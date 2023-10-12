5 Tips To Get Higher Email Open Rates on Mobile

You get up in the morning. You see 100 emails in your inbox and you are checking them on your mobile phone … how do you normally react to them?

Open them? Or spam them?

Small Business Spotlight Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

It usually takes less than three seconds to make a decision.

If the emails are from an acquaintance or from familiar names you open them based on the subject line.

But what about emails from unfamiliar sources? You open some of them either out of curiosity about their possible surprise element with a sort of skepticism of them being spam.

And what about emails that have subtle marketing intent?

Well, we all know they don’t see the light of the day! When we read emails on mobile, the subject line is a critical element that influences the open rate.

That is why our inboxes are always cluttered with unread emails of which most of them are of promotional types.

As more and more people are increasingly using mobile, it is important to design and execute well thought out emails that can survive stringent demands so that you can get higher email open rates on mobile.

Fews statistics all small businesses should be aware of:

66 percent of all emails are now being opened on mobile devices.

70 percent of people delete the email if it message doesn’t resonate.

75 percent of people who receive email that isn’t optimized for mobile will just delete it.

How Can You Make Your Emails More Engaging on Mobile?

It starts with an attention-grabbing subject line. That is just the start but that is not everything. We like emails with attractive images and crisp content. It would be great if they have a short story to tell. Such emails are highly likely to be opened and more so if they are equally readable on the small screens. Making emails look good and interesting to read on the small screens is definitely a challenge and an opportunity.

Below are the most essentials steps get higher email open rates by creating mobile-friendly emails that are attractive, readable and interesting for your readers.

1. Design: Focus on Visual, Text Size and “Tap”

The look and feel of the emails on mobile screen is the first thing reader’s notice; they decide in an average of three seconds to either open or ignore a mail. Since the visual aspect is very important, it is always desirable to use an email template that is 400×300 pixels with bright colors that complement your brand palette.

Tip: An image size of 20K is good enough for a HTML text banner.

The usage of enlarged fonts in emails means your readers do not have to struggle reading the content. Simpler, single column layout adds to the richness of the design.

The alpha tip: Body copy, 14 point, and headline, 22 point.

The link tip: If you are sharing multiple links, make sure they are separated for easy “clicking”.

Mobile is all about ‘tap’ and not ‘click’, think in terms of finger targets. Email tabs, buttons and white spaces all must complement the finger tap.

2. Streamline Words: Focus on Short Headlines and Stories

To get higher email open rates, streamline words and create a short, scan able and interesting story. About 20 percent of consumers believe that a good subject line makes them open and read the email.

Try a pre-header below the subject line and generate 19 percent higher open rate! For a pre-header, go for different content with between 70-75 characters.

Catchy and meaningful subject lines that clearly explains the topic, enhanced by bright images in the right places is what your readers are looking for.

3. Call to Action: Focus on One Action Per Email

Emails help your potential customers learn about your business and connect with you. A good call to action is important to make this happen. Here are 3 tips:

A call to action is only about one objective redirecting to onelocation.

A bold and clear call to action.

Call to action placed on the left, with a button of a minimum 40×40 pixels in size.

4. Compatibility: Focus on Operating System and Image Display

Readers won’t feel distracted or confused the emails are compatible with the mobile devices. Your email provider should provide the basics:

HTML supported email,

Images should be on display and not blocked,

Auto scaling of the width for different screen size

Font should not scatter or overlap

Functional for following operating systems such as iOS, Android, Windows

The Oh No! tip: Preview the email before you send it. All email providers have this function.

5. Email Marketing Best Practices

You may want to check for the following before you shoot those mobile-friendly emails:

No navigation bars – Navigation bars do not work well on mobile emails. They are not built for finger tap and tend to break.

Contextual – If you know who will read the mail, where and how, you can work on the content that is compatible and consumable.

Color palette – Use bright colors to keep your readers spirits up.

Concise and Precise – It is OK to talk about your product but consider ‘less is more’ with enlarged fonts, your emails will get the respect they deserve.

Analytics: You cannot track everything. Understand email analytics, identify the basic metrics and track your emails open and click rates to see which emails are really working on mobile.

Aspect Key Considerations Design - Use an email template optimized for mobile (400x300 pixels) with brand-complementing colors.

- Keep image size around 20K for HTML text banners.

- Enlarge fonts for readability (Body copy: 14pt, Headline: 22pt).

- Separate multiple links for easy tapping. Streamline Words - Craft short, scannable, and interesting stories.

- Include a pre-header (70-75 characters) for a 19% higher open rate.

- Create catchy, meaningful subject lines that explain the topic. Call to Action - Focus on one clear objective and destination per email.

- Use a bold and clear call to action.

- Place the call to action on the left with a button at least 40x40 pixels in size. Compatibility - Ensure compatibility with mobile devices, including HTML support, unblocked images, and auto-scaling for different screen sizes.

- Avoid font scattering or overlapping.

- Ensure functional performance on iOS, Android, and Windows. Email Best Practices - Avoid navigation bars in mobile emails. They can be challenging for finger tapping.

- Tailor content contextually based on the recipient and their reading environment.

- Use a bright color palette to keep readers engaged.

- Keep emails concise and precise, focusing on the essentials.

- Utilize email analytics to track open and click rates for mobile effectiveness.

Enhancing Mobile Email Marketing

In addition to the fundamental strategies mentioned above, consider these advanced tactics to further elevate your mobile email marketing efforts:

A/B Testing: Experiment with different subject lines, visuals, and CTAs to discover what resonates best with your mobile audience. A/B testing helps refine your approach for optimal engagement.

Experiment with different subject lines, visuals, and CTAs to discover what resonates best with your mobile audience. A/B testing helps refine your approach for optimal engagement. Personalization: Tailor emails based on recipient data, such as name, location, or previous interactions. Personalized content enhances relevance and encourages opens and clicks.

Tailor emails based on recipient data, such as name, location, or previous interactions. Personalized content enhances relevance and encourages opens and clicks. Segmentation: Divide your email list into segments based on demographics, behavior, or preferences. Send targeted messages to each segment, addressing their specific needs and interests.

Divide your email list into segments based on demographics, behavior, or preferences. Send targeted messages to each segment, addressing their specific needs and interests. Interactive Content: Incorporate interactive elements like polls, surveys, and quizzes to engage mobile users. Interactive content encourages participation and extends the time readers spend on your emails.

Incorporate interactive elements like polls, surveys, and quizzes to engage mobile users. Interactive content encourages participation and extends the time readers spend on your emails. Accessibility: Ensure your emails are accessible to all recipients, including those with disabilities. Use alt text for images and design layouts that accommodate screen readers.

Ensure your emails are accessible to all recipients, including those with disabilities. Use alt text for images and design layouts that accommodate screen readers. Geolocation Targeting: Leverage geolocation data to deliver location-specific offers or information. This approach is particularly effective for businesses with physical locations.

Leverage geolocation data to deliver location-specific offers or information. This approach is particularly effective for businesses with physical locations. Behavioral Triggers: Implement automated email sequences triggered by user actions, such as abandoned carts or sign-ups. Behavioral emails deliver timely, relevant content.

Implement automated email sequences triggered by user actions, such as abandoned carts or sign-ups. Behavioral emails deliver timely, relevant content. Social Proof: Showcase social proof like customer reviews, ratings, or testimonials in your emails. Positive feedback can boost trust and conversions.

Showcase social proof like customer reviews, ratings, or testimonials in your emails. Positive feedback can boost trust and conversions. Video Integration: Embed videos directly in your emails, but ensure they have mobile-friendly formats and are optimized for quick loading.

Embed videos directly in your emails, but ensure they have mobile-friendly formats and are optimized for quick loading. Mobile App Promotion: If you have a mobile app, promote it through emails with download links. Encourage users to install and engage with your app for a seamless experience.

If you have a mobile app, promote it through emails with download links. Encourage users to install and engage with your app for a seamless experience. Timing and Frequency: Pay attention to the timing of your emails. Experiment with different send times and frequencies to find the optimal schedule for your audience.

Pay attention to the timing of your emails. Experiment with different send times and frequencies to find the optimal schedule for your audience. Feedback Loops: Encourage recipients to provide feedback by including surveys or feedback forms. Use this input to refine your email marketing strategy.

Strategy Key Considerations A/B Testing - Experiment with subject lines, visuals, and CTAs for mobile optimization. - Use A/B testing to refine your approach for higher engagement. Personalization - Customize emails based on recipient data (name, location, interactions). - Personalization enhances relevance and encourages opens and clicks. Segmentation - Divide your email list into segments (demographics, behavior, preferences). - Send targeted messages to address specific needs and interests. Interactive Content - Include interactive elements like polls, surveys, and quizzes for engagement. - Interactive content extends reader interaction. Accessibility - Ensure emails are accessible to all recipients, including those with disabilities. - Use alt text for images and screen-reader-friendly layouts. Geolocation Targeting - Utilize geolocation data for location-specific offers or information. - Effective for businesses with physical locations. Behavioral Triggers - Implement automated email sequences triggered by user actions (e.g., abandoned carts, sign-ups). - Behavioral emails deliver timely, relevant content. Social Proof - Showcase social proof like customer reviews, ratings, or testimonials. - Positive feedback can boost trust and conversions. Video Integration - Embed mobile-friendly videos directly in emails. - Optimize for quick loading on mobile devices. Mobile App Promotion - Promote your mobile app through emails with download links. - Encourage users to install and engage with your app. Timing and Frequency - Experiment with send times and frequencies to find the optimal schedule. - Consider your audience's preferences and behaviors. Feedback Loops - Encourage recipients to provide feedback through surveys or feedback forms. - Use feedback to refine your email marketing strategy.

The Future of Mobile Email Marketing

As mobile technology continues to evolve and user behaviors change, staying ahead of the curve is essential for successful email marketing. Consider these forward-looking trends and strategies to future-proof your mobile email marketing efforts:

Dark Mode Optimization: With dark mode becoming increasingly popular, ensure your emails are optimized for both light and dark themes. Test your designs to maintain readability and visual appeal.

With dark mode becoming increasingly popular, ensure your emails are optimized for both light and dark themes. Test your designs to maintain readability and visual appeal. Voice Assistants Integration: As voice-activated devices become more common, optimize your email content for voice search. Focus on natural language and concise answers to common queries.

As voice-activated devices become more common, optimize your email content for voice search. Focus on natural language and concise answers to common queries. AMP for Email: Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) technology is extending to email, allowing for interactive and dynamic content within emails. Explore AMP email capabilities for engaging messages.

Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) technology is extending to email, allowing for interactive and dynamic content within emails. Explore AMP email capabilities for engaging messages. Artificial Intelligence (AI): Harness AI for personalization, predictive content recommendations, and email automation. AI can help tailor messages to individual preferences and behaviors.

Harness AI for personalization, predictive content recommendations, and email automation. AI can help tailor messages to individual preferences and behaviors. Mobile-First Design: Continue prioritizing mobile-friendly design but take it a step further by adopting a “mobile-first” approach. Craft emails with mobile users in mind from the initial concept.

Continue prioritizing mobile-friendly design but take it a step further by adopting a “mobile-first” approach. Craft emails with mobile users in mind from the initial concept. Augmented Reality (AR): Experiment with AR elements in emails to provide immersive experiences. AR can allow customers to visualize products or interact with your brand in novel ways.

Experiment with AR elements in emails to provide immersive experiences. AR can allow customers to visualize products or interact with your brand in novel ways. Inbox Nudges: Use AI-powered nudges that prompt users to engage with your emails or follow up on abandoned actions. These nudges can boost conversions and re-engage users.

Use AI-powered nudges that prompt users to engage with your emails or follow up on abandoned actions. These nudges can boost conversions and re-engage users. Enhanced Personal Data Protection: Stay ahead of evolving data privacy regulations and reassure customers about the security of their information in your emails.

Stay ahead of evolving data privacy regulations and reassure customers about the security of their information in your emails. Micro-Moments: Leverage micro-moments, where users turn to their mobile devices for quick answers or actions. Craft emails that provide immediate value and solutions.

Leverage micro-moments, where users turn to their mobile devices for quick answers or actions. Craft emails that provide immediate value and solutions. Sustainable Practices: Embrace sustainability in your email marketing by reducing image sizes, optimizing content for efficient delivery, and promoting eco-friendly initiatives.

Embrace sustainability in your email marketing by reducing image sizes, optimizing content for efficient delivery, and promoting eco-friendly initiatives. Predictive Analytics: Utilize predictive analytics to forecast user behavior and preferences, allowing you to proactively deliver relevant content.

Utilize predictive analytics to forecast user behavior and preferences, allowing you to proactively deliver relevant content. Cross-Channel Integration: Integrate email marketing with other channels like SMS, social media, and chat apps for a cohesive and omnichannel customer experience.