15 Best Car Wash Franchises

This article is actually incorrect. Many of these are not franchises. In fact, there is NO reason to be an owner in a franchise car wash. You’ll be paying an arm and leg for franchise fees that could be profits in your pocket. You want to OWN your OWN car wash. Sonny’s and some of the others, require ZERO franchise fee because they are NOT franchises. Sonny’s helps you be successful with your OWN car wash. You own the land, the building, the equipment, the BRAND. And you can sell it whenever, however you want. With Tommy’s, you are at the mercy of a corporate giant telling you how much $ you have to give on advertising, what type of equipment you need to use, handcuffing you into NOT being able to sell your business for a strong ROI, etc. Why would you ever? It’s cost prohibitive. Best bet as an investor and best chance of success is to go with Sonny’s (and a few others on the list) … these companies guide investors, owners and operators to create and build and OWN successful car wash businesses and brands.
My husband is looking into a carwash franchise after he retires and that’s good to know! Great advice Ryan!
Im looking at doing the same thing. Good advice from Ryan!
You are correct! Fools buy into a car wash franchise and many other types of franchises. If you have enough money to pay the franchise fee, building cost, equipment….why….why pay for a franchise! Buy the land and build yourself! Equipment and chemicals are readily available! Chemical reps will come to you for free as they want your business and they will set up your system as well!
Would like to have my own car wash thanks for the knowledge Ryan did not know franchises were that controlling.
Thanks for replying. Our editors have checked into your claims that some of these are not franchises and found that all listed are indeed franchises. Some of the things you mention regarding startup costs, restrictions on advertising, land purchasing, etc., are all things that a prospective franchise owner must consider whether it’s a restaurant or car wash or dry cleaner.
Hi can I do star a car wash with 50.000 dollars???? An what I should do too star with the right feet…. Thank you for any advice…. Jess
