Custom Tote Bags: Promote Your Business With Our Picks

People take tote bags everywhere – grocery stores, the beach, gyms, picnics – you name it! So what better way to get your business name out there than getting some customized tote bags? Amazon and Etsy both have a large assortment of shops that make custom tote bags, with various styles, sizes, and prices available.

Using Custom Tote Bags For Your Business

Tote bags, owing to their functionality and versatility, have become indispensable accessories. For businesses, they serve as a perfect marketing tool that doesn’t just announce the brand, but also echoes its commitment to sustainability. Here’s how tote bags can elevate your business presence:

1. Eco-friendly Promotion: Tote bags underscore the importance of being environmentally conscious. When you hand out a reusable tote bag, you’re not just promoting your business, but also encouraging eco-friendly habits.

2. Cost-effective Advertising: Unlike other promotional items, a tote bag is used repeatedly, ensuring that your brand gets repeated exposure with just a one-time investment.

3. Versatility: Tote bags are versatile. Whether your customer is a college student, a gym enthusiast, or a frequent shopper, a tote caters to everyone. This broad appeal ensures maximum brand visibility.

Key Considerations when Customizing Tote Bags for Business:

Material Choice: Depending on your brand’s image, you might opt for organic cotton, jute, or recycled materials to further emphasize sustainability.

Design & Color: Your design should be clear, engaging, and represent your brand's ethos. Opt for colors that align with your brand palette but also stand out.

Your design should be clear, engaging, and represent your brand’s ethos. Opt for colors that align with your brand palette but also stand out. Size & Durability: Depending on the intended use (like grocery shopping vs. carrying books), choose a size and material strength that suits your audience.

Pro-tip: Collaborate with a local artist or designer to create an exclusive design for your tote bags. This adds an artistic touch, making the bags even more appealing, which could turn them into much-sought-after items.

Custom Tote Bags for Your Customers to Promote Your Business

We’ve scoured Amazon and Etsy for the best places to get customized tote bags for your business. We looked at customer reviews, average turnaround time, discounts for bulk orders, and, of course, good quality. If you’re considering getting some custom-printed tote bags and giving them to customers, employees, or just for yourself, this list should be your starting point.

Top Pick: Logo Cotton Canvas Tote Bags Runner Up: Custom Text Bags in Bulk Best Value: Personalized Custom Tote Bags Bulk Option

Up to 650 Up to 1000 Contact Seller

Color Options

Bag is natural colored; over 50 font colors available Natural/black only Several bag colors and patterns Bag Size

15"Wx15.8"H 15"W x 16"H 15"Wx15.7"H Material/Design

Cotton canvas Cotton Polyester Ripstop Fabric Other Features Eco-friendly Print on one or both sides Water resistant, reinforced seams



Logo Cotton Canvas Tote Bags

This Etsy store offers full-color logo and/or text printing on its totes. They are sold in quantities of 10 up to 500, with a discount given for bulk purchases. The totes are made from 12 oz. cotton canvas and measure 15×15.8 inches. Previous customers of this store rave about the high-quality bags and printing.

Logo Cotton Canvas Tote Bags

Buy on Etsy

Custom Text Bags in Bulk

Choose from single or double-sided printing on this tote bag, which can be customized with text, a logo, or both. The bag is about 15″ x 16″ and is made from cotton. It also has reinforced textured handles for improved durability. This seller has coupon codes offering discounts for purchasing more bags.

Custom Text Bags in Bulk

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Custom Tote Bags

These bags are available in an assortment of colors, and they fold up into the attached mini-pouch! You can get your name or logo on both this polyester tote and its pouch, and you can pick from several quantity options. The bags measure about 15″ x 15″ and, though they do note the long turnaround time, customers report the bags are good quality.

Personalized Custom Tote Bags

Buy on Amazon

Custom Polyester Tote Bags

While slightly smaller than some of the others on our list, these bags have zippered closures and inside pockets, which is rare for a tote bag! You can choose from a wide assortment of bag colors, though the straps on all of them are black. You can also choose the bag size, font style and colors, and quantity. This bag is sold in quantities of up to 20.

Custom Polyester Tote Bags

Buy on Amazon

Canvas Tote Bags with Your Custom Text or Logo

These bags come in 2 styles – tri-color and solid color, with several color options for both. The solid color bags are 15″ x 16,” while the tri-color ones are slightly smaller at 15″ x 15.” They’re made from cotton canvas, and there is no limit to the quantity you can order.

Canvas Tote Bags with Your Custom Text or Logo

Buy on Etsy

DISCOUNT PROMOS Reusable Heavy Duty Tote Bag

These tote bags are made from non-woven polypropylene, a durable and long-lasting material. The bags are 15″ x 14″ and have long handles and a bottom gusset for extra carrying strength. They come in several colors and are sold in packs of 10, 20, or 100. Discount Promos is a company that specializes in bulk customized items.

DISCOUNT PROMOS Reusable Heavy Duty Tote Bag

Buy on Amazon

Custom Canvas Tote Bags

These 8 oz cotton canvas bags come in bundles of up to 1000! The bags are about 14×16 inches and can be customized with your logo, name, image, or all three! Customers of this seller rave about the high quality and great communication.

Custom Canvas Tote Bags

Buy on Etsy

Bulk Custom Tote Bags

Get a bulk order discount when you order larger quantities of this tote bag. The bags are made from heavy-duty cotton canvas and measure about 15″ x 15″ with a gusseted bottom. The seller uses digital printing to get bright and lasting results and will print your artwork in full color. They also offer free proof, and there is a discount for bulk orders, as well as free shipping on more than 5 bags.

Bulk Custom Tote Bags

Buy on Etsy

DISCOUNT PROMOTIONS Reusable Canvas Cloth Tote Bags

Our second entry from DP, these totes are spacious and come in 3 colors. Your text and/or logo will be printed in white on the bags, which come in packs of 10. The bags are made from non-woven canvas and measure 15″ x 19″.

DISCOUNT PROMOTIONS Reusable Canvas Cloth Tote Bags

Buy on Amazon

