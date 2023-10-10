5 Ways to Integrate Your Email Marketing App



If you’re not putting email at the center of your marketing efforts, then you’re missing a trick.

In fact, even if you are embracing it as a promotional channel, if you aren’t integrating all of your business applications within your email marketing tool, you’re losing out on a huge opportunity to grow revenue for your business.

You only need to open your inbox to see that email marketing works. All those newsletters and special offers are stuffing your account because marketers understand the power of the medium. You’ll find countless statistics that back this up.

Consumers marketed to through email spend 138 percent more than people who aren’t sent email offers.

The average return is $44.25 for every $1 spent on email marketing.

And email is nearly 40 times better at garnering new customers than Facebook and Twitter.

But if you’re going to do email marketing, you need to do it right. An important part of email marketing is about understanding exactly who your customers and prospects are in order to get the right message across at the right time.

One of the smartest ways to do this is by harvesting the stockpile of customer data that’s strewn across all your business applications, and plugging it all into your email marketing tool. This will give you the extra intelligence needed to make sure that you’re hitting the right customers with the right message.

Most of the top email marketing apps listed in GetApp’s independent ranking system, GetRank, support integrations with popular business software across a range of categories, from customer service and CRM, to HR and social media marketing.

Here are some examples of email marketing integrations and how they can make your marketing app even smarter:

CRM

One of the most powerful types of email marketing integration is with CRM software, where you can harness the data you collect on clients and prospects, and use this to deliver targeted campaigns to them.

Most integrations allow you to sync contact data between the two applications, so that you can ensure that each contact or lead you update in your CRM is changed in the email marketing software too.

Most of the top CRMs for small businesses such as Insightly, Zoho CRM, and Pipedrive support integration with email marketing programs.

Customer Service

By plugging your email marketing application into your customer service software, your support agents can see details of exactly which email campaigns have been served to the customer and what actions were taken.

This helps customers get a more personalized experience when they are speaking with an agent.

For example, MailChimp allows you to integrate with Zendesk so that your team can see previous emails alongside a ticket in Zendesk.

Likewise, it’s possible to integrate email marketing tools with your live chat software.

LiveChat, for example, integrates with MailChimp, Campaign Monitor, and others to allow customers to sign up for newsletters whenever they sign into live chat.

Analytics

Your email marketing solution can be rigged up to integrate with popular Web analytics tools so that you can better track your campaigns.

MailChimp, for instance, includes support for Google Analytics, automatically adding tracking codes to your email campaign URLs so that you can see precisely the impact your campaigns are having in terms of things like traffic and conversions.

Klipfolio is another business intelligence app that integrates with a range of email marketing tools, allowing you to use them as a data source.

This means that you can combine email marketing metrics with data from other areas of your business and create unique queries to discover patterns through your dashboards.

eCommerce

No matter how you dress it up, mailouts are ultimately about bringing in revenue in the long term. If you’re using an email marketing application and have an online store, you’d better make sure that they’re linked up.

Apps like ActiveCampaign, MailChimp, and Campaign Monitor include integrations with a bunch of eCommerce platforms such as Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce, either directly through the app or by using their APIs.

By connecting these applications, you can do things like add customers as email contacts after they make a purchase, get marketing recommendations based on activity in your store, or pull items from your store directly into your email newsletters.

Social Media

Social media and email marketing are both valuable ways to connect with your customer, but they shouldn’t be regarded as completely separate entities. After all, it’s likely that you’re talking to the same people through both mediums.

Generally, you’ll find that your email marketing software can be very easily connected to Twitter, Facebook, and even Instagram, so you can sync your campaigns.

MailChimp’s HootSuite integration is a good example of how to sync up your marketing channels. By using the ‘MailChimp campaigns’ stream, you can see reports and share links across social media, then assess how your followers have interacted with your campaign.

The ‘Lists’ stream lets you see the health of your campaigns by tracking open rates and unsubscribes, and when you put the streams together, you’ll be able to conjure up creative social campaigns based around what’s working in your email efforts.

It’s worth exploring all of the supported integrations when choosing an email marketing tool, to make sure the other apps you’re using in your business are complimentary. That way, you can be sure that things are synced and that data you’re collecting on a daily basis goes towards delighting your customers and increasing your lead conversion.

Tips for Seamless Email Marketing Integrations

To ensure successful integrations between your email marketing tool and other business applications, consider these valuable tips:

Evaluate Compatibility : Before selecting an email marketing tool, assess its compatibility with your existing business applications. Ensure that the integrations you need are supported.

: Before selecting an email marketing tool, assess its compatibility with your existing business applications. Ensure that the integrations you need are supported. Data Security : Prioritize data security when integrating applications. Protect customer information and adhere to privacy regulations like GDPR.

: Prioritize data security when integrating applications. Protect customer information and adhere to privacy regulations like GDPR. Training and Support : Provide training to your team on using integrated tools effectively. Ensure that your email marketing provider offers reliable customer support for troubleshooting.

: Provide training to your team on using integrated tools effectively. Ensure that your email marketing provider offers reliable customer support for troubleshooting. Monitor Performance : Regularly monitor the performance of your integrated systems. Track metrics, analyze results, and make adjustments to optimize your marketing strategies.

: Regularly monitor the performance of your integrated systems. Track metrics, analyze results, and make adjustments to optimize your marketing strategies. Test Automation : Explore automation features within your email marketing tool and integrated apps. Automate repetitive tasks to save time and improve efficiency.

: Explore automation features within your email marketing tool and integrated apps. Automate repetitive tasks to save time and improve efficiency. Stay Updated : Keep your applications and integrations up to date with the latest versions. This helps prevent compatibility issues and ensures access to new features.

: Keep your applications and integrations up to date with the latest versions. This helps prevent compatibility issues and ensures access to new features. Customization : Seek customizable integrations that can be tailored to your specific business needs. This flexibility allows for a more personalized and efficient workflow.

: Seek customizable integrations that can be tailored to your specific business needs. This flexibility allows for a more personalized and efficient workflow. Backup Data : Implement data backup procedures in case of integration failures or data loss. Regularly back up critical customer data to prevent disruptions.

: Implement data backup procedures in case of integration failures or data loss. Regularly back up critical customer data to prevent disruptions. User Feedback: Encourage feedback from your team members who use integrated systems daily. Their insights can help identify areas for improvement.

The Power of Email Marketing Integrations

Enhanced Personalization : Integrating your email marketing tool with customer relationship management (CRM) software allows you to gather valuable customer data and create highly personalized email campaigns. Tailoring content to individual preferences boosts engagement and conversion rates.

: Integrating your email marketing tool with customer relationship management (CRM) software allows you to gather valuable customer data and create highly personalized email campaigns. Tailoring content to individual preferences boosts engagement and conversion rates. Efficient Campaign Management : Email marketing integrations streamline campaign management by automating tasks like list management, segmenting contacts, and tracking campaign performance. This efficiency saves time and ensures your marketing efforts are more effective.

: Email marketing integrations streamline campaign management by automating tasks like list management, segmenting contacts, and tracking campaign performance. This efficiency saves time and ensures your marketing efforts are more effective. Improved Customer Support : Integrating email marketing with customer service applications enables your support team to access customer email interactions seamlessly. This results in better-informed responses and enhanced customer satisfaction.

: Integrating email marketing with customer service applications enables your support team to access customer email interactions seamlessly. This results in better-informed responses and enhanced customer satisfaction. Data-Driven Insights : Integrations with analytics tools provide in-depth insights into the performance of your email campaigns. Access to metrics such as open rates, click-through rates, and conversion rates helps you refine your strategies for better results.

: Integrations with analytics tools provide in-depth insights into the performance of your email campaigns. Access to metrics such as open rates, click-through rates, and conversion rates helps you refine your strategies for better results. Increased Revenue : Integrating with eCommerce platforms allows you to link your online store with email marketing. You can send targeted product recommendations, abandoned cart reminders, and special offers, ultimately driving more sales and revenue.

: Integrating with eCommerce platforms allows you to link your online store with email marketing. You can send targeted product recommendations, abandoned cart reminders, and special offers, ultimately driving more sales and revenue. Multi-Channel Engagement : Integrations with social media platforms enable cross-channel engagement. You can synchronize your email marketing efforts with your social media campaigns, reaching a broader audience and reinforcing your brand message.

: Integrations with social media platforms enable cross-channel engagement. You can synchronize your email marketing efforts with your social media campaigns, reaching a broader audience and reinforcing your brand message. Streamlined Workflow : Integrations simplify workflows by connecting various business applications. This seamless flow of data and information across systems minimizes manual data entry, reduces errors, and ensures consistency.

: Integrations simplify workflows by connecting various business applications. This seamless flow of data and information across systems minimizes manual data entry, reduces errors, and ensures consistency. Customer Retention : Integrations can help with customer retention by enabling you to send follow-up emails, loyalty rewards, and surveys to gather feedback. This engagement fosters long-term customer relationships.

: Integrations can help with customer retention by enabling you to send follow-up emails, loyalty rewards, and surveys to gather feedback. This engagement fosters long-term customer relationships. Scalability : As your business grows, integrations ensure scalability. You can easily expand your email marketing efforts and adapt to changing business needs without major disruptions.

: As your business grows, integrations ensure scalability. You can easily expand your email marketing efforts and adapt to changing business needs without major disruptions. Competitive Advantage: Leveraging email marketing integrations effectively provides a competitive edge. You can deliver more relevant content, respond faster to customer inquiries, and stay ahead of competitors in your industry.

Conclusion

Email marketing is undeniably a powerful tool for businesses seeking to connect with their audience and drive revenue. However, what truly sets successful email marketing apart is the integration of various business applications into the email marketing ecosystem. It’s not just about sending messages; it’s about leveraging the wealth of data and insights available through these integrations to create more personalized, efficient, and effective campaigns.

By aligning your email marketing efforts with CRM systems, customer service applications, analytics tools, eCommerce platforms, and social media channels, you can elevate your marketing game to new heights. You gain the ability to understand your customers on a deeper level, respond to their needs promptly, and measure the impact of your campaigns with precision.

Moreover, this holistic approach to email marketing isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s a strategic advantage. In a landscape where competition is fierce and customer expectations are continually evolving, businesses that embrace these integrations gain a significant edge. They can deliver highly targeted content, provide superior customer experiences, and adapt swiftly to market changes.

So, as you embark on your email marketing journey or reassess your current strategies, remember that it’s not just about the emails you send; it’s about the connections you forge and the insights you gather. Integrations are the key to unlocking the full potential of email marketing, and they can be the driving force behind your business’s growth and success.