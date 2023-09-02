Zoom Unveils New Features for Small Business Events

Zoom has just announced major enhancements to its Events portfolio, aiming to make the production of virtual events simpler, more professional, and more accessible than ever before. This update could translate to cost savings, increased engagement, and an overall improved event experience for small business owners. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown.

Introducing the Production Studio

One of the standout features of this update is the new Production Studio, tailored for Zoom Events and Zoom Sessions. No longer will event planners have to outsource or partner with a production agency, which could be a substantial cost for small businesses. Instead, the studio offers a user-friendly interface for customizing and producing virtual events.

Annika Elias, product manager at Zoom, remarked, “Now, every event pro has access to professional-looking events in an easy-to-use interface, without spending thousands of dollars on a production agency.”

Notably, this new feature addresses a gap in the market. While many webinar solutions offer limited customization, the Production Studio takes customization to the next level. It provides an array of dynamic layout options, custom branding choices, and presenter management tools. Whether you’re hosting an internal training session or launching a new product, your virtual event can now mirror your brand’s distinct identity and aesthetic.

Key features of the Production Studio include:

Over 50 dynamic layout options with flexible aspect ratios.

Custom branding capabilities such as border editing and tailored wallpapers.

Advanced presenter tools that streamline the management of live scenes.

Cloud recording and third-party live-streaming facilities.

Moreover, existing Webinar customers will soon be able to access these features by upgrading their license.

The Hybrid Experience Goes Mobile

Zoom isn’t just focusing on the visual aspect of virtual events. They’re also enhancing the practical side by launching an updated mobile app. This means that attendees, including those from small businesses, can effortlessly experience hybrid events without the need to juggle multiple apps. From managing itineraries and networking to actively participating in Q&As and chats, the mobile app is set to streamline the virtual event experience.

For event hosts, Zoom also brings a more intuitive hybrid setup flow. Given that many event professionals find hybrid events challenging and time-consuming, this update offers templates and tools to streamline the process, such as hybrid ticketing and integrated venue maps.

Implications for Small Business Owners

For small business owners, these new updates can be a game-changer. With the Production Studio, small businesses can produce polished, professional events without the hefty price tag of a production agency. It’s a win-win situation — better engagement without the added cost.

Furthermore, the mobile app enhancement means better accessibility for both hosts and attendees. Whether you’re pitching to a client, hosting a workshop, or networking, the Zoom mobile app ensures that your events are inclusive, professional, and smooth.

In a world where virtual and hybrid events are not just a trend but a mainstay, Zoom’s latest updates are poised to elevate the experience for small businesses across the globe. This development further exemplifies the shift in how businesses, regardless of size, interact and engage in the digital age. As always, it will be essential for small business owners to stay updated and leverage these tools effectively to maximize their potential benefits.

