How to Create Professional Video Ads with Zero Knowhow

Marketing is currently undergoing a significant facelift. As traditional mediums like radio and magazine ads begin to die alongside digital strategies like banner ads, tactics such as advocacy and influencer marketing are filling the void left behind by these withering relics.

In addition to the soaring popularity of these newer marketing modalities comes the meteoric rise of video content and advertising.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

Video is the new black. People can’t get enough of it. It’s everywhere. From business websites to social platforms, in-app adverts, and every other digital location you can possibly conceive of, video has tangled its engrossing tentacles all throughout the web and beyond.

For marketers, this means that content needs to make the necessary transition from text to video if there is any hope of continuing to attract, engage and convert consumers. If you haven’t ever created a video, then it can be a bit daunting, but it’s likely easier and cheaper than you think.

Here are some steps to take that can help you with this transition.

Create Professional Video Ads

Establish Goals

As is the case with any marketing tactic, the first step is to establish the goals you aim to achieve. These should fall in line with your company’s overall marketing strategies.

Video is extremely efficient at driving a variety of objectives such as:

Increased brand awareness: Video helps to shape entertaining, memorable, and immersive experiences for brands.

Framing a person or business as a thought leader: Since people remember 55 percent more information from video formats, this content is a premier forum for educating consumers through tutorials, process guides, case studies and more.

Driving conversions and sales: Video is an acquisition and purchase-inspiring machine. Placing a video on a landing page can increase conversions by 80 percent. Additionally, 64 percent of users who watch a video are more likely to buy a product online.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. Video is a compelling vehicle for just about any marketing goal you can fathom.

Find Super Simple Video Tools

If you don’t have any video production or editing skills, you’re likely operating under the assumption that creating your own video content involves a steep learning curve

These fears, however, are only illusions now that premium, customizable digital video services like Promo by Slidely have entered the online marketplace.

With Promo, marketers can construct professional-grade video clips from a selection of millions of high-quality video clips and fully licensed music snippets to add to the video’s tone and messaging.

Moreover, Promo lets users upload their own footage and image materials to help create custom ads. And with its text editor, robust toolsets, and affordable pricing, marketers of every degree can create epic ads that will resonate with consumers.

Additional self-service video apps include Biteable and Magisto.

Create Stellar Scripts

No matter if your video content is 15 seconds or 15 minutes long, you will need to craft a compelling message that keeps consumers hooked from start to finish.

The most important thing to remember when forging your video’s voiceover and story flow is to keep your points succinct. Like all content, many brand videos fall into the pitfall of trying to explore overly convoluted concepts, relying on industry jargon, or attempting to cover too many topics at once.

In order to create a video that people will actually want to watch, simplicity is key. This means using a conversational tone in voice or text and staying away from lingo that only your coworkers understand.

Be sure to also keep sentences short and sweet. This is especially important for text overlays and makes your messaging easy for the audience to absorb and retain.

If you aren’t sure if your script meets these guidelines, reading it aloud will quickly clear up any confusion.

Of course, all of this needs to be accompanied by relevant and high-quality images or video clips; or as an alternative, you can opt to use a “talking head” video host.

Tell the Audience What’s Next

CTAs are an absolute must for video content. Even if the goal is to merely drive awareness, you should be directing your viewers to more of your content so as to continue developing a rapport.

At the end of your video ad (or below it, as is the case with CTA buttons on Facebook ads) you should be letting viewers know what to do next.

This could be letting prospects know to grab their coupon code before it expires, informing them to visit your website for more details, or driving folks to download a digital offering. Whatever purpose your video serves, be sure that it fulfills its potential by prompting users when the time is right; this normally happens at the end of the video.

Start Making Those Clips

Video content is the future of online marketing. Fortunately, creating video is becoming an increasingly easy and cost effective marketing modality.

Don’t let your business become as antiquated as newspaper ads. Blaze a path into the future of marketing by learning to craft arresting video content and adverts that will cater to a new generation of consumers.

Steps Description Establish Goals Define clear objectives for your video ads, aligning them with your overall marketing strategy. Increased Brand Awareness Leverage video to create entertaining and memorable brand experiences that boost awareness. Thought Leadership Use video as a platform to educate consumers, position your business as a thought leader, and convey complex information effectively. Drive Conversions and Sales Harness the power of video to increase conversions on landing pages and drive online sales. Find Super Simple Video Tools Explore user-friendly digital video services like Promo, Biteable, and Magisto for easy video creation. Promo by Slidely Promo offers customizable video creation with access to high-quality clips and music, along with text editing tools for personalized ads. Create Stellar Scripts Craft compelling, concise scripts for your videos, ensuring a conversational tone and easy-to-understand messaging. Use High-Quality Visuals Accompany your script with relevant, high-quality images or video clips, or consider a "talking head" video host. Include CTAs Incorporate clear and effective calls-to-action (CTAs) in your video content, guiding viewers on the next steps. Embrace Video Marketing Emphasize the importance of video content in modern marketing, highlighting its effectiveness and accessibility.

Diversifying Your Advertising Mix

As a small business owner, it’s crucial to explore various advertising avenues to reach your target audience effectively. While you may have a primary advertising strategy in place, diversifying your approach can provide valuable benefits and extend your reach. Here are some strategies to consider:

Social Media Advertising : Expand your presence on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Social media ads allow you to target specific demographics, interests, and behaviors, reaching a highly tailored audience.

: Expand your presence on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Social media ads allow you to target specific demographics, interests, and behaviors, reaching a highly tailored audience. Email Marketing Campaigns : Email remains a powerful tool for engaging with your audience. Send targeted emails with valuable content, promotions, and personalized recommendations to nurture leads and boost conversions.

: Email remains a powerful tool for engaging with your audience. Send targeted emails with valuable content, promotions, and personalized recommendations to nurture leads and boost conversions. Content Syndication : Share your blog posts, articles, and videos on platforms like Medium, LinkedIn Pulse, or industry-specific websites. This can help you reach a wider readership and establish your brand as an industry authority.

: Share your blog posts, articles, and videos on platforms like Medium, LinkedIn Pulse, or industry-specific websites. This can help you reach a wider readership and establish your brand as an industry authority. Online Marketplaces : If you sell products, consider expanding to online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy. These platforms have built-in audiences searching for products like yours.

: If you sell products, consider expanding to online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy. These platforms have built-in audiences searching for products like yours. Referral Programs : Encourage existing customers to refer friends and family by offering incentives or rewards. Word-of-mouth recommendations from satisfied customers can be a powerful marketing tool.

: Encourage existing customers to refer friends and family by offering incentives or rewards. Word-of-mouth recommendations from satisfied customers can be a powerful marketing tool. Mobile Advertising : With the increasing use of smartphones, mobile advertising is essential. Consider investing in mobile-friendly website design and running mobile ads to capture on-the-go consumers.

: With the increasing use of smartphones, mobile advertising is essential. Consider investing in mobile-friendly website design and running mobile ads to capture on-the-go consumers. Community Sponsorship : Get involved in your local community by sponsoring events, sports teams, or charitable organizations. Community involvement can enhance your brand’s reputation and visibility.

: Get involved in your local community by sponsoring events, sports teams, or charitable organizations. Community involvement can enhance your brand’s reputation and visibility. Podcast Advertising : Explore opportunities to advertise on relevant podcasts in your industry. Podcast listeners can be highly engaged and receptive to product recommendations.

: Explore opportunities to advertise on relevant podcasts in your industry. Podcast listeners can be highly engaged and receptive to product recommendations. SMS Marketing : Send text messages to your audience with updates, promotions, and exclusive offers. SMS marketing can have high open and engagement rates.

: Send text messages to your audience with updates, promotions, and exclusive offers. SMS marketing can have high open and engagement rates. Video Advertising : Leverage the popularity of video content by creating video ads for platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Video ads can be engaging and shareable.

: Leverage the popularity of video content by creating video ads for platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Video ads can be engaging and shareable. Affiliate Marketing : Partner with affiliates who promote your products or services in exchange for a commission on sales. This can help expand your reach without upfront advertising costs.

: Partner with affiliates who promote your products or services in exchange for a commission on sales. This can help expand your reach without upfront advertising costs. Google My Business : Optimize your Google My Business listing to appear in local search results. Encourage customers to leave reviews and engage with your listing.

: Optimize your Google My Business listing to appear in local search results. Encourage customers to leave reviews and engage with your listing. Trade Shows and Expos : Participate in industry-specific trade shows and expos to showcase your products or services. These events provide valuable networking opportunities.

: Participate in industry-specific trade shows and expos to showcase your products or services. These events provide valuable networking opportunities. Direct Mail : While digital marketing is prevalent, don’t underestimate the impact of well-designed direct mail campaigns. Personalized mailers can grab the attention of potential customers.

: While digital marketing is prevalent, don’t underestimate the impact of well-designed direct mail campaigns. Personalized mailers can grab the attention of potential customers. In-App Advertising : If your target audience frequently uses mobile apps, consider in-app advertising to reach them where they spend their digital time.

: If your target audience frequently uses mobile apps, consider in-app advertising to reach them where they spend their digital time. Geofencing : Use geofencing technology to target users when they enter specific geographic areas, such as your competitors’ locations or local events.

: Use geofencing technology to target users when they enter specific geographic areas, such as your competitors’ locations or local events. Chatbots and AI: Implement chatbots and artificial intelligence on your website or messaging apps to provide real-time customer support and personalized recommendations.

Advertising Strategy Description Social Media Advertising Expand your presence on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Target specific demographics and interests for a tailored audience. Email Marketing Campaigns Utilize email to engage your audience with targeted content, promotions, and personalized recommendations to nurture leads and boost conversions. Content Syndication Share blog posts, articles, and videos on platforms like Medium, LinkedIn Pulse, or industry-specific websites to reach a wider readership and establish authority. Online Marketplaces Sell products on online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy to tap into built-in audiences searching for your products. Referral Programs Encourage customers to refer friends and family by offering incentives or rewards, harnessing the power of word-of-mouth marketing. Mobile Advertising Invest in mobile-friendly website design and run mobile ads to capture on-the-go consumers using smartphones. Community Sponsorship Enhance brand reputation and visibility by sponsoring local events, sports teams, or charitable organizations in your community. Podcast Advertising Advertise on relevant podcasts in your industry to reach highly engaged listeners receptive to product recommendations. SMS Marketing Send text messages with updates, promotions, and exclusive offers, benefiting from high open and engagement rates. Video Advertising Create engaging video ads for platforms like YouTube and TikTok, capitalizing on the popularity of video content. Affiliate Marketing Partner with affiliates to promote products or services in exchange for commissions, expanding reach without upfront costs. Google My Business Optimize your Google My Business listing to appear in local search results and encourage customer reviews and engagement. Trade Shows and Expos Showcase products or services at industry-specific trade shows and expos, providing valuable networking opportunities. Direct Mail Use personalized direct mail campaigns to capture the attention of potential customers, complementing digital marketing efforts. In-App Advertising Reach users where they spend their digital time by utilizing in-app advertising, targeting mobile app users effectively. Geofencing Employ geofencing technology to target users entering specific geographic areas, including competitors' locations and local events. Chatbots and AI Implement chatbots and AI on your website or messaging apps for real-time customer support and personalized recommendations.

Enhancing User Engagement

To truly make an impact in the ever-evolving landscape of marketing, it’s essential to focus on enhancing user engagement. Engaged users are more likely to become loyal customers and brand advocates. Here are strategies to boost user engagement:

Interactive Content : Create interactive content such as quizzes, polls, surveys, and contests to actively involve your audience. Interactive elements encourage participation and can provide valuable data on user preferences.

: Create interactive content such as quizzes, polls, surveys, and contests to actively involve your audience. Interactive elements encourage participation and can provide valuable data on user preferences. Personalization : Tailor your marketing messages and recommendations based on user behavior and preferences. Personalized content resonates better with audiences and fosters a sense of connection.

: Tailor your marketing messages and recommendations based on user behavior and preferences. Personalized content resonates better with audiences and fosters a sense of connection. User-Generated Content (UGC) : Encourage your customers to generate content related to your brand. UGC, such as reviews, testimonials, and social media posts, builds trust and authenticity.

: Encourage your customers to generate content related to your brand. UGC, such as reviews, testimonials, and social media posts, builds trust and authenticity. Live Streaming : Embrace live streaming on platforms like Facebook Live, Instagram Live, or Twitch to engage with your audience in real-time. Live sessions allow for direct interaction and Q&A sessions.

: Embrace live streaming on platforms like Facebook Live, Instagram Live, or Twitch to engage with your audience in real-time. Live sessions allow for direct interaction and Q&A sessions. Gamification : Incorporate elements of gamification into your marketing campaigns. Gamified experiences, challenges, and rewards can make engagement more enjoyable.

: Incorporate elements of gamification into your marketing campaigns. Gamified experiences, challenges, and rewards can make engagement more enjoyable. Chat Marketing : Implement chatbots and messaging apps to provide instant customer support, answer queries, and guide users through their journey. Chat marketing enhances user experience and convenience.

: Implement chatbots and messaging apps to provide instant customer support, answer queries, and guide users through their journey. Chat marketing enhances user experience and convenience. Visual Storytelling : Use compelling visuals, such as infographics and animated videos, to tell your brand’s story. Visual content is more shareable and memorable.

: Use compelling visuals, such as infographics and animated videos, to tell your brand’s story. Visual content is more shareable and memorable. Surveys and Feedback : Regularly seek feedback from your audience through surveys and polls. Act on the feedback to demonstrate that you value their opinions and are committed to improvement.

: Regularly seek feedback from your audience through surveys and polls. Act on the feedback to demonstrate that you value their opinions and are committed to improvement. Community Building : Create and nurture online communities or forums where users can connect, share experiences, and discuss topics related to your industry or brand.

: Create and nurture online communities or forums where users can connect, share experiences, and discuss topics related to your industry or brand. Inclusivity and Diversity : Ensure that your marketing materials reflect inclusivity and diversity. Representation matters, and inclusive content resonates with a broader audience.

: Ensure that your marketing materials reflect inclusivity and diversity. Representation matters, and inclusive content resonates with a broader audience. Transparency : Be transparent about your brand’s values, practices, and processes. Transparency builds trust and authenticity, which are crucial for engagement.

: Be transparent about your brand’s values, practices, and processes. Transparency builds trust and authenticity, which are crucial for engagement. Emotional Appeal : Craft content that evokes emotions and connects with your audience on a personal level. Emotionally resonant stories are more likely to be shared and remembered.

: Craft content that evokes emotions and connects with your audience on a personal level. Emotionally resonant stories are more likely to be shared and remembered. Multi-Channel Engagement : Reach your audience through multiple channels, including social media, email, website, and mobile apps. Consistency across channels enhances user recognition and engagement.

: Reach your audience through multiple channels, including social media, email, website, and mobile apps. Consistency across channels enhances user recognition and engagement. Educational Content : Provide educational resources, tutorials, and how-to guides that empower users and help them solve problems or learn new skills.

: Provide educational resources, tutorials, and how-to guides that empower users and help them solve problems or learn new skills. Responsive Design : Ensure your website and content are optimized for mobile devices. Mobile-responsive design is essential as more users access content on smartphones and tablets.

: Ensure your website and content are optimized for mobile devices. Mobile-responsive design is essential as more users access content on smartphones and tablets. Surprise and Delight : Occasionally surprise your audience with exclusive offers, early access, or personalized messages to make them feel valued and special.

: Occasionally surprise your audience with exclusive offers, early access, or personalized messages to make them feel valued and special. Sustainability Initiatives : Showcase your brand’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Many consumers engage more with brands that align with their values.

: Showcase your brand’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Many consumers engage more with brands that align with their values. Embrace Trends: Stay updated with marketing trends and emerging technologies. Early adoption of innovative approaches can differentiate your brand and boost engagement.