16 Best Call Blocker App Options to Prevent Spam Calls to Your Small Business

Protecting your small business from unwanted and unsolicited calls can be a challenging task. However, with the right call blocker app, you can easily block calls and avoid disruptions. In this article, we have compiled a list of 16 of the best call blocker app options to help you prevent spam calls to your small business, ensuring that you can focus on your important work without any interruptions.

What is a Call Blocker App?

A call blocker app, or a call blocking application, is a software designed for smartphones that enables the user to block or filter incoming calls from specific numbers, unknown callers, or certain categories of numbers like telemarketers and scam calls. Call blocker apps serve as a protective shield against intrusive and potentially harmful communication, thereby enhancing the privacy and security of users.

Here are some key features and functions commonly found in call blocker apps:

Call Blocking : The fundamental feature of these apps is to block unwanted calls. Users can customize their block list by adding specific numbers, or allow the app to auto-block categories of calls identified as spam or scam.

: The fundamental feature of these apps is to block unwanted calls. Users can customize their block list by adding specific numbers, or allow the app to auto-block categories of calls identified as spam or scam. SMS Blocking : Many of these apps also block unwanted text messages. This feature is particularly useful in preventing spammy SMS or potentially malicious links sent via text messages.

: Many of these apps also block unwanted text messages. This feature is particularly useful in preventing spammy SMS or potentially malicious links sent via text messages. Caller Identification : Call blocker apps often have a caller ID feature that identifies the caller before you answer. This feature can reveal who is calling from an unknown number or indicate if the incoming call is likely a spam call.

: Call blocker apps often have a caller ID feature that identifies the caller before you answer. This feature can reveal who is calling from an unknown number or indicate if the incoming call is likely a spam call. Real-Time Spam Detection : Advanced call blocker apps can provide real-time alerts about incoming spam calls. They cross-reference incoming call numbers with a comprehensive database of reported spam numbers.

: Advanced call blocker apps can provide real-time alerts about incoming spam calls. They cross-reference incoming call numbers with a comprehensive database of reported spam numbers. Spam Reporting : Users can report spam calls to help update the database and improve the app’s spam detection abilities. This feature contributes to a community-based effort to combat spam calls.

: Users can report spam calls to help update the database and improve the app’s spam detection abilities. This feature contributes to a community-based effort to combat spam calls. Whitelisting and Blacklisting : Users can create a whitelist of numbers that are always allowed through and a blacklist of numbers that are always blocked.

: Users can create a whitelist of numbers that are always allowed through and a blacklist of numbers that are always blocked. Number Lookup : Some apps provide a reverse number lookup feature, helping users to identify the person or organization behind an unfamiliar number.

: Some apps provide a reverse number lookup feature, helping users to identify the person or organization behind an unfamiliar number. Call Log Management: Call blocker apps can keep track of blocked calls in a log, allowing users to review who has tried to call them.

Call blocker apps can be beneficial for individuals wanting to avoid disruptions in their personal life or for businesses that aim to increase productivity by minimizing unwanted calls. They offer an additional layer of security, protecting users from possible scams and phishing attempts.

Does a Small Business Need a Call Blocker App to Prevent Unwanted Calls?

Yes, a call blocker app is essential for small businesses to prevent unwanted calls from telemarketers, spammers, and scammers. It can save time and resources, increase productivity, and protect the business from fraudulent activities.

Our Methodology to Pick the Best Call Blocking Apps

Selecting the best call blocker app involves considering functionality, ease of use, and reliability. Here’s what to consider for small business owners looking to protect their time and productivity:

Effectiveness in Blocking Unwanted Calls (10/10)

The app must be proficient at identifying and blocking a wide range of unwanted calls, including spam, robocalls, and telemarketers.

User Interface and Ease of Use (9/10)

The app should have a clean, intuitive interface, making it easy for you to navigate and manage settings without a steep learning curve.

Regular Updates (9/10)

With spammers constantly changing tactics, the app needs to be updated frequently to keep up with new threats and maintain effectiveness.

Customization Options (8/10)

It should allow you to create and manage allow lists and block lists, customizing which calls to block or allow through.

Minimal Disruption to Legitimate Calls (9/10)

A call blocker must minimize false positives that could block important calls from clients or partners.

Privacy and Security (9/10)

The app should have a clear privacy policy, ensuring that your data and that of your contacts is not misused.

Cost (7/10)

Consider whether the app offers a free version and what features are available without subscription fees. For premium features, weigh the cost against the value it provides to your business.

By taking into account these features, you can choose a call blocker app that meets your small business needs, balancing productivity with connectivity.

16 of The Best Call Blocking Apps For Android and iOS Devices

Here are 16 of the best call-blocking apps for Android and iOS devices that can help small businesses avoid unwanted and unsolicited calls.

App Name Key Features Supported Platforms Pricing Truecaller Caller ID, real-time spam reporting, auto-blocks spam calls and SMS, spam-free SMS inbox Android, iOS Free, premium subscriptions available Hiya Voice Performance Platform, Branded Call, Secure Call, Hiya Protect, call management, reverse phone number lookup Android, iOS Free, premium subscriptions available Call Control Blocks scammers, robocalls, and telemarketers, APIs for phone carriers Android, iOS, landlines Free Nomorobo Robocall and spam text protection, call screening Mobile, VoIP landlines Starts at $1.99/month RoboKiller Blocks 99% of spam calls and texts, predictive spam call blocking, audio fingerprinting technology, Answer Bots Android, iOS Free 7-day trial, then paid Robo Shield Blocks robocalls, customizable call-blocking, identifies unknown numbers, report calls to the FTC iOS (Android support coming soon) Free Should I Answer? Identifies and blocks unwanted calls and messages, updates spam and scam database Android, iOS Free TrapCall Unmasks No Caller ID and Restricted numbers, blocks spam and harassing callers, call recording Android, iOS Free, premium subscriptions available YouMail Blocks robocalls, protects privacy, keeps voicemail clean, offers virtual phone number Android, iOS Free, premium subscriptions available Calls Blacklist - Call Blocker Blocks calls and SMS from unwanted numbers, built-in SMS messenger, manage blacklist, block spam by text, import/export blacklisted numbers Android Free Avast Call Blocker Advanced security antivirus, Wi-Fi network inspection, password guarding, private browsing, VPN service iOS Free, premium subscriptions available Mr. Number Lookup & Call Block Fast phone number lookup, call blocking, protection from spoofed phone scams, spam detection and reporting Android, iOS Free Malwarebytes - Mobile Security Ad blocking, text filtering, web security features Android, iOS Free 30-day trial, then paid AT&T ActiveArmor Blocks spam calls, secures personal data, alerts about data breaches Android, iOS Free for AT&T wireless customers with compatible plans and devices T-Mobile Scam Shield Protects against scam calls, Scam Block, Caller ID, voicemail-to-text, authenticates incoming calls Android, iOS Free for T-Mobile customers, premium upgrade available Whoscall – Caller ID & Block Call identification, spam blocking, unknown number search, auto-blocking and SMS sorting for premium version Android, iOS Free, premium subscriptions available

1. Truecaller

Truecaller is a trusted and highly-rated caller ID and spam-blocking app. It offers real-time spam reporting, auto-blocks spam calls and SMS, and keeps SMS inbox spam-free. It also fights crime and helps loved ones.

2. Hiya

Hiya provides a Voice Performance Platform, Hiya Connect, that ensures trust, identity, and intelligence in voice calls. Solutions include Branded Call, Secure Call, and Hiya Protect to prevent fraud and spam calls. Hiya App is available for Android and iOS, with call management options and reverse phone number lookup.

3. Call Control

Call Control blocks scammers, robocalls, and telemarketers with a free mobile app and device for landlines. Phone carriers can integrate with Call Control’s APIs to eliminate spam calls.

4. Nomorobo

Nomorobo offers easy and flexible robocall and spam text protection for mobile and VoIP landlines, with accurate detection and call screening. Pricing starts at $1.99/month.

5. RoboKiller

Robokiller blocks 99% of spam calls and texts and uses predictive spam call blocking, audio fingerprinting technology, and Answer Bots. The app has won multiple awards and prevented over $600 million in losses. Sign up for a 7-day free trial.

6. Robo Shield

Robo Shield blocks robocall on iOS in the US and Canada, with Android support coming soon. Users can customize their call-blocking experience, identify unknown numbers, and report calls to the FTC.

7. Should I Answer?

The Should I Answer app identifies and blocks unwanted calls and messages using a spam and scam database. Users can also report spam to update the database.

8. TrapCall

TrapCall is an app that helps users identify and stop unwanted calls by unmasking No Caller ID and Restricted numbers, blocking spam and harassing callers, and recording an incoming call.

9. YouMail

YouMail, a call-blocking app, has been featured in various media outlets and has over 13 million users. The app blocks robocalls, protects privacy, and keeps voicemail clean. Small businesses can add a virtual phone number with any area code.

10. Calls Blacklist – Call Blocker

Calls Blacklist is a lightweight call and SMS blocker app that allows users to easily block unwanted calls and messages from hidden, anonymous, or unknown numbers. It also provides a built-in SMS messenger and allows users to manage their blacklist, block spam by text, and import and export blacklisted numbers.

11. Avast Call Blocker



Avast offers free advanced security antivirus for iOS devices, including Wi-Fi network inspection, password guarding, private browsing, and VPN service. Premium features are also available.

12. Mr. Number Lookup & Call Block

Mr. Number provides a fast phone number lookup service with features like call blocking, protection from spoofed phone scams, spam detection and reporting, and iOS integration.

13. Malwarebytes – Mobile Security

Malwarebytes is an award-winning internet security app that protects devices with ad blocking, text filtering, and web security features. It offers a 30-day free trial of Malwarebytes Premium.

14. AT&T ActiveArmor

AT&T offers a free mobile security app, ActiveArmor, to help users block spam calls, secure personal data, and receive alerts about data breaches. All AT&T wireless customers with compatible plans and devices can use the app.

15. T-Mobile Scam Shield

T-Mobile’s Scam Shield app protects against scam calls with free features like Scam Block and Caller ID. Upgrading to Scam Shield Premium offers more control, including voicemail-to-text. T-Mobile also offers Number Verified, which authenticates incoming calls.

16. Whoscall – Caller ID & Block

Whoscall is a caller ID app with 100M+ downloads and 1.6B+ databases. Features include call identification, spam blocking, and unknown number search. The premium version has auto-blocking and SMS sorting.

Our Top Pick: The Best Call Blocker App

Our top pick is Truecaller, which is a spam-blocking app with over 300 million users that identifies and blocks unwanted calls and SMS. It also provides caller ID, reverse number lookup, and messaging features.

How Does SMS Blocking Work in a Blocking App?

SMS blocking works by allowing the user to filter incoming text messages based on specific criteria, such as keywords or phone numbers. The blocking app then either diverts or deletes the message, preventing unwanted or spam messages from reaching the user.

Will Spam Callers be Deterred by a Call Blocking App?

While call-blocking apps can deter some spam callers, they may not stop all of them. Some spammers may continue to call from different phone numbers or use advanced techniques to bypass call-blocking apps.

Why Blocking Unwanted Calls is Good For a Small Business

Blocking unwanted calls is good for a small business because it helps to eliminate disruptions and increase productivity. It also protects the business from scams, phishing attempts, and other fraudulent activities that can lead to financial losses.

The Bottom Line

Unwanted calls can be a nuisance for any small business owner, but with the right call blocker app, you can easily stop spam texts and calls from interrupting your workday. By using these 16 best call blocker app options, you can enjoy a peaceful and uninterrupted work environment. Don’t forget to also set up a professional voicemail message to enhance your communication. Also, consider utilizing apps to stay focused and time management apps to optimize your productivity and prevent phishing attempts.

Call Blocker App FAQs

Are There Any Free Call Blocking Apps?

Many call-blocking apps are available for free, and they provide basic features for blocking unwanted calls and messages. Some of the free call-blocking apps have additional features that can be unlocked with in-app purchases.

What is The Best Block Call App?

There are many call-blocking apps available, but the best one depends on the user’s specific needs. Factors to consider include features, cost, ease of use, and compatibility with the user’s device.

Can You Check if a Blocked Number Has Called?

Yes, some call-blocking apps keep a log of blocked calls, including the date and time of the call, and the phone number of the caller. Users can check this log to see if a blocked number has called.

Which Blocker Apps Work on Android?

Many call-blocking apps work on Android devices, including both free and paid options. Some popular Android call-blocking apps include YouMail, Connect Blocker, and Hiya.

Which Blocker Apps Work on Apple?

There are many call-blocking apps available for Apple devices, including some that are free and others that require a purchase. Some popular call-blocking apps for Apple devices include Nomorobo, TrapCall, and TrueCaller.