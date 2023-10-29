Generative AI Tools from Square Aim to Streamline Business Operations

Square has launched an innovative suite of generative AI tools designed to simplify various aspects of business management for small enterprises. These tools promise to bring automation, rapid workflow processing, and increased operational efficiency to business owners.

Key Takeaways for Small Business Owners

Automated Operations: Square’s AI-powered suite includes features like the “Menu Generator,” enabling the quick creation of restaurant menus, and “Photo Environments”, offering e-commerce sellers the ability to enrich their product images with realistic AI-generated backgrounds. Content Creation Tools: The new suite brings AI-driven capabilities for generating email content, team announcements, website copy, and messaging replies. This assists businesses in maintaining a consistent online presence with minimal effort. Streamlined Onboarding: New sellers transitioning to Square or those starting a new business can swiftly set up their catalogs. AI-driven features recommend items to stock based on business insights, and services from old booking platforms can be seamlessly imported. Operational Efficiency: Enhancements in back-of-house operations for restaurants and ready-to-use product descriptions ensure businesses spend less time on administrative tasks and more on sales. Availability: While some of these features are part of Square’s beta program, the full suite is available for businesses to integrate immediately.

Carissa Smith, a small business owner, lauded Square’s AI solutions, particularly the Photo Studio app, stating that it’s saved her significant time and money, especially as she transitioned to online sales.

Saumil Mehta, Square’s Head of Point of Sale and Omnichannel, emphasized that these generative AI tools further solidify Square’s commitment to helping businesses of all sizes harness the latest tech innovations.

For more details on the complete AI-powered solutions from Square, small business owners can visit squareup.com/ai-for-businesses.