Dash Cam: Top Picks For Your Business Needs

There are many reasons why you might be looking for a dash cam. Maybe you run a small business with a delivery fleet, are an independent contract driver, or simply use your vehicle for business reasons. There are a wide variety of dash cams that may suit your needs. But like most tech these days, the best dash cams come in all shapes and sizes, with equally varying prices and features.

Some of the best dash cams are under $100 and are simple to set up and have standard features. In contrast, the higher-end dash cams will come with more robust features, including voice control, speed camera warnings, or even home integration via Alexa. All of this, of course, comes with a larger price tag.

It is important to note that most dash cams are primarily designed to work when the car is in motion, but some battery options will also keep recording when the car is parked.

How do Dash Cams Work?

Dash cameras work by using your vehicle as a power source. It uses a mount, usually a suction cup or magnetic mount, and records the road as you drive. Many dash cams also have features that monitor the vehicle while parked and record video around it.

Benefits of Using a Dash Cam for Your Business

Choosing the perfect dash cam isn’t just about securing your car. For professionals on the move, these little gadgets become indispensable for various work-related tasks. They can aid in tracking mileage for tax purposes, providing evidence for insurance claims, or simply keeping an eye on company vehicles. Here’s a more in-depth look into the must-have features tailored for business and work requirements: Crystal Clear Camera Quality : For professionals, it’s not just about capturing incidents, but the clarity of those recordings. Whether you’re documenting road conditions for work or verifying an event, the clarity of footage becomes paramount. Choose a dash cam that boasts top-notch resolution and picture quality.

: Multi-Camera Options : The more, the merrier. For complete coverage, consider: Front Camera – Gives a clear view of oncoming traffic and road conditions. Rear Camera – Useful for documenting rear-end collisions or tracking vehicles that follow you. Interior Camera – Keeps an eye on the passengers, making it perfect for those in the transportation and ride-sharing sectors.

: Enhanced Parking Mode : For business owners with fleet vehicles, this feature is gold. It ensures your assets are protected even when parked. Pair this with real-time smartphone alerts, and you can have peace of mind knowing your vehicles are always under surveillance.

: Hands-free Voice Control : For those constantly on calls or juggling tasks, voice-activated dash cams allow for seamless multitasking. Just command the device without taking your hands off the wheel, ensuring both safety and efficiency.

: Advanced Night Vision : If your job involves nighttime drives, this is non-negotiable. Cameras with superior infrared technology capture clear and sharp images even in pitch darkness.

: GPS with Business Insights : Beyond accident evidence, GPS-integrated dash cams offer mileage logging and route tracking. This is a boon for businesses that need to validate routes, track distances for reimbursement, or monitor delivery vehicles.

: Additional Tips for Business Users: Storage Capacity : For prolonged recording, especially during long hauls or business trips, ample storage is vital.

: For prolonged recording, especially during long hauls or business trips, ample storage is vital. Durability : Ensure your dash cam can withstand various conditions, from intense sunlight to freezing temperatures.

: Ensure your dash cam can withstand various conditions, from intense sunlight to freezing temperatures. Wi-Fi and App Connectivity: Real-time monitoring or quick download of footage can be invaluable for immediate documentation or sharing. When selecting the best dash cam for your professional needs, always factor in the unique demands of your job. This will ensure that the device you pick not only protects your vehicle but also adds value to your work. Best Dash Cams for Small Businesses

We have rounded up the best dash cam options for small businesses we could find on Amazon. See our picks below:

Feature/Parameter Top Pick: Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam Runner Up: Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 Best Value: Rove R2-4K Dash Cam Video Recording Resolution Front: 4K

Rear: 1080p 1080p Ultra 4K up to 2160p Lens & View Angle Multi-layered glass lenses, 140° 140° 150° A+ wide angle lens Special Features/Technologies - Image stabilization

- Defogging capability

- Driver assistance

- Built-in Alexa - Voice control

- Parking mode

- Garmin Drive smartphone app - Super night vision

- Integrated GPS

- Built-in WiFi Connectivity & Apps Not specified Garmin Drive smartphone app Rove smartphone app Mount Type Magnetic mount Low profile adhesive mount Adhesive (2 provided) Additional Details Super slow motion playback Can view footage from up to four cameras - Largest apertures in the industry

- Motion detection

- Continuous loop recording

Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam

Top Pick: Our pick for the best dash cam is this model from Nextbase. It offers crisp, 4k video recording on the front camera, while the rear camera can simultaneously record at 1080p. A new image stabilization system eliminates vibration for steady playback, and footage can even be defogged.

Additional features include multi-layered glass lenses to capture a wide dynamic range while minimizing distortion, super slow motion playback, driver assistance, and built-in Alexa. This dash cam attaches with a magnetic mount.

Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam Full 4K/30fps UHD Recording in Car DVR Camera

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2

Runner Up: The Garmin dash cam mini 2 is about the size of a car key, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in its capabilities and features. The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 offers a 140-degree lens for a wide field of view and 1080p HP video recording. Voice control lets you use spoken commands to start and stop recording, take still photos, and more.

If you download the Garmin Drive smartphone app, you can remotely access the camera for live viewing and use the parking mode to monitor activity around your parked car. For added security, the Garmin Drive can view footage from up to four cameras. The Garmin dash cam comes with a low profile adhesive mount, dual USB power adapter, power cable, USB cable and instructions.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 21080p and 140-degree FOV

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam

Best Value: This camera by Rove is the number 1 best seller on Amazon in the On-Dash Mounted Cameras category, and with good reason. It’s a top notch dash cam with a much lower price tag than many others. It provides ultra 4K recording at up to 2160p, and super night vision technology for clear video quality.

It has integrated GPS and built in WiFi, and the Rove smartphone app allows you to download and record your video clips, view your driving route, and more. The camera has the largest apertures in the industry, motion detection, 150° A+ wide angle lens, and continuous loop recording.

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam Built in WiFi GPS Car Dashboard Camera Recorder

Vantrue N4 Dash Cam

The N4 is a triple channel dash cam which offers a 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera viewing angle, allowing you to simultaneously monitor the front, rear, and interior of your vehicle. The rear facing dash cam is 360° adjustable and has 4 IR LED lights facing the vehicle’s interior to accurately capture the driver and passengers even when the cabin is completely dark.

The N4 has lots of extra features as well – 24 hour parking mode, low bitrate mode for continuous recording, and a super capacitor to extend the battery life.

Vantrue N4 3 Channel 4K Dash Cam, 4K+1080P Front, and Rear

Cobra Smart Dash Cam

The SC 400D comes offers live police alerts, the only dash cams to do so, as well as speed camera alerts. It provides UHD video quality, heads-up navigation, real time driver alerts, and several more safety features.

The dash cam has front-facing dash cam and a rear-facing accessory camera for the rear window for dual view capability and an optional cabin-view accessory that acts as an interior camera. The Drive Smarter app gives the user access to cloud video management, safety and security features, and device settings.

Cobra Smart Dash Cam + Rear Cam (SC 400D) – UHD 4K Resolution

REDTIGER F7N 4K Dual Dash Cam

The RedTiger F7N is a dual dash cam offering high resolution, 4K 3840x2160P on the front camera and 1920x1080P on the rear camera. The 4K backup camera has built in Wi Fi and connects to your smartphone app. From there, you can operate live preview, playback, and device management and download videos.

Other features include loop recording, 24 hour parking monitoring, integrated GPS and super night vision. RedTiger backs their devices with a lifetime warranty and 24/7 customer support.

REDTIGER F7N 4K Dual Dash Cam Built-in WiFi GPS Front 4K/2.5K and Rear 1080P

Nexar Beam GPS Dash Cam

The Nexar Beam has a compact design that makes it easily concealable behind the rearview mirror. The camera provides 1080p Full HD video quality and a 135 degree wide viewing angle. Once paired with the Nexar app, you can stream live footage to your phone each time you drive.

The camera can detect critical situations on the road and save them as clips. And if you’re involved in a crash, the One Tap Insurance Report saves you time and money by summarizing key information from the crash, including video footage, driving speed, G-force impact, and location, and sending it to your insurance company. This quality dash cam also offers unlimited cloud storage and parking mode.

Nexar Beam GPS Dash Cam

CHORTAU Dual Front and Rear Dashboard Camera

This front and rear dash cam features night vision, loop recording, motion detection and a parking monitor. The front camera has 6 pcs IR LED and 1080p resolution; the rear dash cam is waterproof.

The device powers on automatically while in parking mode if it detects motion or impact. Dual recording, audio recording and a G sensor lock are also features. Customers praise this dash cam for its ease of use and video quality.

CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam 3 inch Dashboard Camera Full HD 170° Wide Angle

WOLFBOX Mirror Dash Cam

This model is a mirror dash cam that attaches to the rearview mirror with clips, and a second rear camera that is wired in the back of the vehicle. 170° front, and 140° rear lenses provide an ultra-wide viewing angle and the smart screen split function allows you to view a dual lens display.

Additional features include integrated GPS, loop recording, parking monitoring, video time lapse and more.

WOLFBOX G840S 12“ Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera,1296P Full HD

Z-Edge WiFi Dash Cam

Last up is the Z-Edge camera with built in wifi. The front and rear cameras record simultaneously in full HD 1296Px1080P at 30 FPS resolution. Wide dynamic range technology balances the variations of light and dark, while the Sony sensor boosts low-light settings for improved image quality at night.

Loop recording, wi fi support, and parking mode are also features.

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.