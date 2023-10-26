Discovering the Best Car Rental App: The 11 Best Options in 2023

Whether you’re planning a weekend road trip, need an economy-sized vehicle for an upcoming business meeting, or just need to get around for a few days in a different city, the best car rental apps can help.
In this article, we’ll take a look at 11 of the best car rental app options available in 2023 that will make sure your travels go smoothly and you arrive at your destination safely. Let’s get started!
What is the Best Car Rental App?
Turo is a leading car rental app in 2023, providing services in 56 countries and over 5,000 cities. With a wide selection of car models, easy communication with hosts, and the option to earn money by renting your own car, Turo stands out in the market. Renters benefit from affordable options, insurance savings, under-25 rental options, and a seamless pick-up/drop-off process. To get started, download the Turo app for Android and iOS.
Our Methodology: The Best Car Rental Apps
In the digital age, where convenience is king, car rental companies have shifted gears, creating user-friendly applications to bring hassle-free rental experiences to your fingertips. For entrepreneurs eyeing opportunities in the travel and transportation sectors, understanding what separates the best car rental apps from the rest is crucial. Below, we dissect the features and functionalities that should command your attention.
User Experience (9/10)
A seamless user experience is the backbone of top-rated apps. The ease with which customers can navigate the app affects overall satisfaction and return usage. From an intuitive interface to quick loading times, every step should be a breeze.
Variety of Options (8/10)
Customers crave choices. The app should offer a broad range of vehicles that cater to diverse needs, preferences, and budgets. Whether a user needs a budget hatchback or a luxury sedan, availability is key to customer retention.
Small Business Deals
Transparent Pricing (10/10)
Nobody likes hidden charges. The best apps ensure all costs are transparently communicated upfront. This includes not just the rental fee, but also any insurance costs, taxes, or additional charges that may apply.
Geolocation Features (7/10)
The ability to locate nearby rental facilities or available cars in real-time is a game-changer for spontaneous plans and emergencies. Geo-tagging features also assist in easy navigation and speedy vehicle pick-up and return processes.
Customer Support (8/10)
Immediate assistance or query resolution can drastically improve user experience. Effective customer support, be it through in-app chats, hotlines, or email, reflects the app’s commitment to its users.
Flexibility in Booking and Cancellation (7/10)
Life is unpredictable, and the best apps understand this. A customer-friendly cancellation and modification policy provide users with much-needed flexibility, enhancing overall trust and reliability in the service.
Loyalty Programs and Discounts (6/10)
Who doesn’t love a good deal? Apps that offer loyalty programs, promotional discounts, or partnership deals not only ensure customer loyalty but also attract first-time users looking to save a buck.
Security and Privacy Measures (9/10)
In a world where data breaches are frequent, users want assurance that their personal information is safe. Robust security protocols and clear privacy policies are non-negotiable features of a reputable app.
Recognizing the components that define the leaders in the car rental app market is fundamental. As entrepreneurs, aligning with platforms that embody these essential traits presents a trajectory poised for success, reflecting customer preferences and modern-day demands.
The 11 Best Car Rental Apps to Consider
With so many options out there it can be overwhelming to find the right car rental app. Here’s a guide to the 11 best car rental apps that you should consider. Start exploring now and start your journey with confidence.
1. Getaround App
Getaround revolutionizes transportation with its innovative car-sharing platform. Through its website, drivers seeking the perfect vehicle can easily locate and reserve vehicles from private car owners who are willing to share their rides for a fee. As of 2019, Getaround had garnered a substantial following, boasting 5 million users and a fleet of 20,000 shared cars globally.
Key Features:
- Quick and easy signup process
- Verification speeds up access to car browsing
- Rent cars, trucks, convertibles, or vans for hours or days
- Getaround Connect® technology helps locate and unlock cars via phone
Pros:
- Quick and simple
- Positive impact on the environment
- Safe, with insurance and driving record checks included
Cons:
- Can be more costly than competitors
- Higher chance of user and owner dissatisfaction
- Limited locations available
Download the Getaround app for Android and iOS.
2. Turo
Turo lets you skip the rental car counter with the world’s largest peer-to-peer car-sharing platform. With Turo, you can even start your own car-sharing business. Turo takes pride in its commitment to sustainability, offsetting 100% of its estimated global carbon emissions. This means that as you utilize their platform to grow your scalable car-sharing business or fulfill your travel aspirations, you can do so with peace of mind knowing that Turo has taken responsibility for its impact on the environment.
Key Features:
- Turo offers car rental services in 56 countries and over 5,000 cities
- Filter through delivery options and car features
- Choose from 800+ car models
- Easily communicate with the host through the app
- Earn money as a car owner by sharing your car on Turo
Pros:
- Affordable car rental options
- Insurance cost savings
- Under 25 rental options
- Smooth pick-up/drop-off process
- Connect with local renters
- Helpful rental reviews
Cons:
- Limited one-way rental options
- Possibility of pick-up/drop-off inconvenience
Download the Turo app for Android and iOS.
3. Zipcar
Zipcar is available in the US, UK, Canada, Costa Rica, Iceland, Turkey, and Taiwan. Find the perfect car using their app, which will give you access to 3,000+ cars and vans throughout the globe.
Key Features:
- Hourly or daily Zipcar reservation
- Wide range of vehicle options (sedans, hybrids, vans, etc.)
- Sort cars based on availability, make, and model
- View future reservations
- Get directions to your Zipcar
- Locate your reserved Zipcar by honking its horn
Pros:
- Wide range of affordable car options
- Cars are available 24/7 with constant access
- Insurance coverage included in the rental fee
- Toll passes and gas cards are provided in the car
- No need to use your personal credit card for gas
Cons:
- Risk of unpleasant odors (e.g. smoke, body odor)
- No guarantee of compliance with cleaning rules
- Need to fill up the car before returning, with no guarantee of the previous driver doing so
- Additional fees can accumulate with poor mileage tracking
- Long road trips may be better served by traditional car rental companies with unlimited daily rates
Download the Zipcar app for Android and iOS.
4. carSHAiR
carSHAIR created a car-sharing platform that goes beyond just driving and ownership. The goal was to empower car owners, promote financial literacy, and give back to the community. They also donate a portion of their profits to charity.
Key Features:
- Get access to a vehicle when and where you need it
- Use your parked car to earn money through car sharing with carSHAiR
- carSHAiR simplifies the process of turning your car into a source of passive income
- As a carSHAiR member, you have access to a community of verified members and secure authentication
- carSHAiR markets your car for you, making it easier for you to earn passive income
- Get help and support whenever you need it with carSHAiR’s 24/7 live concierge support
Pros:
- User-friendly app
- Accessible for non-tech savvy individuals
- Exceptional customer support
Cons:
- Challenging photo upload process
- 5 business days to receive payment for a completed trip
- Long processing time for reimbursement requests
- Only available in Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Dallas, and Atlanta
Download the carSHAiR app for Android and iOS.
5. Lyft Rentals
Lyft Rentals simplifies car rental with no paperwork or counter wait. Rent a car for any purpose, be it a weekend trip, business travel, or errands, with the flexibility offered by Lyft Rentals.
Key Features:
- Discount for multi-day trips and new users
- Free car upgrades
- Automatic local gas rate charging without added fees
- All within the Lyft app
Pros:
- Easy-to-use app for both Android and iOS users
- Variety of vehicle options from private owners and Sixt partnership
- Free Lyft credit to the pickup location
- Free car accessories like car seats and ski racks
- Unlimited mileage
Cons:
- Limited to 16 states
- $10 Lyft credit may not fully cover transportation to the rental lot
- Not user-friendly for non-tech people
Download the Lyft riders app for Android and iOS.
6. Uber Rent
Find the perfect car for any occasion with Uber’s rental service, powered by its partners. Choose from well-known brands, and enjoy flexible scheduling and add-ons, all at great prices, through the Uber app.
Key Features:
- Flexible rental duration from 1 to 12 hours
- Add or remove stops on the go, up to 5 stops at a time
- Convenient, stress-free transportation with no parking or traffic worries
- Book on the Uber app for short-term car rental anytime
Pros:
- The Uber car rental option offers a cost-effective solution for those who can’t afford car ownership
- The rental partners handle all maintenance and repair needs, ensuring you a hassle-free experience. If your car breaks down, they’ll provide a replacement
- Choose rental duration to fit your needs and rent when needed, even if you already own a car
- Enjoy driving newer, well-maintained cars with the Uber rental program, avoiding the worries of older vehicle issues
Cons:
- Careful reading is required to avoid extra insurance or mileage charges from rental partners
- Access to rides may be scarce in rural areas, small towns, or some cities
Download the Uber app for Android and iOS.
7. HyreCar
Rent a car for rideshare, delivery, and more with HyreCar. Drive as needed and earn on your terms with rentals for Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, and others. Choose from daily, weekly, or monthly options.
Key Features:
- HyreCar is a top peer-to-peer car-sharing platform for gig workers
- Book a suitable car from local owners for your rideshare or delivery work
- Helps find new ride options during car repairs or to save personal car miles
- Local car owners can list their vehicles and become car-sharing entrepreneurs
Pros:
- Ideal for both new and experienced gig workers
- Gig workers can achieve financial freedom with HyreCar
- Tons of cars to choose from
Cons:
- Can be an expensive long-term solution
- All the cars have daily mileage limits set by owners, typically ranging from 150-300 miles
- Car pickup/drop-off must be coordinated with the individual owner
Download the HyreCar app for Android and iOS.
8. Enterprise
Enterprise Rent-A-Car is a proud American company founded on principles of honesty, integrity, and community service. Today, it’s the largest car rental business with over 8,000 global locations, offering car rental, sharing, sales, and more.
Key Features:
- Free travel planner app for the US, Canada, Europe, and Latin America
- Award-winning customer service
- Vehicle options from economy to luxury car rental
- Industry-leading cleanliness and sanitization of every rental car
Pros:
- Enterprise offers low rates for short-term car rentals
- Over 8,000 locations worldwide with free pickup from hotel/home (not airport)
- No hidden fees and a loyalty reward program, Enterprise Plus, is available
- Points earned for money spent on rentals with expedited in-store service
- Additional 10% after 6 rentals, free car upgrades for 12 and 24 rentals
Cons:
- A young driver fee of $25 may apply
- Long-term rentals may have better deals elsewhere
- Additional driver fee of $15 per day, except for spouse/domestic partner
Download the Enterprise app for Android and iOS.
9. Budget
Plan your trip with Budget Car Rental for savings on car rentals, with top deals, rates, and accessories. Budget, founded in 1958 in LA by Morris Mirkin, is a well-respected global car rental company known for its excellence and value.
Key Features:
- Book, change, or cancel car rentals 24/7
- Locate nearby Budget car rental locations with addresses and operating hours
- Get directions to your Budget rental location
- Fastbreak members have a single hub for all rentals
- Get on-road support with Roadside Assistance
Pros:
- Streamlined process, no complicated steps
- Wide range of vehicle options and customization
- Easy profile and reservation modification
Cons:
- The app may have occasional difficulties in determining location, but restarting the app usually resolves the issue
Download the Budget app for Android and iOS.
10. Alamo
Alamo offers low car rental rates at popular destinations worldwide, with a fleet of over 150,000 cars serving 15 million travelers annually. It is the third-largest car rental company in the US.
Key Features:
- Find rental locations and reserve a car using filters
- View all your rentals in one place
- Prepare for pickup with Accelerated Check-In
- Get 24/7 support and help with FAQs
Pros:
- Simple reservation process
- Available discounts
- Convenient online check-in
- Members who are part of the rewards program receive a 5% discount
Cons:
- Fees for drivers under 25
- Credit card requirement
- A limited number of locations, with the majority being located at airports
Download the Alamo app for Android and iOS.
11. Hertz
Hertz offers diverse car rental options and convenient locations worldwide and prioritizes customer service for all types of trips. With over 10,000 airport and neighborhood locations across 145 countries, Hertz provides quick rental access that also provides car rental franchise opportunities.
Key Features:
- One-touch log-in feature
- Easy navigation with menus and features tailored for mobile use
- Save time by using previous searches to book your next car rental quickly
- Find Hertz locations worldwide with information on hours of operation, contact details, and directions
- Get special deals and content through Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership
Pros:
- Free upgrades, no extra driver fees, and more with the Hertz rewards program
- AAA members get special discounts
- Free pick-up and drop-off service, except at airports
- Hertz guarantees the best rate with an extra 10% off if you find a lower rate elsewhere
Cons:
- Non-Gold Plus members pay an additional daily fee for each additional driver
- Higher rates for shorter rentals compared to competitors
- Reports of overcharging for gas and extras, especially in foreign locations
Download the Hertz app for Android and iOS.
|App Name
|Key Features
|Pros
|Cons
|Available on
|Getaround
|Quick signup, car browsing, and Getaround Connect® technology.
|Quick and simple, environmentally friendly, insurance and driving checks included.
|More costly, higher dissatisfaction, limited locations.
|Android, iOS
|Turo
|Services in 56 countries, various car models, in-app host communication, personal car-sharing business.
|Affordable, insurance cost savings, under 25 options, rental reviews.
|Limited one-way rentals, possible pick-up/drop-off inconvenience.
|Android, iOS
|Zipcar
|Hourly/daily reservations, wide range of vehicles, future reservations, locate reserved Zipcar.
|Affordable, 24/7 availability, insurance covered in fee, toll passes and gas cards provided.
|Possible unpleasant odors, cleaning rules, need to fill up the car before returning, extra fees for poor mileage tracking.
|Android, iOS
|carSHAiR
|Access to a vehicle when needed, earn money, carSHAiR member access, 24/7 live concierge support.
|User-friendly, accessible for non-tech individuals, exceptional customer support.
|Challenging photo upload, delayed payment and reimbursement, limited locations.
|Android, iOS
|Lyft Rentals
|Discounts for multi-day trips and new users, free car upgrades, local gas rate charging, all within the Lyft app.
|Easy to use, variety of vehicle options, free Lyft credit to pick-up location, free accessories, unlimited mileage.
|Limited to 16 states, $10 Lyft credit may not cover transportation to rental lot, not user-friendly for non-tech people.
|Android, iOS
|Uber Rent
|Flexible rental duration, add/remove stops, stress-free transportation.
|Cost-effective, maintenance and repair handled by partners, flexible rental duration, newer well-maintained cars.
|Extra charges from partners, scarce rides in rural areas or small towns.
|Android, iOS
|HyreCar
|Peer-to-peer platform for gig workers, book a suitable car from local owners.
|Ideal for gig workers, financial freedom, lots of cars to choose from.
|Can be expensive long-term, daily mileage limits, pickup/drop-off must be coordinated with the owner.
|Android, iOS
|Enterprise
|Free travel planner app, award-winning service, cleanliness and sanitization of cars.
|Low rates, free pickup, no hidden fees, loyalty reward program.
|Young driver fee of $25 may apply, better deals elsewhere for long-term, extra driver fee of $15 per day.
|Android, iOS
|Budget
|Book, change, or cancel rentals 24/7, locate nearby locations, get on-road support.
|Streamlined process, wide range of vehicle options, easy profile and reservation modification.
|App may have occasional difficulties in determining location.
|Android, iOS
|Alamo
|Find rental locations, view all rentals, prepare for pickup.
|Simple reservation process, available discounts, online check-in.
|Fees for drivers under 25, credit card requirement, limited number of locations.
|Android, iOS
|Hertz
|One-touch log-in, easy navigation, save previous searches, find Hertz locations, special deals through rewards program.
|Free upgrades, special discounts for AAA members, free pickup/drop-off, best rate guarantee.
|Extra fee for each additional driver, higher rates for shorter rentals, reports of overcharging.
|Android, iOS
The Bottom Line
There are many different car rental and vehicle-related apps available in 2023, each with its own unique features and benefits. There are even parking apps to get you an open spot without wandering around all day long. Whatever your needs may be, there is sure to be an app that meets them. From budget-friendly options to luxury services, the best car rental apps provide a convenient experience for all travelers. With so many different options, it can be difficult to choose which one is right for you, but hopefully, these reviews will help you find the perfect fit.
What app lets you rent someone’s car?
Turo is a popular app that lets you rent someone’s car. It offers cars from hundreds of makes and models, giving you a wide variety of options to choose from. On Turo, you can filter your search by price, location, type of vehicle, amenities, and more. You can also read reviews from past renters to get an idea of what other people think about the vehicles before renting them. With its reasonable prices and convenient services, Turo is a great option for rental car needs.
Is there an app for car rentals like Airbnb?
Yes, there are several apps that offer car rental services much like Airbnb. For instance, Getaround allows users to rent a car from people in their local community.
You can view available vehicles and book your rental instantly without having to go through a rental agency or dealership. Plus, the prices are often cheaper than traditional car rentals due to reduced overhead costs for the owner of the vehicle.
What is the easiest place to get a rental car from?
The easiest place to get rental cars is often through an online platform. Apps such as Turo and Getaround provide convenient car rental services that are often cheaper than traditional agencies. With these apps, you can view available vehicles in your area and book a rental with just a few clicks. They’ll also have reviews from past renters so you can ensure you get a quality vehicle.
What car rental fees will I pay with a car rental service and app?
Renting a car through a car rental service or app can involve a number of potential fees, not all of which may be immediately apparent. Here are some of the common types of fees you may be charged:
- Rental Fee: This is the base fee for the car rental itself, typically calculated on a daily or weekly basis. The cost can vary significantly depending on the type of car, the rental company, and the location.
- Insurance Fee: Most rental companies offer a variety of insurance options for additional fees, such as Collision Damage Waiver (CDW), Liability Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance (PAI), and more. While some of these may be optional, others might be mandatory depending on the company’s policy and the laws of the country or state where you are renting the car.
- Fuel Fee: Depending on the rental company’s policy, you may be required to return the car with a full tank of gas or pay a refueling fee. Some companies may also offer a pre-paid fuel option where you pay for a full tank of gas upfront and can return the car with any level of fuel.
- Equipment Rental Fee: If you need additional equipment such as a GPS, a child seat, ski racks, or other items, these will typically involve additional fees.
- Underage Driver Fee: Many rental companies charge an additional fee for drivers under a certain age (usually 25). This fee can vary significantly from one company to another.
- Additional Driver Fee: If more than one person will be driving the car, some companies charge an extra fee for each additional driver.
- One-way Rental Fee: If you pick up the car in one location and drop it off in another, there may be a one-way rental fee.
- Mileage Fee: Some rental agreements may include a limit on how many miles you can drive and charge extra for any miles driven over this limit.
- Taxes and Surcharges: These can include sales taxes, airport surcharges, local and state taxes, and other fees. These can add a significant amount to the total cost of the rental.
- Late Return Fee: If you return the car later than agreed, you may be charged an additional day’s rental or a late return fee.
- Early Return Fee: Some companies may charge a fee if you return the car earlier than the agreed date.
- Toll Charges: If you drive on toll roads, you will be responsible for the toll charges. Some rental companies offer electronic toll payment devices for an additional fee.
It’s worth noting that GPS usage in rental cars can indeed drain battery life quickly if used continuously, so plan accordingly to ensure your device has sufficient power for your journey.
Always carefully review the rental agreement and all fees before you finalize your car rental to avoid any surprises.
How much does a car rental service and app cost?
The cost of renting a car through a car rental app or service can vary depending on various factors such as the type of vehicle, the length of the rental, and the location. However, on average, a daily rental for an economy car can cost around $30 to $40, while a more luxurious or larger vehicle can cost $70 to $100 or more per day. Keep in mind that these are just average costs and prices can fluctuate based on factors like location, availability, and time of the year.
Image: Envato Elements
More in: Small Business Travel, Software and Apps