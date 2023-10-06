48 Father’s Day Messages

This Father’s Day, why not take a break from the traditional Father’s Day card and send your dad a personal message instead? From funny to heartfelt, we’ve put together 48 messages that will let your dad know how much you truly appreciate him. Read on to find the perfect message that’ll make your dad smile!

Why You Should Send a Father’s Day Message

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate all of the amazing dads out there. A heartfelt message can make your dad feel special and appreciated. Here are five reasons you should send your dad a message this Father’s Day:

Adds a personal touch. A message is more personal than a Father's Day card. You can include photos, stories, and inside jokes that will make your dad smile.

It's thoughtful. Taking the time to write out a message shows that you're thinking about your dad on this special day.

Uniqueness. Not everyone sends a message on Father's Day, so your dad is sure to appreciate the gesture.

It's lasting. A message can be saved and reread, unlike a card that will eventually be thrown away.

Did someone say easy? You can send your message using either a piece of paper and a pen, a computer, or a mobile device.

Best Happy Father’s Day Messages

One of the simplest and most heartfelt gestures is to send your father a message expressing your love and appreciation. Let’s take a look at some of the best Father’s Day messages:

1. “Happy Father’s Day, Dad! I love you and appreciate everything you’ve done for me. You’re the best!”

2. “You’re such an amazing dad! I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Thanks for everything.”

3. “Thank you, Dad, for always being there for me. You’re the best father ever!”

4. “Wishing you a happy Father’s Day Dad! Make it a great one!”

5. “Happy Father’s Day to the coolest, funniest, most loving father-in-law out there! Love you!”

6. “I’m so lucky to have such a great dad. This Father’s Day, let’s make it a celebration to remember!”

7. “Where would I be without you, Dad? You’ve always been there for me, and I’m so grateful. Have a wonderful Father’s Day!”

8. “Happy Father’s Day to the most important man in my life! I love you, Dad!”

9. “On this Father’s Day, I want to let you know how much I appreciate everything you’ve done for our family. Thank you, Dad!”

10. “Thanks for being the best dad anyone could ask for! I hope you have a great day.”

Inspirational Father’s Day Messages

In honor of Father’s Day, we’ve collected some of the most inspiring and motivating messages for fathers out there:

11. “Dear Dad, thank you for being my superhero who always rescues me from everything. Love you loads and wish you a very happy Father’s Day.”

12. “You’re such an awesome Dad! You always know how to make things better and put a smile on my face. I’m so lucky to have you in my life.”

13. “Thank you, Dad, for all the wonderful things you’ve done for me throughout my life and all the sacrifices you made. You’re my hero and a wonderful father. I love you!”

14. “If I had the chance to pick my father, you’re the only dad I would ever choose! You helped create all my favorite memories. You’re the most wonderful dad, and I love you.”

15. “Everyone needs a father figure in their life, and I’m so lucky that I have you! You’re not just my father. You’re my hero, and I look up to you in everything.”

Co-Worker and Friend Happy Father’s Day Messages

Here are five Father’s Day messages you can send to your co-workers and friends who are dads:

16. “You’re such an amazing father and I hope you have an amazing Father’s Day my friend. You deserve it.”

17. “Wishing you all the best on your very first Father’s Day! You’re a fantastic dad and an even better friend.”

17. “I’m lucky to have such an awesome co-worker and best friend like you. Have an amazing Father’s Day weekend!”

18. “I’m grateful to be able to call you my friend and co-worker. Keep being the same amazing person you’ve always been! Happy Father’s Day.”

19. “Happy Father’s Day to one of the most hard-working and dedicated dads I know. You’re an inspiration to all of us.”

20. “Wishing the most amazing dad nothing but happiness on this special day. You deserve it, my friend.”

Funny Father’s Day Messages

If you want to make your dad laugh this Father’s Day, check out these funny messages:

21. “The older I get, the smarter my dad seems.”

22. “I’m so grateful to have a dad who’s always there for me – especially when I need money. Happy Father’s Day”

23. “Who’s the best Dad ever? ME! You’re a close second though dad. Happy Father’s Day”

24. “I’m not saying that you’re a bad influence Dad, but I am saying that you’re the reason I need therapy.”

25. “You may not be the coolest dad but on this Father’s Day, you’ll do.”

26. “To my crazy Dad, I hope your wildest Father’s Day wishes come true! I’ll have the bail money ready.”

27. “Happy Father’s Day from your child who put all the gray hairs on your head.”

28. “I love you Dad even though you always embarrass me in front of my friends. Happy Father’s Day!”

29. “You may throw like a girl Dad, but at least I know you’ll be there to catch me when I need you.”

30. “You must be a pretty good father to have such a great son. Happy Father’s Day Dad!”

Fathers Day Message to Everyone Ideas

Want to wish all of the fathers out there a happy Father’s Day? Then check out these messages:

31. “I hope all of the hard-working, responsible dads out there have a great father’s day. You deserve it!”

32. “A big shout out to all of the dads who are always there for their kids, no matter what.”

33. “As fathers, you don’t give us just the love we need, but you give us the strength to face everything life throws our way.”

34. “Without fathers, we would all be lost. To all of the fathers who have been there from the very beginning, thank you.”

35. “Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads who have been a shoulder to cry on, a sounding board, and a source of wisdom.”

36. “Thank you to all of the fathers who have set an example for us to follow.”

37. “On this Father’s Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate all that our dads do for us.”

38. “Fathers, you are truly the unsung heroes of our lives.”

39. “Wishing every dad out there a day filled with love, laughter, and the joy of family. You’ve earned it!”

40. “To all the fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, and father figures – today we celebrate you and the wonderful impact you’ve made on our lives. Happy Father’s Day!”

41. “Every day you show up, guide, protect, and love. To all dads everywhere, today is for you!”

42. “Here’s to the men who taught us to be brave, to be kind, to be ourselves. Happy Father’s Day to all the incredible dads out there!”

43. “Today, we raise a toast to all the wonderful fathers who have touched our lives in so many ways. Happy Father’s Day!”

44. “From guiding hands to comforting hugs, thank you to all the fathers for being the pillars of strength in our lives.”

45. “May every father feel the love and appreciation that they so rightly deserve today and always.”

46. “A big salute to the fathers who have shaped, nurtured, and made sacrifices for their children. We honor you today.”

47. “To the real-life superheroes we call ‘Dad,’ thank you for making our world a better place.”

48. “From life’s lessons to bedtime stories, every father plays a crucial role. Here’s to celebrating you today!”

