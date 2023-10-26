About Us   |  

15 Best Car Wash Franchises

Published: Oct 26, 2023 by Annie Pilon In Franchise 10
45
Car Wash Franchise

Purchasing a car wash franchise grants the advantage of operating under a proven business model and leveraging a recognizable and trusted brand name. This alleviates much of the uncertainty associated with starting a business from scratch.

Local and automatic car washes form a significant segment of a sprawling multi-billion dollar industry. Their role cannot be underestimated as they provide a service that’s perpetually in demand, irrespective of the time or season.

The appeal of this industry is heightened by the fact that labor costs and other associated expenses tend to be relatively low.

These two factors contribute to make it a lucrative venture, presenting an attractive and low-risk revenue model for potential investors.

This fusion of consistent demand and low overhead expenses makes the car wash industry a perfect opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to make their mark in the business world.

However, when it comes to making a foray into this industry, there are two principal options available. The first involves establishing a car wash business completely on your own.  This route entails acquiring the necessary equipment, scouting for an ideal location, and managing operations independently.

The alternative is to franchise a car wash. This means you’ll be purchasing supplies, getting access to sophisticated machinery, and availing other essential services from an already established and successful business.

The key is to identify the right franchising opportunity that aligns with your business goals and financial capabilities.

If you’re interested in adopting the franchising route and looking to make a strategic entry into this industry, the following section presents some of the best car wash franchises to consider owning.  car wash franchise

Our Methodology: The Best Car Wash Franchise Options

In the realm of entrepreneurial ventures, choosing a franchise requires strategic thought, particularly in a hands-on industry like car washes. We delve into the essential factors that every aspiring franchise owner needs to consider, highlighting the reasoning behind each point’s significance.

Initial Investment Costs (9/10)

The journey begins with a clear-eyed view of the required financial outlay. Beyond the franchise fee, potential owners should account for comprehensive costs, including real estate, state-of-the-art equipment, and sufficient operational capital. These upfront investments will lay the groundwork for your venture’s future sustainability and growth.

Brand Reputation and Support (8/10)

Your franchise’s name can be a magnet for customers, but what retains them is the quality assured by the franchisor. The depth of training, ongoing operational guidance, and marketing support provided are pillars that will uphold your business, particularly during the challenging initial phases.

Profitability and ROI (10/10)

Profitability is the cornerstone of any business venture. Potential franchisees must scrutinize the earning statements and financial health of existing outlets. Understanding the balance between ongoing expenses and revenue is crucial to foreseeing the realistic returns on your investment.

Market Trends and Consumer Demand (7/10)

The car wash industry doesn’t exist in a bubble. It’s influenced by customer preferences, environmental considerations, and technological innovations. An adaptable franchise model that resonates with current market demands and is malleable to future trends will position your business for enduring success.

Legal and Compliance Considerations (8/10)

Franchising comes with its unique set of legal stipulations. These are encapsulated in a binding agreement that dictates your business operations. Grasping the intricacies of these obligations ensures you’re legally compliant, safeguarding you from potential litigations and contractual disputes.

Community and Environmental Impact (7/10)

In an age where business ethics are under the microscope, a franchise’s stance on environmental issues and community engagement is pivotal. Aligning with a brand that prioritizes eco-friendly practices and invests in community initiatives can distinguish you in a marketplace that increasingly values corporate social responsibility.

These nuanced criteria are not just checkboxes but reflections of your business values, ambitions, and commitment to your entrepreneurial journey. By assessing each aspect thoroughly, you’re not just investing in a franchise; you’re strategically aligning with a pathway designed for long-term success.

Best Car Wash Franchise Opportunities

Here are 15 car washing franchise opportunities; each of these franchises brings its unique benefits and potential for growth and profitability.

Franchise NameFranchise FeeTotal Investment / Capital RequirementUnique Features
Mr. Clean Car Wash$35,000$2.3 to $3.2 millionState of the art facilities and diverse profit centers
Tommy's Express$50,000$2 million (net worth), $1 million (liquid capital)300 point process for franchise development
Prime Car Wash$50,000$3.5 to $6 million, $1 million (net worth), $300,000 to $500,000 (liquid capital)Interior lounge with coffee and snacks
Oasis Car Wash SystemsNoneVariesSupplier of car washing equipment
Fleet Clean USA$30,000 to $75,000$158,375 to $321,375Mobile truck and fleet vehicle washing service
DetailXperts$35,000$88,500 to $195,000, $300,000 (net worth)Eco-friendly steam cleaning
D&S Car Wash SystemsNoneVariesSupplier of equipment and materials
Green Shine Waterless$19,900$22,000 to $50,000Waterless car washing solution
ZiebartNot listed$350,000Wide array of services including detailing, paint correction, rust protection, and undercoating
Superior Wash$15,500$10,000 to $20,000 (working capital)Mobile truck washing
Monkey ShineNone$250,000 (net worth), $60,000 to $75,000 (liquid assets)Partner company for Grease Monkey
Sonny's The CarWash FactoryNoneVariesSupplier of car washing equipment
NanotekNot listedNot listedEco-friendly mobile service
Cactus Car Wash$45,000$2.3 to $3.8 millionSupports franchisees through every step of the process
No H2OUp to $40,000$150,000 to $200,000Mobile on-demand service

1. Mr. Clean Car Wash

Mr. Clean is one of the most commonly known brand names on the list. Franchisees also benefit from support for everything from site selection and training to advertising and supplies. The company is also known for its state of the art facilities and diverse profit centers. The initial franchise fee is $35,000. And the full investment is estimated between $2.3 and $3.2 million.

2. Tommy’s Express

Tommy’s Express has been in the car washing business for more than 50 years. The company utilizes a more than 300 point process to ensure every detail is covered during franchise development. In addition to helping franchisees with innovation, operations, and marketing, the company also hosts ongoing events and training. The initial franchise fee is $50,000. And the total net worth requirement is $2 million, with at least $1 million in liquid capital.

3. Prime Car Wash

Prime Car Wash provides a more thorough experience than many other franchises. In addition to the self-serve features of other franchises, Prime also offers an interior lounge with coffee and snacks. And customers can even enjoy personal service from team members. The initial franchise fee is $50,000. And the company estimates the total investment between $3.5 and $6 million. Franchisees are also required to have at least a $1 million net worth, with between $300,000 and $500,000 in liquid capital.

4. Oasis Car Wash Systems

Oasis Car Wash Systems is a supplier of car washing equipment. Since it’s not a traditional franchise program, there’s no specific fee to get started. And business owners don’t receive the depth of support and training they might get with other options. However, the company does provide ROI analysis and resources to investors who are considering the car wash industry. And their products, which feature everything from touchless to self-serve systems, can help you get up and running quickly.

5. Fleet Clean USA

Fleet Clean is a mobile truck and fleet vehicle washing service. Unlike many other car washing businesses, the target customer for this franchise is other businesses. But that can make the income even more stable and recession proof. It also doesn’t require a dedicated location. So the barrier for entry is fairly low. The initial franchise fee ranges from $30,000 to $75,000. But the total initial investment ranges from $158,375 to $321,375.

6. DetailXperts

DetailXperts is a car and truck detailing franchise with an eco-friendly twist. The company uses steam cleaning to get vehicles sparkling clean without tons of chemicals. They offer detail shops and mobile units. So there are flexible business options for franchisees to consider. The franchise fee is $35,000. And the total upfront investment ranges from $88,500 to $195,000. Franchisees need a net worth of at least $300,000.

7. D&S Car Wash Systems

D&S Car Wash Systems is a supplier of equipment and materials for car washes. As such, there are no traditional franchise fees to get started. However, the company provides a wide array of options to help those who want to open car wash businesses. They also offer assistance for things like site selection, financing, graphics, and rehabbing for those who already own a car wash.

car wash franchises

8. Green Shine Waterless

Green Shine Waterless provides an eco-friendly franchise car washing solution. The company utilizes innovative technology to clean vehicles without water. The company offers two business models — one mobile, and the other set up in a specific location like a parking lot. As such, costs tend to be pretty low. The franchise fee is $19,900. And the total costs can range from $22,000 to $50,000.

9. Ziebart

Ziebart offers a wide array of services, including detailing, paint correction, rust protection, and undercoating. This usually means more staffing. But it also includes diversified profit opportunities. The company has been around for 60 years and has more than 1,200 units around the world. The company does not list a franchise fee on its website. But it estimates the total investment at around $350,000.

10. Superior Wash

Superior Wash is one of the industry leaders, with more than 80,000 vehicles washed each week throughout the country. The company offers mobile truck washing, which is a fairly steady and recession proof business. The franchise fee is $15,500. And the company also has a working capital requirement of $10,000 to $20,000 when getting started.

11. Monkey Shine

Monkey Shine is a partner company for Grease Monkey, the popular oil and lube franchise. It is offered as an add-on to Grease Monkey franchises. These stores utilize automatic wash bays. So businesses can keep labor costs down and earn money 24/7. There’s no franchise fee associated with the addition. You just need to have a net worth of at least $250,000 and $60,000 to $75,000 in liquid assets.

12. Sonny’s The CarWash Factory

Sonny’s is a supplier of car washing equipment. But the company also provides resources for those interested in opening car wash businesses. This includes a carwash college, investment guides, signage, and consulting. The car wash startup costs vary depending on the equipment and resources you choose. But there’s no traditional franchise fee.

car wash franchises

13. Nanotek

Nanotek is an Australian based carwash franchise opportunity that also has locations internationally. Formerly ecowash mobile, the company provides mobile service that’s known for being eco-friendly. The website does not provide fees or financial information about franchises. But you can reach out to the company to inquire.

14. Cactus Car Wash

Cactus Car Wash currently operates multiple franchises throughout Georgia and North Carolina. The company works with franchisees throughout every step of the development process and once the business is set up. The franchise fee is $45,000. And startup costs range from $2.3 to $3.8 million.

15. No H2O

No H2O describes itself as the Uber of car washing. The franchise offers on demand service through a mobile app to systemize the delivery of car washing service. Since it’s a mobile business, it also comes with flexibility and low operating costs. The franchise fee is up to $40,000. And the total upfront investment ranges from about $150,000 to $200,000.

How Much is a Car Wash Franchise?

The investment necessary to set up a car wash business varies greatly and can range anywhere from a modest $50,000 to a whopping $3.5 million.

The scale of this investment primarily depends on the specific business model chosen.

For instance, Mobile businesses, which merely require trucks and portable equipment instead of a dedicated, static location like an automatic car wash franchise, tend to fall on the lower end of the cost spectrum.

However, if you’re eyeing a more elaborate setup involving large-scale equipment, land procurement or leasing, and potentially even building a custom facility, you’re looking at expenses in the $2 to $3 million ballpark.

clean car wash

How Profitable is a Car Wash?

The profitability of a car wash franchise can be quite impressive. One of the driving factors behind this is the generally low labor costs associated with the operation of these businesses.

Further, the potential for constant revenue generation is substantial if you opt for an automatic service model, allowing you to bring in money round the clock.

In the context of more traditional car wash models, the earnings can range between $1,200 and $1,500 per month for each bay.

Taking into account factors such as the size of the car wash facility and its location, these earnings could translate to annual profits anywhere between about $80,000 and $800,000.

How Do You Start a Car Wash?

If you want to know how to start a car wash business, you must do the following:

  • Learn about the car wash industry
  • Conduct market research to size the local opportunity
  • Develop a business plan
  • Identify and acquire the car wash equipment and technology you will need
  • Find a location, and build or remodel a structure
  • Market your business

car wash franchise

Starting a car wash franchise, like any business venture, involves various intricate steps that can consume a considerable amount of time.

Owing to this complexity, many aspiring owners opt for a franchise model. Engaging with a franchisor provides you with a significant head start, aiding you with the foundational elements that are critical to the successful establishment of a business.

Investing in a franchise can be likened to acquiring a “business in a box”. As the franchisee or business owner, you will undoubtedly have a significant amount of work to do to ensure the business thrives.

However, with the robust support provided by the franchisor, you can hit the ground running.

This allows you to shift your focus more rapidly towards crafting an exceptional car wash experience for your customers, enhancing customer satisfaction, and thereby accelerating the growth of your business.

Image: Depositphotos.com

More in: , 10 Comments ▼
Annie Pilon
Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.
10 Reactions
  1. Ryan Carol
    July 22, 2020 at 10:26 am

    This article is actually incorrect. Many of these are not franchises. In fact, there is NO reason to be an owner in a franchise car wash. You’ll be paying an arm and leg for franchise fees that could be profits in your pocket. You want to OWN your OWN car wash. Sonny’s and some of the others, require ZERO franchise fee because they are NOT franchises. Sonny’s helps you be successful with your OWN car wash. You own the land, the building, the equipment, the BRAND. And you can sell it whenever, however you want. With Tommy’s, you are at the mercy of a corporate giant telling you how much $ you have to give on advertising, what type of equipment you need to use, handcuffing you into NOT being able to sell your business for a strong ROI, etc. Why would you ever? It’s cost prohibitive. Best bet as an investor and best chance of success is to go with Sonny’s (and a few others on the list) … these companies guide investors, owners and operators to create and build and OWN successful car wash businesses and brands.

    Reply
    • Juanita Cooper
      April 12, 2021 at 11:52 am

      My husband is looking into a carwash franchise after he retires and that’s good to know! Great advice Ryan!

      Reply
    • YL
      June 6, 2021 at 4:37 pm

      You are correct! Fools buy into a car wash franchise and many other types of franchises. If you have enough money to pay the franchise fee, building cost, equipment….why….why pay for a franchise! Buy the land and build yourself! Equipment and chemicals are readily available! Chemical reps will come to you for free as they want your business and they will set up your system as well!

      Reply
    • Reginald Bolton, Sr.
      June 19, 2021 at 7:33 pm

      Would like to have my own car wash thanks for the knowledge Ryan did not know franchises were that controlling.

      Reply
  2. Joshua Sophy
    July 28, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Thanks for replying. Our editors have checked into your claims that some of these are not franchises and found that all listed are indeed franchises. Some of the things you mention regarding startup costs, restrictions on advertising, land purchasing, etc., are all things that a prospective franchise owner must consider whether it’s a restaurant or car wash or dry cleaner.

    Reply
  3. Best Car Dealers Auckland
    November 18, 2020 at 6:56 am

    I appreciated that you have presented this data over here car wash franchise, I love all the information shared. Great article! This is really Wonderful information, thanks a lot for sharing kind of content with us.

    Reply
  4. Jess chave
    January 29, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    Hi can I do star a car wash with 50.000 dollars???? An what I should do too star with the right feet…. Thank you for any advice…. Jess

    Reply
  5. Auto Detailing Bradford
    July 11, 2021 at 7:40 pm

    I found your article very helpful. It answered all my questions about car wash franchises, and gave me a lot of great information that I can use to start up one myself! Thank you for taking the time to share this with us!

    Reply
  6. Newmarket Car Detailing
    July 19, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    I was so pleased to see that you had some information on car wash franchises. I love all the details and insights shared in your article!

    Reply
