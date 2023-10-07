Take Your CS and CE to the Next Level at Customer Service & Experience East 2023

Through the Customer Service & Experience East 2023 event, professionals in the customer service and customer experience domains will have an excellent opportunity to learn from industry leaders, network with peers, and gain actionable insights to enhance their service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Objective and Themes:

The primary goal is to exceed customer expectations by truly understanding their needs and leveraging AI and intelligent automation to enhance service delivery across the customer journey?.

Themes such as a unified strategy, efficient service, and creating effortless experiences are central to the event?.

Networking and Learning Opportunities:

Attendees will have the chance to learn from over 300 Chief Customer Officers and senior leaders from highly influential brands globally. They’ll also be able to network, share ideas, and learn best practices to elevate customer experience and service?.

The Customer Service & Experience East 2023 conference is set to take place from November 7 to November 8, 2023, at the Marriott Brooklyn Bridge, New York City. Click on the red button to register.

Reuters Events: Customer Service And Experience East 2023

November 07, 2023, Brooklyn, United States

This event brings together senior leaders from the world’s most influential brands to shape service & experience as disciplines across industry lines. Arm yourself with the insights, metrics & strategies you need to rally your organization around CX and deliver a unified, frictionless experience.

