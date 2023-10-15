15 Macrame Ideas to Make and Sell

Macrame ideas are leading a notable revival in the world of crafts. This knot-tying art, once a hallmark of the Seventies, is now opening doors of opportunity for creative entrepreneurs.

Part of the rise in popularity has to do with the Bohemian decor styles circulating on Pinterest and decor blogs. But it’s also a very practical craft to learn, since it mainly just involves tying rope or other fibers in unique patterns.

With just a few basic materials that you can get at a craft or hardware store, you can make a variety of products that are ready to wear, display in your home, or sell to others online or at local markets.

Macrame Ideas for Small Handmade Businesses

If you’re looking for macrame ideas for your crafty business, here are 15 types of products to consider.

Wall Hangings

Macramé wall hangings serve as splendid additions to any room, transforming a bare wall into a canvas of creativity. With countless colors, patterns, and textures at your disposal, these artworks can range from abstract designs to detailed imagery.

Whether you decide to incorporate beads, feathers, or other decorative elements, or you stick with the classic beauty of knotted patterns, wall hangings are sure to captivate attention and spark conversations.

Hanging Plant Holders

Elevate indoor greenery with the timeless charm of macramé hanging plant holders. Not only do they add an artistic touch to a space, but they also ensure your precious plants get the sunlight they need.

Crafted with careful knots to cradle the plant pot securely, these holders can be hung from ceilings, balconies, or even wall brackets. The design possibilities are endless: from simple spiral patterns to complex webbed designs, each creation can be a testament to your crafting prowess.

Produce Bags

In an era where sustainability is gaining momentum, macramé produce bags stand as both stylish and eco-conscious choices. Made with sustainable materials, these bags are resilient and offer an elegant alternative to the mundane plastic bags.

By creating a tight-knit mesh design, the bags are perfect for carrying fruits, veggies, or even bulk grains. They’re not just a product; they’re a statement – showing the world that style and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Purses

Macramé purses are where fashion meets functionality. A blend of intricate knots and patterns can be combined with vibrant colors or muted tones to craft a piece that’s uniquely you. Whether it’s a small clutch for an evening out or a larger tote for daily errands, macramé offers endless customization.

Adding accessories like wooden handles, tassels, or metal clasps can further elevate the design. In the world of fashion, where everyone seeks uniqueness, a handmade macramé purse can be a showstopper.

Jewelry

Macramé jewelry exudes a bohemian charm that’s hard to resist. From elegant chokers to playful anklets, the art of knotting allows for endless possibilities.

Crafted using durable threads and incorporating elements like beads, charms, and gemstones, these pieces stand out as unique and personal. Feather-like earrings made with fine threads or bold bracelets with intricate patterns can cater to diverse fashion tastes.

Moreover, being lightweight and compact, they make for perfect gifts and are easy to ship, especially for online sellers looking to expand their product range.

Belts

Unleash the boho-chic vibe with macramé belts. Beyond mere functionality, these belts can be style statements on their own. The rhythmic patterns of knots combined with the sturdiness of the material ensure the belt isn’t just fashionable but also long-lasting.

While some may prefer a vintage-inspired buckle to secure the belt, others might opt for the elegance of a simple tie-up. Either way, these belts can effortlessly jazz up a plain dress or a pair of jeans.

Sandals

Footwear gets a trendy twist with macramé sandals. Ideal for beach outings, summer strolls, or simply lounging, these sandals blend comfort with style. The footbed can be adorned with beautifully knotted designs, ensuring the foot is snug yet airy.

Sellers catering to tropical or holiday destinations can especially benefit from offering these, as they resonate with the relaxed, vacation vibe. Moreover, using eco-friendly materials can further appeal to the environmentally-conscious consumer.

Jar Hangers

For those who love infusing a touch of nature and warmth into their spaces, macramé jar hangers are a delightful addition. Be it fostering a mini herb garden in the sunny kitchen window or creating a dreamy ambiance with tealight candles on the patio, these hangers are versatile.

Crafted to securely hold glass jars, they can be hung indoors or outdoors, adding a touch of rustic elegance. Whether it’s a romantic dinner setting or just adding greenery to the living room, these hangers encapsulate the essence of cozy living.

Ornaments

Macramé ornaments are charming, tactile additions to any festive décor. Whether crafted as spherical baubles reminiscent of vintage holidays or as mini tapestries that narrate a story, they can infuse a handcrafted touch to a Christmas tree.

The tactile nature of macramé lends itself to a Bohemian vibe, yet with the right touch of glitter, beads, or metallic threads, they can suit more opulent festive themes too. They make for unique gifts, treasured keepsakes, or can even be used as year-round decorations.

Garland

Macramé garlands are not just relegated to the festive season. Their intricate, cascading patterns can become focal points at weddings, birthdays, or any celebratory event. The fringed bottom, which sways gently, adds a touch of movement, making it dynamic and eye-catching.

Depending on the occasion, incorporating elements like beads, tassels, or even fairy lights can give the garland an extra dimension.

Curtains

Draping a window or a doorway with macramé curtains can transform the aura of a room. These drapes, with their airy design, can filter sunlight in a mesmerizing pattern, making a space feel cozy and ethereal.

While some might opt for purely decorative macramé panels, others might prefer them paired with fabric, offering both aesthetics and privacy. They resonate with those looking for boho-chic or rustic interior styles.

Coasters

Macramé coasters are where functionality meets art. Their intricate designs, whether round, square, or fringed, can protect surfaces while adding a decorative touch. Their earthy, organic vibe makes them a perfect fit for bohemian, rustic, or even modern minimalist homes.

Plus, being lightweight and compact, they make for great gifts or items for online sellers.

Light Fixtures

Macramé light fixtures are where tradition meets contemporary. The knotted designs, encircling a bulb or cascading from a chandelier, can create mesmerizing light and shadow interplays.

Whether it’s a centerpiece chandelier in a living room or a bedside lamp, these fixtures can be both decorative and functional. Sellers can offer just the macramé encasement or a complete lighting solution.

Hammocks

The comforting sway of a macramé hammock is hard to resist. Built with meticulous knotting, these hammocks offer a mix of durability and relaxation. The breathable design is perfect for summer lounging.

While shipping might be a challenge due to size, focusing on local markets or offering detachable designs can be a smart approach.

Camera Straps

In a world where everyone’s a photographer, a macramé camera strap can be the perfect style statement. These straps, besides being sturdy, can be a blend of comfort and style.

With customizable designs, colors, and lengths, they’re ideal for DSLRs or even as stylish bag straps, catering to both professionals and hobbyists.

Comparing Macrame Items for Business Ventures

To wrap up our exploration of macrame ideas, here’s a summary of the various products you can consider for your craft business. This table offers a quick glance at the potential profitability, complexity, and target market for each item, aiding in informed decision-making as you venture into the world of macrame.

Macrame Item Ease of Making (Easy/Medium/Hard) Material Cost ($/$$/$$$) Potential Selling Price ($/$$/$$$) Wall Hangings Medium $$ $$$ Hanging Plant Holders Easy $ $$ Produce Bags Easy $ $$ Purses Medium $$ $$$ Jewelry Easy $ $$ Belts Medium $$ $$ Sandals Hard $$$ $$$ Jar Hangers Easy $ $$ Ornaments Easy $ $$ Garland Easy $ $$ Curtains Hard $$$ $$$ Coasters Easy $ $$ Light Fixtures Hard $$$ $$$ Hammocks Hard $$$ $$$ Camera Straps Medium $$ $$