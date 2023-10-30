The 15 Best Animated Video Maker Tools to Transform Your Content

Creating animated videos is a powerful way to engage your audience and communicate complex ideas. Fortunately, there are many tools available to help you bring your ideas to life, regardless of your budget or skill level. In this article, we’ll take a look at 15 of the best animated video maker tools that can transform your content and help you create professional-quality videos quickly and easily. Let’s dive in!

What is an Animated Video Maker?

An animated video maker is indeed a software tool designed to help users create animated videos, but it does more than just that. This tool eliminates the need for extensive video editing skills by providing user-friendly functionalities that simplify the process. It offers users the flexibility to create a vast array of video content, ranging from marketing material to educational resources.

Key features of animated video makers typically include:

Sell Your Business Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

Pre-made templates : These are pre-designed video layouts that users can choose from. They significantly cut down the time spent designing a video from scratch and provide a professional look and feel to your content.

: These are pre-designed video layouts that users can choose from. They significantly cut down the time spent designing a video from scratch and provide a professional look and feel to your content. Custom animations : This feature allows users to create unique animations that align with their branding or message. They can customize characters, backgrounds, and other elements in the video to make it truly their own.

: This feature allows users to create unique animations that align with their branding or message. They can customize characters, backgrounds, and other elements in the video to make it truly their own. Audio editing tools : These tools allow users to add, edit, and mix soundtracks, sound effects, and voiceovers. Good audio can enhance the overall quality of the video and make it more engaging for viewers.

: These tools allow users to add, edit, and mix soundtracks, sound effects, and voiceovers. Good audio can enhance the overall quality of the video and make it more engaging for viewers. Drag-and-drop interface : This intuitive design feature allows users to easily add, remove, or rearrange elements in their video. It’s as simple as clicking on an element, dragging it to the desired location, and dropping it into place.

: This intuitive design feature allows users to easily add, remove, or rearrange elements in their video. It’s as simple as clicking on an element, dragging it to the desired location, and dropping it into place. Text-to-speech functionality : Some animated video makers come with text-to-speech features, allowing users to convert written text into spoken words in their video.

: Some animated video makers come with text-to-speech features, allowing users to convert written text into spoken words in their video. Collaboration tools : These tools let teams work together on video projects. Users can share drafts, leave comments, and make edits in real-time.

: These tools let teams work together on video projects. Users can share drafts, leave comments, and make edits in real-time. Integration with other platforms : Many animated video makers can integrate with social media platforms and content management systems, enabling users to directly upload their videos to these platforms.

: Many animated video makers can integrate with social media platforms and content management systems, enabling users to directly upload their videos to these platforms. Export and sharing options: Users can export their videos in various formats and resolutions. They can also share their videos directly from the platform to their desired destination.

Animated video makers are often used for video marketing materials, explainer videos, or other types of content that require visual storytelling to effectively communicate complex ideas.

Why Are Animated Videos Useful for a Small Business?

Animated videos can be a powerful tool for small businesses looking to improve their marketing and education efforts. Here are some ways animated videos can be useful for a small business:

Animated Video Presentations

An animation video is great for creating engaging video presentations that can help businesses explain complex topics in a visually appealing way. With animation, businesses can create a unique animated video that captures the essence of their brand and conveys their message effectively. Animation projects can also be cost-effective, as they require fewer resources than live-action videos.

Small Business Deals

Educational Videos

Animated educational videos are a great way for businesses to provide valuable information to their audience in an engaging and fun way. Businesses can create educational videos to teach their customers about their products or services, how to use them, or how they can benefit from them.

This can help establish the business as an authority in their industry and build trust with its audience. These are also among the most popular types of YouTube videos.

Create Explainer Videos

Explainer videos are a great way to introduce a new product or service to potential customers. With animation, businesses can create engaging and informative videos that showcase their product or service in action. This can help potential customers understand how the product or service works and how it can benefit them.

Whiteboard Animations

Whiteboard animations are a specific type of animated video that can be useful for businesses looking to create engaging educational content. With whiteboard animation, businesses can create a video that appears to be drawn on a whiteboard, providing a unique and visually appealing way to present information.

This type of animation can be particularly effective for explaining complex concepts or processes in a step-by-step manner.

Top Features to Look Out For in an Animated Video Creator

When it comes to selecting an animated video creator, there are a few key features that can make all the difference. Here are the top features to look out for:

Free Stock Videos and Video Clips

An animated video creator that includes a library of free stock videos and video clips can save you time and money. These resources can help you add extra visual elements to your video, making it more engaging and effective.

Animated Video Templates

Using pre-made templates can help you create professional-looking videos quickly and easily. Look for an animated video creator that includes a range of templates that you can customize to match your brand and messaging.

A Range of Animation Styles

Different animation styles can help you convey different moods and messages in your videos. Look for an animated video creator that offers a range of animation styles, from 2D to 3D, to ensure that you can find the perfect style for your project.

Ability to Use Your Own Images and Media Files

An animated video creator that allows you to use your own images and media files can help you create a video that truly reflects your brand and messaging. This feature can also save you time and money, as you won’t need to create or purchase additional assets.

Animated Characters

Animated characters can help you create a more engaging and relatable video. Look for an animated video creator that includes a library of pre-made characters that you can customize to match your brand and messaging.

Sound Effects

Sound effects can help bring your video to life and create a more immersive experience for your audience. Look for an animated video creator that includes a library of sound effects that you can use to enhance your video.

Voice Over Capabilities

A good voiceover can add personality and emotion to your video. Look for an animated video creator that includes voiceover capabilities, allowing you to record your own voiceover or choose from a library of pre-made options.

Our Methodology to Choose the Best Animated Video Makers

Choosing the best animated video makers requires a focus on usability, quality, and versatility, especially for small business owners who may not have extensive experience in animation.

Here’s how we selected the top animated video makers:

Ease of Use (9/10)

We prioritized tools that offer intuitive interfaces and straightforward processes, enabling users with little to no animation background to create high-quality videos.

Quality of Output (10/10)

The software must provide professional-grade animation with crisp visuals and smooth transitions, ensuring the final product reflects well on your business.

Range of Features (8/10)

From pre-designed templates to a variety of animation styles and customizable elements, the breadth of creative features was a key factor in our assessment.

Flexibility and Control (7/10)

We looked for tools that offer flexibility in the creative process, allowing users to start from scratch or modify existing templates to suit their brand’s needs.

Cost-Effectiveness (7/10)

We considered the pricing relative to the features offered, ensuring that the tools provide value for money, especially for small businesses with limited budgets.

Customer Support (8/10)

Good customer support is essential. We favored tools that provide robust support through tutorials, FAQs, live chat, or email assistance.

Positive User Reviews (8/10)

User testimonials and reviews helped us gauge overall satisfaction, with an emphasis on the tool’s stability, update frequency, and the user community’s engagement.

Based on these criteria, we compiled a selection of animated video makers that balance functionality, ease of use, and cost, making them suitable for small businesses aiming to create engaging content for marketing and brand storytelling.

15 of the Best Animated Video Makers

No. Animated Video Maker Key Features Limitations Pricing 1. Canva User-friendly interface, vast template library, easy customization Limited advanced design features Free basic version, paid plans available 2. Biteable Simple interface, pre-made templates for explainers and social media videos Limited customization options Free trial, paid plans available 3. Renderforest Easy-to-use, used by major media, over 200 templates Lacks device visualization and customization options Free version with watermarks, various paid plans 4. Animaker Cloud-based, six video styles, Full and Lite modes, auto lip-sync Requires internet connection to use Free basic version, paid plans available 5. Powtoon Customizable pre-made templates, royalty-free music, integration with top sites and apps May be over complicated for beginners Free basic version, paid plans available 6. Filmora 2D and 3D animation, color correction, audio mixer More complex than some other options Free version with watermarks, various paid plans 7. FlexClip Affordable, vast media library, designer-made templates Limited character customization, lacks advanced animation tools Free basic version, paid plans available 8. Animatron 500K royalty-free clips, voiceover import, keyframing Advanced features may be difficult for beginners Free basic version, paid plans available 9. FlipAnim Simple UI, easy online animation creation Limited functions Free to use 10. Vyond User-friendly, professional templates, customizable features Higher pricing than other solutions 14 days free trial, paid plans available 11. Moovly Variety of animation styles, 1 million royalty-free media assets Interface may be clunky Free full-featured version, paid plans available 12. Wideo Versatile, user-friendly, pre-animated templates Only animations up to 30 seconds are free Free basic version, paid plans available 13. Doodly Whiteboard animation, custom drawing paths Limited asset library, no support for voiceovers or lip-sync One-time purchase available 14. Voki Enhances engagement through animated presentations and virtual discussion forums May lack comprehensive features for non-educational use Basic version is free, paid plans available 15. Flipsnack Turns PDFs into interactive online flipping books Limited to flip book format Free basic version, paid plans available

Animated videos can be a great way to engage your audience and promote your business. Whether you’re exploring videography business ideas or just looking for a new way to promote your brand, here are 15 of the best animated video makers available online:

1. Canva

Canva is a top animated video maker, offering a user-friendly interface, a vast template library, and easy customization. What is Canva? It’s one of the top graphic design apps available online, and it also offers video and animation features. Its drag-and-drop and editing tools cater to beginners and experts alike.

2. Biteable

Biteable offers a simple interface and pre-made templates for explainers and social media videos. Users can adjust scenes and add personal touches for customized, professional-looking content.

3. Renderforest

Renderforest is an easy-to-use animation maker used by major media with various pricing plans and over 200 templates. However, Renderforest lacks device visualization and customization options.

4. Animaker

Animaker is a cloud-based platform with six video styles for creating studio-like animated videos. Animaker video infographics offers Full and Lite modes, auto lip-sync, extensive facial expressions, and integration with various platforms.

5. Powtoon

Powtoon is an online animated video maker with customizable pre-made templates and royalty-free music. Powtoon for business integrates with top sites and apps and is ideal for content creators, marketers, and corporate employees.

6. Filmora

Filmora is an editing software that allows users to create 2D and 3D animation by adding keyframes to a white plane. It also provides color correction and an audio mixer to enhance the video. Available for free on Windows and Mac.

7. FlexClip

FlexClip is an affordable online animated video maker that offers a vast media library, designer-made templates, and video tools. However, users cannot fully customize characters and lack advanced animation tools.

8. Animatron

Animatron is an online program for creating explainer videos, animations, and HTML5 banners. It offers 500K royalty-free clips, voiceover import, keyframing, and a library. While advanced features may be difficult, it saves money on expensive software.

9. FlipAnim

FlipAnim has a nice, simple UI and enables easy online animation creation. However, its functions are limited. Users can modify the pen tool, size, and color, add pages, and adjust speed. It also supports transparent animations and zooms in/out.

10. Vyond

Vyond is user-friendly animation software for creating professional animated videos. It offers many templates and customizable features but has higher pricing than other online solutions. A free trial for 14 days is available.

11. Moovly

Moovly is a cloud-based video animation maker that offers a variety of animation styles, including doodle and cartoon and has over 1 million royalty-free media assets. It offers a full-featured free version and integrates with Shutterstock. Its interface may be clunky at times.

12. Wideo

Wideo is a versatile and user-friendly content creation platform, allowing for video animations and presentations with pre-animated templates. However, only animations up to 30 seconds are free, requiring a paid license for anything longer.

13. Doodly

Doodly is a desktop app for creating whiteboard animated videos with an iconic drawing hand. It offers custom drawing paths, automatic duration alignment, and easy offline video creation. Limitations include a limited asset library and no support for voiceovers or lip-sync.

14. Voki

Voki is an educational tool for teachers and students that enhances engagement through animated presentations and virtual discussion forums. Basic Voki is free, while the paid version offers more functionality.

15. Flipsnack

Flipsnack is a free flip book maker that turns PDFs into interactive online flipping books. Customize with design and branding features, add interactive content and track performance. This is ideal for marketers, designers, and business owners.

Is it Hard to Create Professional Animated Videos?

Creating professional animated videos requires time, effort, and skill. However, with the right tools and resources, even beginners can create high-quality animated videos that effectively convey their message.

What Equipment is Needed to Create Animated Videos?

To create animated videos, you’ll need a computer or mobile device, animation software, and a graphics tablet or mouse. A good microphone and camera may also be useful for voiceovers and live-action elements.

The Bottom Line

With the right animated video maker tool, you can create engaging and professional-looking videos for your business or personal use. Whether you need to make explainer videos, training videos, or any other type of video project, these tools offer a variety of video styles to choose from. With a bit of creativity and practice, you can create impressive animated videos that effectively convey your message.

Animated Video Maker FAQs

How do I Make an Animated Video for Free?

To make an animated video for free, you can use online tools such as Animaker, Powtoon, or Biteable. These free video editing platforms offer a range of templates, graphics, and animation tools to create professional-looking videos without any cost.

How do YouTubers Make Animated Videos?

YouTubers can make animated videos by using animation software or online tools that allow them to create, edit and animate different elements. There are many YouTube niches where creators can then use their creativity to make engaging videos for their channels.

What is the Easiest Tool to Make Animated Videos?

Canva is one of the easiest tools to make animated videos as it offers a user-friendly interface with pre-made templates and drag-and-drop functionality. Users can easily customize their videos with graphics, text, and animations.

Is it Important to Create Animated Content for Social Media?

Yes, creating animated content for social media is important as it can grab the audience’s attention, increase engagement, and help brands stand out in a crowded feed. Animated content is also shareable, making it an effective way to reach a wider audience.