’s ranking.