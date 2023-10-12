Christmas is usually one of the busiest times of the year for many businesses. That’s especially true for small businesses. More work on less people, it can be stressful. Luckily, you can find some inspiration from some motivational quotes on faith and the Christmas season to get you focused on the next year.

It is also a wonderful time for sharing goodwill with your customers as well as friends and family, so it is all about finding that perfect balance between work and play.

Here is a selection of the best Christmas motivational quotes to inspire small business owners at this special time of year.

Inspirational Christmas Quotes for Businesses

It might be the simple affirmation that it is good to have strong principles upon which to build your business, as well as the determination to adhere to them, or to always keep in mind that the profit margin is not the only metric of success.

There can be even more direct inspiration too, especially regarding the way we treat our customers and clientele. Here are several motivational Christmas quotes for small business owners to ponder the deeper meanings of:

“Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves.” – Eric Sevareid

“Advent is a season of wise women and men following the example of Jesus and thereby constructing a spiritual life on solid principles.” – Robert F. Morneau

“We don’t need more parties, or decorations, or gifts, or worries, or expectations to be added to Christmas. What we really need is some grace. For ourselves and others. And we need to love people.” – Susanna Foth Aughtmon

“Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.” – Washington Irving

“What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future. It is a fervent wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal, and that every path may lead to peace.” – Agnes M. Pharo

“Is it an acceptable boundary to simply send a Christmas card and ignore a friend for the rest of the year?” – Jeffrey Dawson

Motivational Quotes to Keep the Faith

Believing in yourself is one of the necessary attributes of a successful entrepreneur, although keeping that faith gets more difficult when we go through hard times.

Most successful business people can tell stories of their struggles and hardships on the road to success, and they will undoubtedly sing of the virtues of self-belief. Here are some inspirational quotes to help small business owners keep the faith:

“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” – Helen Keller

“Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.” – Norman Vincent Peale

“Keep your dreams alive. Understand to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember all things are possible for those who believe.” – Gail Devers

“An entrepreneur tends to bite off a little more than he can chew hoping he’ll quickly learn how to chew it.” – Roy Ash

“Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

“Faith moves mountains, but you have to keep pushing while you are praying.” –Henry David Thoreau

Christmas Spirit Sayings for Good Business Practice

The notion of ‘Christmas spirit’ can mean different things to different people, but the most common theme is always one of kindness and love for our fellow people. It can be good business practice to employ a little of that beloved Christmas spirit all year round, so here are some motivational quotes about the meaning of Christmas to inspire small business owners:

“Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind.” – Calvin Coolidge

“I don’t think Christmas is necessarily about things. It is about being good to one another.” – Carrie Fisher

“Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing, but of reflection.” – Winston Churchill

“Christmas is more than just presents, it is love and harmony.” – Julie Hebert

“Love the giver more than the gift.” – Brigham Young

“There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life beautiful for others.” – Mandy Hale

How You Could Use These Christmas Motivational Quotes

Usage Method Benefit/Description Holiday Marketing Campaigns Incorporate quotes into festive advertising to connect emotionally with customers. In-store Displays Feature quotes on posters or banners to inspire and uplift shoppers during their visit. Social Media Posts Share quotes to engage followers, promote reflection, and foster community spirit. Email Newsletters Embed quotes in holiday-themed newsletters to resonate with subscribers and enhance brand messaging. Cards to Employees, Clients, and Bosses Personalize holiday cards with meaningful quotes to show appreciation and spread goodwill. End-of-Year Review Meetings Begin or end meetings with an inspirational quote to set a positive tone and encourage reflection on the year's challenges and successes.