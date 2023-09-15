Zoom Integrates AI-Powered Assistant for Enhanced Collaboration and Productivity

Zoom Video Communications announced the launch of the Zoom AI Companion, its newest generative artificial intelligence feature. It will be offered at no extra cost to its paid users, signifying a significant move towards integrating advanced technology into the day-to-day operations of small businesses.

Originally known as Zoom IQ, the rebranded AI Companion is Zoom’s answer to the evolving needs of businesses in the modern digital era. With the primary goal of improving collaboration and productivity, the tool aims to become an indispensable asset for businesses of all sizes.

Zoom’s latest offering aligns with the current trend of businesses seeking comprehensive solutions on a singular platform. By facilitating limitless human connections, Zoom hopes the AI Companion will increase productivity and bolster team effectiveness. Additionally, the conversational intelligence software “Zoom IQ for Sales” will now be recognized as “Zoom Revenue Accelerator.”

Introduced initially in June, Zoom’s generative AI has already made significant strides. Thousands of companies have reaped the benefits of free trials for features such as Team Chat compose and Meeting summary. With the autumn launch of AI Companion, the company plans to drastically augment its AI offerings for paid users.

A notable aspect of Zoom’s AI offering is its federated approach. By integrating its own extensive language models with third-party ones such as Meta Llama 2, OpenAI, and Anthropic, Zoom ensures top-tier results while also managing to lower costs. This approach enhances user experience and ensures that the AI is versatile, adaptive, and effective.

Smita Hashim, Zoom’s Chief Product Officer, emphasized the transformative nature of their new tool. “We were founded on doing what’s right for our customers, and we firmly believe that offering Zoom AI Companion at no additional cost to our paid Zoom user accounts delivers tremendous value as we all navigate the challenges facing us today. We are excited to see our customers and users start using AI Companion and about our strong roadmap for further innovation underpinned by a commitment to responsible AI.”

Of paramount importance to Zoom is the safety and privacy of its users. The company confirmed that it does not utilize any customer content to train its AI models. The AI Companion, when rolled out, will be disabled by default. Account owners and administrators will have full control over its activation, ensuring that customer privacy remains uncompromised.

The AI Companion is not merely an added feature but a transformational tool. It promises a plethora of benefits:

Enhanced Meeting Experiences: Users can revisit recordings through highlights summaries and even receive AI-generated answers to questions during live meetings. Improved Team Chat: Reduce the clutter in team chats with AI summarization, auto-complete sentences, and quick meeting scheduling. Whiteboard and Email Assistance: AI Companion promises to streamline several business processes from drafting emails to generating whiteboard content. Conversational Interface: Slated for a spring 2024 release, this feature will allow users to interact with AI Companion for real-time assistance across the Zoom platform.

Zoom’s commitment to user experience is evident in its intuitive AI Companion interface. Accessible directly within existing Zoom features, this tool aims to blend into the user’s workflow seamlessly. The in-meeting experience is set to be enhanced by spring 2024, as more capabilities are added.

For small business owners, the integration of such advanced tools at no additional cost can be a game-changer. It optimizes operations and provides them with an edge in an increasingly competitive market.

