If you ask the person next to you about the difference between marketing and advertising, there’s a strong possibility you won’t get a clear answer. That’s because for many people, there’s only a subtle difference between marketing and advertising that’s often difficult to explain.
To be honest, advertising and marketing are closely related disciplines that have much in common. Yet they differ in many ways too. To see the differences and how each can benefit you as a small business owner, you must first understand the basics of both.
The Difference Between Marketing and Advertising
What is Marketing?
Marketing, in simple terms, refers to the means of communication between a company and its target audience. The American Marketing Association defines it as “the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large.”
Marketing involves techniques such as market segmentation, target group identification and market analysis to adopt the right strategy for customer engagement and product promotion.
Four primary elements that form the crux of marketing include Product, Price, Place and Promotion. These elements were introduced by marketer E. Jerome McCarthy. See the breakdown for each of these elements below.
Product
A product is seen as an item that addresses a consumer demand/need. It could be a tangible good or an intangible service.
Price
This is the amount customers pay for the product. Price determines the company’s profitability and thereby whether or not the company will succeed.
Place
Products must be located at a place where consumers can access them. Place involves strategies such as selective distribution, franchising and exclusive distribution.
Promotion
All means of communication that a company adopts to provide information about the product are considered promotion. Promotion may include elements such as public relations, advertising and sales promotion.
Let’s now try and understand what advertising means.
What is Advertising?
Advertising is defined as a form of marketing communication used by companies to promote or sell products and services. In essence, advertising is one of the components or subsets of marketing. In other words, if you think of marketing as a pie, then advertising will be an important slice of that pie.
The primary goal of advertising is to influence the buying behavior by promoting a product, service or company. To achieve this goal, advertising focuses on creative positioning and media. In doing so, advertising spreads awareness about what you have to offer.
According to the “Hierarchy of Effects” model put forth by Robert J. Lavidge and Gary A. Steiner, a buyer moves through six stages when making a purchase. These are awareness, knowledge, liking, preference, conviction and purchase. These six stages are further divided into three categories: Awareness and Knowledge (Cognitive), Liking and Preference (Affective) and Conviction and Purchase (Conative).
These three categories are explored a bit further below.
Cognitive
At this stage, consumers process the information provided to them through the advertising communication. Advertising should, therefore, present information on the product benefit to pique the interest of the target audience.
Affective
When consumers are in the affective stage, they should be able to start associating with the brand. Advertising should, therefore, resonate with the audience’s emotional aspects.
Conative
The conative stage refers to a stage where buyers are either actually making a purchase or simply showing the intent to purchase. At this stage, advertising evolves into a method of expediting the purchasing process.
|Aspect
|Marketing
|Advertising
|Definition
|Communication between a company and its target audience for creating, delivering, and exchanging offerings with value.
|A subset of marketing focused on communication to promote products or services.
|Key Elements
|Product, Price, Place, Promotion
|Creative positioning and media
|Product
|Addresses consumer demands/needs
|Promotes products or services
|Price
|Determines profitability and success of the company
|Not directly related to pricing
|Place
|Strategies for product distribution and accessibility
|Not related to product location
|Promotion
|Includes public relations, advertising, sales promotion, and more
|Primarily focused on promotional activities
|Goal
|Customer engagement and product promotion
|Influencing buying behavior
|Hierarchy of Effects
|Cognitive, Affective, Conative
|Cognitive, Affective, Conative
|Cognitive
|Providing product information to capture interest
|Presenting information on product benefits
|Affective
|Creating an emotional connection with the brand
|Resonating with the audience's emotions
|Conative
|Facilitating the purchasing process
|Encouraging purchase or intent to purchase
How Do Advertising and Marketing Differ?
Now the big question is how do marketing and advertising differ? As mentioned above, marketing presents the overall picture of how a company promotes, distributes and prices its products or services. Advertising is a component of this overall picture.
Apart from advertising, a marketing plan includes other components such as public relations, sales and distribution strategies. All these elements are expected to work both independently and interdependently. All must work together to support the same marketing goal.
What’s interesting to note is that advertising typically accounts for the largest expense in most marketing plans. It’s not difficult to understand why. A well-executed ad campaign is run on multiple channels and at a high frequency to create the desired impact.
It’s also worth mentioning that creating a marketing plan is typically more time-intensive than creating an advertising campaign. Since marketing involves various disciplines such as market analysis, marketing research, positioning and segmentation, it includes more strategizing than does advertising.
In other words, advertising supports marketing by creating the right buzz about a company’s product or service. It generates curiosity in the minds of the target audience, but ultimately works to support the overall marketing plan.
Blurring the Line Between Advertising and Marketing
In the digital era, the thin line that exists between marketing and advertising is getting increasingly blurred.
With search engine marketing (SEM) and display advertising, digital marketers are now working in the online ad space. And social networking is turning out to be the most preferred channel for most of these marketers who are pairing advertising with marketing to achieve best results.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good thing. Here’s why.
Many believe social media is a powerful marketing channel that should be used cautiously for advertising purposes.
Ted Rubin, Chief Social Marketing Officer at Collective Bias explains in a guest blog on IBM.com, “Ads have their place, but too many brands try to “advertise” within their social communications to drive immediate action. Not a good scenario, because over time that misuse of the medium diminishes trust and efforts to build relationships.
To leverage social media in the most optimal way, marketers need to have the right strategy for advertising and marketing. To begin with, it’s important to understand what customers want. Do they use social media to be bombarded with adverts and gimmicks? Or are they looking for information presented in an interesting way?
Brands that have checked the pulse of their target audience know how social media can benefit their integrated marketing communications strategy. Keeping that in mind, they know how to leverage it without overusing it.
For businesses, the key thing is to really understand how advertising and marketing work together to bring about the right results.
The Evolving Landscape of Advertising and Marketing
In today’s dynamic business environment, the line that once clearly separated advertising and marketing is becoming increasingly blurred. The digital era has ushered in new opportunities and challenges, pushing marketers to explore innovative ways of leveraging both disciplines for optimal results.
The Power of Digital Marketing
With the advent of search engine marketing (SEM) and display advertising, digital marketers now operate within the vast realm of online advertising. This transition has allowed businesses to harness the precision and reach of digital platforms to target specific audiences effectively. Social networking platforms, in particular, have emerged as favored channels for marketers, offering unique opportunities to blend advertising with broader marketing strategies.
The Cautionary Note
However, it’s crucial to exercise caution in the digital marketing landscape, especially within the realm of social media. While social media can be a powerful marketing channel, the overuse of advertising tactics can lead to adverse consequences. Bombarding audiences with adverts and gimmicks may yield short-term gains but can erode trust and hinder long-term relationship-building efforts.
Crafting the Right Strategy
Successful digital marketers understand the importance of crafting the right strategy that aligns with customer preferences. It’s essential to discern whether your audience seeks to be bombarded with advertisements or if they are looking for information presented in an engaging and meaningful way.
Finding the Balance
For businesses navigating the digital landscape, the key lies in comprehending how advertising and marketing can work harmoniously to achieve the desired outcomes. Striking the right balance between engaging marketing content and strategically placed advertising is the path to building strong customer relationships and achieving sustainable business growth.
As the digital realm continues to evolve, small business owners must adapt their approaches to advertising and marketing, ensuring they leverage the latest tools and techniques effectively. By doing so, they can position themselves for success in an ever-changing business landscape.
|Aspect
|The Evolving Landscape of Advertising and Marketing
|Digital Marketing
|The digital era has blurred the lines between advertising and marketing, ushering in opportunities for precision targeting and audience reach through online platforms like SEM and display advertising.
|Social Networking
|Social networking platforms have become favored channels for marketers, offering unique opportunities to integrate advertising into broader marketing strategies.
|Caution in Social Media
|While social media is a powerful marketing channel, overusing advertising tactics can lead to negative consequences, eroding trust and hindering long-term relationship-building efforts.
|Crafting the Right Strategy
|Successful digital marketers tailor their strategies to align with customer preferences, understanding whether audiences prefer information or advertisements presented in an engaging way.
|Finding the Balance
|Achieving the right balance between engaging marketing content and strategically placed advertising is key to building strong customer relationships and sustainable business growth.
|Adaptation
|Small business owners must adapt their approaches to leverage the latest tools and techniques effectively in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
Leveraging the Synergy of Advertising and Marketing
While advertising and marketing each have their unique roles and objectives, it’s their collaboration that often leads to the most significant impact. Here’s how businesses can harness the synergy between these two disciplines for a powerful competitive advantage:
- Integrated Campaigns: Develop comprehensive campaigns that seamlessly blend marketing strategies with advertising tactics. Ensure that your advertising efforts align with your broader marketing objectives and brand messaging.
- Consistent Messaging: Maintain a consistent and coherent message across all marketing and advertising channels. This consistency reinforces your brand identity and fosters trust among consumers.
- Data-Driven Insights: Utilize data analytics to gain valuable insights into consumer behavior and preferences. Incorporate these insights into both your marketing and advertising strategies to create more targeted and effective campaigns.
- Cross-Promotion: Promote your marketing content through your advertising channels and vice versa. For example, share blog posts or informative videos through paid advertising to maximize their reach and impact.
- Feedback Loops: Establish feedback mechanisms to gather insights from advertising campaigns and use them to refine your marketing strategies. The insights gained from advertising performance can inform your broader marketing decisions.
- Unified Goals: Ensure that your marketing and advertising teams share common goals and key performance indicators (KPIs). This alignment ensures everyone is working towards the same objectives and fosters a sense of collaboration.
- Customer Journey Mapping: Create a comprehensive customer journey map that includes touchpoints from both marketing and advertising. Understanding the customer’s path from awareness to conversion allows for a more integrated approach.
- Personalization: Leverage data-driven personalization techniques in both marketing and advertising efforts. Tailor your messaging to individual customer preferences for a more personalized and engaging experience.
- Testing and Optimization: Continuously test and optimize your advertising and marketing strategies. A/B testing can help determine which approaches are most effective and where adjustments are needed.
Read the complete Small Business Advertising Guide:
-
- Introduction to Small Business Advertising
- How Can Advertising Help Your Business?
- What Is The Difference Between Advertising And Marketing?
- Where Can You Advertise Your Business?
- What’s The Cheapest Way To Advertise?
- Where Can You Advertise For Free?
- How Much Do Small Businesses Spend On Advertising?
- How to Plan your Small Business Advertising Campaign (Checklist)
- 50 Small Business Advertising Ideas
- How to Advertise Your Small Business Locally
Marketing/Advertising Photo via Shutterstock
More in: Advertising
You should do a post explaining how sales fits into the picture as well.
Shubhomita Bose
Thanks. Maybe a future post on that soon. 🙂
Aira Bongco
I’ll be honest. I often get this mixed up. But I guess advertising is a form of marketing and it does not encompass the whole marketing process. Is that right?
Shubhomita Bose
Yes, Aira. Advertising is a part of marketing, not the other way round.
… which is why I think you meant to write “with *other* marketing efforts” in your sentence: “And social networking is turning out to be the most preferred channel for most of these marketers who are pairing advertising with marketing to achieve best results.” 🙂
Bob Smith
“Marketing, in simple terms, refers to the means of communication between a company and its target audience.”
This is incorrect. What you are describing is marketing communications, which is the “fourth P” of product, price, place and promotion. You’re perpetuating a very bad myth. Your AMA definition refers to “creating … offerings” not creating offers. The offering is the product or service – an offer allows the consumer to purchase.
Marketing starts with a marketplace analysis, product development, USD creation, pricing analysis, distribution review and other non-marcom areas. Advertising is one subset (along with PR, social media, promotions) of the fourth P, marketing communications.
Please correct or delete your badly erroneous post, which will hurt small business owners trying to understand the difference.
Thanks!
Shubhomita Bose
Thanks for your comment.
The four Ps are part of the Marketing Mix, which is integral to formulating the marketing strategy. The four Ps (as explained in the article) go beyond marcomm. Place, for example, is concerned with distribution. Of course, the four Ps play a major role in shaping marketing communications strategy, too. But that’s obvious isn’t it as how an organization communicates is influenced by price, product, place and promotion.
Can I also ask you to please refer to the first paragraph under the How Do Advertising and Marketing Differ? section where I have specified that marketing is more than marcomm? Hope this helps.
Bob Smith
“Marketing, in simple terms, refers to the means of communication…”
No, it doesn’t.
No matter what you write before or after that, marketing is not a “means of communication.” That’s mar comm.
Why is your first graf under the How Do Advertising and Marketing Differ? different than your lead definition. Make that your lead and make it clear from the start that marketing is not communications. Easy peasy. Don’t make people read graf after graf to get to a new definition and expect them to choose the correct one. You (should) know that people who use the Internet don’t read entire articles. They ask a question, look for it in the first graf or two, then often lead.
Please don’t be so defensive. You’ve made an error. Please correct it. That’s how you grow and move into management and leadership positions. Just tweak your article instead of leaving an explanation in the notes section of what you really meant. Feel free to delete both of my posts once you’ve fixed your article.
Thanks.
Thank you for the simple and clear explanation to a question that many small business owners get confused with. And the grammar police and nit pickers in the comments, if you have something of real value to say, maybe a great site like SBT will let you write for them.
Olgred
Nice article that make it clear it all.
However, the more complicated issue here exists: difference between promotion policy and marketing communications policy (if it exist).
LEONARD LYSON
This post is erroneous in the sense that it is not giving the clear explanation to differentiate between the two. The elements given are merely marketing mix.
Robert Driscoll
The difference between Marketing and Advertising is also the media and what tools are used. I enjoy email marketing. I like it because the gold is in the email list. It’s a perfect one on one advertising. If you use an email autoresponder your message can be delivered every week, day or month. You keep in contact with your customers and future customers are just an email away. I use a system called Power Lead System. I have all of the online marketing tools such as capture and landing pages, templates you can edit, autoresponder, hosting and training video with a complete arsenal of tools to market you product or service
Great Article!
I am looking forward to read something like this because we always get confused between marketing and advertising.
Thanks for sharing this informative blog.
Great post!
Thanks for defining the difference between marketing and advertising. Keep sharing such types of valuable information.
There is a very thin line between Advertising and Marketing but this article very well explains the difference between both.
Thanks for sharing this information. Keep on sharing such articles
Thank you for posting this article. Very helpful. Especially the last line: “For businesses, the key thing is to really understand how advertising and marketing work together to bring about the right results.” – This is spot on. Keep up 🙂
you have provided the best information and the article is really helpful. Thank you for writing.
Great… keep sharing such a knowledgeable content….
Enjoyed reading the article above , really explains everything in detail, the article is very interesting and effective.
Great Article about marketing and advertising info and its differences.
Thanks for sharing this informative blog.
Usually, I don’t Read Complete article but this article s giving awsm Readability thanks for article
best article that give pure knowledge for marketing this helped me lot. thank you!!!!!
Thanks for sharing this information. Keep on sharing such articles
Thank you for sharing, as i was researching for the same it was very helpful.
Agreed. This article is very crisp and to the point.
A very interesting article, Thank you for sharing it to the world.
Hi!
A great article which explains everything in depth. Keep it up.
That’s Great Post and idea for make money online….
Thanks for sharing with us!!! please keep here some updates on daily basis
Regard !!
Anushka Singh
A very informative article. The difference laid down is to the point. Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing the article. I was researching the same topic. This article will really help me.
Isha Somani
Great post content!
Thanks for defining the difference between marketing and advertising. Keep sharing such types of valuable information.
great post. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for sharing the informaion.
Nice
wahid hussain
its a good one and informatic
Creatives DST
Deep information given in this blog about difference between advertising and marketing.
thanks for sharing this kind if information with us.
Wonderful article, Thank you for sharing amazing blog post.
I Was Just Searching TOP #1 SEO COMPANY IN THANE for Some Latest Or Recent News in Thane on Google ,And i Found this Website Which is Quite Good .Thanks Admin To share Such a Informative Content .
I Was Just Searching TOP Digital Marketing Agency for Some Latest Or Recent News in INDIA on Google ,And i Found this Website Which is Quite Good .Thanks Admin To share Such a Informative Content
Great, this is an informative blog for Marketing and Advertising. Thank you for sharing this effective and meaningful content.
The best information is given in this blog about the difference between advertising and marketing. Very useful to learn more.
Spexia
Nice article that makes it clear it all.
However, the more complicated issue here exists the difference between promotion policy and marketing communications policy.
Hii Shubhomita
Thanks for the great tips. There are so many information out there about advertising and marketing information.
Thanks for sharing
Different but informative that I follow you on social profiles
this way of communication is not common you should post about digital marketing. and the tools of digital marketing
Overall a great informative post but still there is a scope of improvement in this post. If we can represent difference b/w both via table form then it would be easy to ready key differences.
The Viral Tweets
Nice Article, Thank you for sharing amazing blog post and I loved your blog.
Zoya Scoot
Every year companies spend more that 500 billion dollars on advertising.
Thankyou for sharing!
Great post
You website always insist me to doing business insest job
The way the thing explained was very clear.its very useful.thanks for sharing.
Great post indeed! This is straight and clear. You’ve shared the crux of marketing.
thanks for share information
same time again great news
Thanks for sharing such valuable information with us. Looking forward more posts.
Please share more posts about marketing. want to know more about marketing.
TURP SET
Great information . Thanks for sharing this. Really Helpful.
Helpful information, thank you for sharing such valuable knowledge.
Great, useful information for every business
Thank you for the useful information which you shared throughout your blog. I appreciate the way you shared the relevant, precious, and perfect information.
Digiroads
Nice article. I rely on blogs like these to gather new and meaningful information for satisfying my reading needs. Glad to reach here. Keep writing, cheers to the author. In the mean time, do give a look to these webpages too.
Dig Virtual
Just Read Your Article. Its Very Informational. Thanks For Sharing.