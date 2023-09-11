YouTube Tags: A Guide for Creators and Small Business Owners

You just made a YouTube video and want everyone to see it. The problem is as of June last year, 500 hours of video were uploaded every minute to the platform. That’s where YouTube tags come in handy for creators and small businesses alike.

These tags make it easier for you to display, recommend, and categorize video so the right people see it.

What are YouTube Tags?

YouTube tags are metadata that have additional information about the contents of the video. Like a hashtag on other platforms, these tags boost discoverability and help users find relevant content.

Getting these tags right means there’s a bigger chance your videos will be found in search results, related content sections, and suggested video sections.

The Importance of YouTube Tags for Video SEO

YouTube tags play a pivotal role in optimizing your video for search. These tags act as keywords or phrases that describe the content of your video and help YouTube’s algorithm understand what the video is about. As a result, when viewers search for content, the algorithm matches their queries with the tags on videos to deliver relevant results.

Here’s why YouTube tags are essential for video SEO:

Discoverability: Optimized tags ensure that your videos are discoverable by users searching for related content. They act as signposts guiding viewers to your content amidst the vast ocean of videos on the platform.

‘Related Videos’ Visibility: Properly tagged videos have a higher chance of appearing in the ‘related videos’ sidebar, which can drive significant traffic. This sidebar often captures viewers’ attention as they watch content, guiding them to more videos in a similar vein.

Better Audience Targeting: By using specific and relevant tags, you attract viewers genuinely interested in your content. This results in better engagement, higher retention rates, and a more satisfied audience.

Competitive Edge: Tags can also help your videos stand out among competitors. If your competitors miss out on certain key tags, and you include them, you might capture a segment of the audience they’ve overlooked.

Improving Video Rankings: YouTube’s algorithm takes into consideration how relevant and valuable your video is to users. By using the right tags, you signal to YouTube that your content is relevant to specific queries, potentially improving your video’s ranking in search results.

Enhanced User Experience: Proper tagging can ensure that viewers find what they’re looking for quickly. It saves them time and enhances their overall experience on the platform.



Optimized tags on YouTube are more than just metadata. They’re crucial tools in making your videos discoverable, engaging, and, most importantly, watchable to the broadest relevant audience. Utilizing them effectively can be a game-changer for content creators looking to make a mark on the platform.

YouTube Tags Examples

Here are some examples of YouTube tags that work well.

Home Workout Routine Without Equipment

This tag tackles the problem which is a lack of equipment, and offers a good solution.

Makeup Tutorial for Beginners

Using the word beginner in the tag appeals to a specific target market.

The Best Tags on Trending YouTube Videos

YouTube trends change from year to year. But here are some trending tags that may boost discovery among relevant videos:

Tag Description #Vlog Personal video blogs where creators document their daily life, travels, or experiences. #Unboxing Videos displaying unpacking of products, typically tech or toys, and offering a first impression or review. #Challenge A popular format where creators attempt certain tasks, often humorous or difficult, that have gone viral. #Tutorial Educational videos guiding viewers on how to accomplish something, varying from makeup applications to DIY projects. #Review Evaluations of products, films, books, or video games, delivering personal opinions and insights. #ASMR Videos aiming to evoke sensory reactions in viewers using sounds such as whispering or tapping. #Gaming Content centered on video games, including walkthroughs, reviews, and live gaming sessions. #Travel Creators relay their travel stories, spanning from urban expeditions to hidden adventures. #Haul Presentation of a collection of items recently acquired, often from shopping excursions or online buys. #DIY Do it yourself videos. Tutorials or demonstrations of handcrafted projects or alterations. #Comedy Skits, stand-up performances, and other comedic content intended to entertain and make the audience laugh. #Fitness Exercise sessions, fitness regimens, health recommendations, and other content in the realm of health and fitness. #Music Covers, original tracks, music videos, or any material pertaining to the world of music.

Understanding Broad vs Specific Tags

Understanding the different types of tags is essential for learning how to use video marketing. Broad tags cover a big range of subjects and topics like “baking.” Specific tags are good for how-to videos and localized content. ” Dinner recipes that involve coconuts” is an example.

How to Add Tags to a YouTube Video

Here are the steps to add tags to your video.

Go to the dashboard of your YouTube studio and click on videos.

Choose the video you want to add tags to and click on the thumbnail.

Click on the details tab. Scroll down the tag section and type them in.

Uploading and Tagging a New YouTube Video

Go to your YouTube studio click the create button and select upload videos. After it’s uploaded scroll down to the More Options section and look for the tags box.

Adding or Editing Tags on an Existing YouTube Video

You can scroll down to the tag section and click on the text box to make any changes to an existing video.

Understanding and Using YouTube’s Suggested Tags

YouTube offers relevant tags that are generated by their algorithm. They will display suggestions in the tag input field. These don’t replace any existing tags.

Best Practices for Using YouTube Tags

Following are some ways to use YouTube tags effectively.

Top 10 Tips for Effective Tagging

1. Include the Main Keyword in the First Tag

Doing this boosts your video’s relevance to search algorithms. The right target keyword is essential.

2. Use Relevant Tags

This helps your video line up with related content and search queries.

3. Consistency Across Video Title, Video Description, and Tags

This is important so YouTube can present an accurate clear picture of your video’s content.

4. Make use of Long-Tail Keywords in your Tags

This is a good practice to attract your target audience to your video.

5. Consider Including Branded Tags

Branded tags are keywords that point to a specific good or service. They bump up engagement.

6. Use High Volume Tags

A YouTube tag with a high search volume bumps up your visibility.

7. Try Location Tags.

These are good for geo-specific content.

8. Watch Repetition

Make sure tags are diverse and relevant.

9. Watch Volume.

Tag stuffing doesn’t work with YouTube videos. Ten to fifteen is the standard.

10. Decide On The Right Order.

Place your most important YouTube tag first.

Researching the Right Video Tags

You can analyze competitor tags to get an idea of the ones you should use. Try to use broad and specific ones.

Balancing Broad and Specific Video Tags

Look for a mix that reflects your content while giving you good SEO juice for discoverability. Broad tags appeal to bigger audiences. Specific tags cater to your target market.

Criteria Broad Tags Specific Tags Description General tags that cover a wide topic or category. Narrow and focused tags directly related to the video's content. Examples Travel", "Food", "Music" Backpacking in Bali", "Vegan chocolate cake recipe", "Acoustic cover of Rolling in the Deep" Pros - Wider Reach: Can potentially expose the video to a larger audience.

- Flexibility: Allows the video to be listed under multiple broad categories. - Targeted Audience: Attracts viewers specifically looking for that content.

- Higher Engagement: Viewers are more likely to engage with content they were specifically searching for.

- Better Relevance: Can result in better ranking in search results for specific queries. Cons - Higher Competition: Many videos use broad tags, making it harder to stand out.

- Lower Relevance: May attract viewers who aren't interested in the specific content of the video, leading to lower engagement rates. - Limited Reach: Might not be seen by a broader audience if they're not using specific search terms.

- Over-Specification: Too many specific tags can limit the video's visibility in broader categories.

Avoiding Common Tagging Mistakes

Try to avoid these common mistakes when you’re putting together YouTube tags. Try to avoid these when you’re using a YouTube tag generator.

Using one word. Generally, you need to be more specific for your content to stand out. Add a geographic tag. Clickbait tags can ruin your credibility. Only use the ones that represent what’s in the content. Not updating the tags. Keep an eye on the performance of your different videos and research keywords that make the most sense.

Using YouTube Tag Generators

There are several tag generator tools you can use like the following:

Rapidtags

This is a simple tool that might not be the best for advanced strategies.

Ubersuggest

This is the product to use if you are wondering how the competition is doing. It offers competition data and search volume numbers. An easy-to-use YouTube tag generator

TubeBuddy

The big benefit here is this product integrates directly with YouTube.

Using a YouTube Tag Generator Tool Effectively

Here are a few tips on getting the most from a YouTube tag generator tool.

Use longer tail keywords.

Check the tags by looking at their relevance and search volume.

Get ideas from competitor’s tags and filter them through the tag generator.

FAQs: YouTube Tags

What is the maximum number of tags I can add to a YouTube video?

You can publish up to 15 YouTube tag versions on a video. It’s best to keep them to around 2 to 3 words for SEO.

Can I change my YouTube video tags after publishing?

Yes, you can. Simply go into your YouTube studio to change tags.

How do I find out which tags a popular YouTube video is using?

Right-click on a page and then select View Page Source and then look for keywords. Video descriptions often have insights.

Is it beneficial to use the same tags in multiple YouTube videos?

Being consistent with your tags can help overall search visibility. However, you should incorporate variations on the keywords and on other relevant tags. Remember, consistently using irrelevant tags can hurt your results.

How do target keywords in my tags impact my video’s ranking in YouTube search results?

YouTube doesn’t disclose its algorithms. However, using a target keyword in tags is accepted as a best practice for YouTube SEO and video marketing. Tags match up to search queries so it’s more than likely your video will show up when people look for something specific.