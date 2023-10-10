How to Pick the Best Email Marketing Service for Your Small Business

If you don’t have a good email marketing program, you don’t have a good marketing program — period. A 2013 report from Custora, a New York City-based marketing analytics firm, showed that 7.5 percent of all gained customers are coming from email marketing, which is better than either Facebook or Twitter, and represents a 4X growth since 2009. That growth is only going to continue.

However, in order to have a great email marketing program, you need to have the right email marketing service in your arsenal. This choice isn’t as easy to make as it may seem. There are dozens of options, and only by evaluating your business’ needs and direction will you know which one is best for your startup. Here’s how to do this:

Define Your Marketing Goals

I’m all about action, but action isn’t effective unless it’s directed. Start off by figuring out what your key marketing needs are and what you need your email marketing to accomplish for you.

Are you at a stage where you want to build engagement and visibility by encouraging signups and sending a newsletter? Or do you plan to increase sales and conversions by using your email campaign to convert customers and link directly to your sales catalog? Because all email marketing services have different features and prices, knowing your exact needs will save you both money and hassle.

One important goal is to make sure your email campaign is readable on mobile devices as well as desktops. More and more customers are on the go, and choosing a service that allows you to optimize for mobile is a key part of a successful marketing plan.

If you need more specific help with your campaign development and strategy, some email marketing services offer professional campaign consulting services. While these services can be expensive, they can also help you avoid misusing time and money if you have a small staff or need expert help.

Once you know your needs, review which services can help you meet them most effectively.

To find the the email marketing service that best fits your needs, look through a number of options listed here.

Review Your Costs

As a startup, you already know that costs are an important factor in every business decision. As a result, the costs associated with your email marketing service must be reviewed carefully and balanced against their potential for return.

However, that doesn’t mean that you should automatically go with the cheapest possible service. New entrepreneurs often make the mistake of over-investing or under-investing. The key to right-investing is to choose the product with the highest likelihood of delivering positive returns for your company.

Pricing structures for email marketing services usually use a monthly fee that’s based on the number of subscribers you have. Services typically have plan minimums and plan maximums, but most also offer custom-built large subscriber plans as well. Regardless, it’s a good idea to choose a service that you aren’t about to outgrow in the near future.

Free trials are another important way to evaluate your cost-to-benefit results with email marketing services. Once you’ve narrowed your choices down to two or three, use the free trials and see if the service seems intuitive, easy to use, and effective for your needs. This will help you avoid spending money unnecessarily on a program that winds up being a poor fit.

Another important cost element is the customer service provided by the company. It’s worth it to pay more for a more accessible, highly rated customer service experience. Consider if you want 24/7 support, and whether email support, live chat, or tutorials are important to your startup.

Get Great Analytics

Email marketing — like all marketing initiatives — requires extensive testing to see if the templates and copy you’re using are effective. Without great analytics, you won’t have the data you need to run these tests.

Most email marketing services provide free basic self-service analytics on metrics like open rates, which links are clicked, and unsubscribe rates. That said, those aren’t the only metrics you’ll want to track. Hubspot gives a great list of key email marketing metrics, including conversion rates, forwarding, list growth, leads generated, and overall ROI. If an email marketing service doesn’t give you the resources you need to track these results, it isn’t a great fit for your firm.

Consider whether you want to integrate with Google Analytics, or whether you need professional analytical consulting services included with your plan. Not all email marketing services include these functions, so it’s an important consideration before you make your final choice.

Choosing the best email marketing service for your small business is an important part of any startup’s marketing mix. By considering your marketing goals, costs, and analytical needs, you’ll find it easy to make the best choice for your company.

Measuring Email Marketing Success

Email marketing is a powerful tool for your startup, but how do you know if it’s truly effective? Measuring success is essential to refine your strategies and achieve your marketing goals. Here are key metrics to track:

Open Rate : This metric tells you how many recipients opened your email. A high open rate indicates compelling subject lines and relevant content.

: This metric tells you how many recipients opened your email. A high open rate indicates compelling subject lines and relevant content. Click-Through Rate (CTR) : CTR measures the percentage of recipients who clicked on links within your email. It indicates engagement and interest in your content.

: CTR measures the percentage of recipients who clicked on links within your email. It indicates engagement and interest in your content. Conversion Rate : Track how many recipients completed the desired action, such as making a purchase or signing up for a webinar. Conversion rate reveals the effectiveness of your email in driving actions.

: Track how many recipients completed the desired action, such as making a purchase or signing up for a webinar. Conversion rate reveals the effectiveness of your email in driving actions. Bounce Rate : Bounces occur when emails cannot be delivered. High bounce rates can harm your sender reputation. Monitor both hard bounces (permanent delivery failures) and soft bounces (temporary issues).

: Bounces occur when emails cannot be delivered. High bounce rates can harm your sender reputation. Monitor both hard bounces (permanent delivery failures) and soft bounces (temporary issues). Unsubscribe Rate : This metric shows the percentage of recipients who opted out of your emails. It’s important to manage unsubscribe rates to maintain a healthy subscriber list.

: This metric shows the percentage of recipients who opted out of your emails. It’s important to manage unsubscribe rates to maintain a healthy subscriber list. List Growth Rate : Measure how fast your email list is growing. A positive growth rate indicates successful lead generation strategies.

: Measure how fast your email list is growing. A positive growth rate indicates successful lead generation strategies. Revenue Attribution : Track the revenue generated from email marketing campaigns. Link specific sales or conversions to email efforts.

: Track the revenue generated from email marketing campaigns. Link specific sales or conversions to email efforts. Email Client Analysis : Understand which email clients your subscribers use to view emails. Optimize your designs for popular email clients.

: Understand which email clients your subscribers use to view emails. Optimize your designs for popular email clients. Device Analysis : Determine whether recipients open emails on mobile devices or desktops. Ensure mobile optimization for a seamless experience.

: Determine whether recipients open emails on mobile devices or desktops. Ensure mobile optimization for a seamless experience. A/B Testing Results : Analyze the outcomes of A/B tests on subject lines, content, and designs. Use data to refine future campaigns.

: Analyze the outcomes of A/B tests on subject lines, content, and designs. Use data to refine future campaigns. Spam Complaints : Keep spam complaints to a minimum. High spam reports can harm your sender reputation and deliverability.

: Keep spam complaints to a minimum. High spam reports can harm your sender reputation and deliverability. Forward and Share Rates : Monitor how often recipients forward or share your emails. It indicates valuable content worth sharing.

: Monitor how often recipients forward or share your emails. It indicates valuable content worth sharing. Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) : Assess the long-term value of customers acquired through email marketing. High CLV signifies successful customer retention.

: Assess the long-term value of customers acquired through email marketing. High CLV signifies successful customer retention. ROI (Return on Investment) : Calculate the return on investment for your email marketing campaigns. It measures the profitability of your efforts.

: Calculate the return on investment for your email marketing campaigns. It measures the profitability of your efforts. Engagement Over Time : Track engagement patterns over time. Identify trends and adjust your email frequency and content accordingly.

: Track engagement patterns over time. Identify trends and adjust your email frequency and content accordingly. Segmentation Performance : Measure how different email segments perform. Tailor content to resonate with each segment for better results.

: Measure how different email segments perform. Tailor content to resonate with each segment for better results. Feedback and Surveys: Gather feedback from recipients through surveys or direct inquiries. Use insights to enhance your email strategy.