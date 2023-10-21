TikTok and Other Big Brands Support Minority Owned Businesses with Grants

TikTok can be a powerful tool for businesses. And the platform is also supporting small businesses through a new grant program. Learn about this and other small business grant opportunities in the list below.

Creciendo con TikTok Grant

TikTok is teaming up with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to offer the Creciendo con TikTok Grant, supporting latino small businesses across the country. The $200,000 program will provide cash awards of $5,000 to 40 Latinx small businesses. The program aims to reward eligible business owners who have demonstrated perseverance, resourcefulness, hard work, and vision while serving their communities. The deadline to apply is October 23.

Duke Energy Foundation NKY Small Business Grants

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Duke Energy Foundation to provide grants to local businesses owned by women, minorities, and veterans. Eligible businesses can apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. To qualify, businesses must have 50 employees or fewer and be Duke Energy customers in Boone, Campbell, or Kenton counties. Businesses can use funds for various upgrades, including site adaptability and beautification, technology improvements, and hiring expenses. The deadline to apply is October 31.

Redmond Small Business Resiliency Grants

Redmond, Washington and OneRedmond are teaming up to offer grants to businesses that faced hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of $5,000. To qualify, businesses must be located within Redmond ZIP code 98052, be a for-profit business, and have ten or fewer employees or be a sole proprietor. The program plans to award 100 grants using a lottery system, which will be performed by a third-party organization. The city plans to select and notify applicants in November and notify recipients by December 1.

Montana STEP Grants

The Montana Department of Commerce is allocating $800,000 in federal grant funding to a grant program designed to help small Montana businesses compete in international markets. The federal funding comes from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and is part of Commerce’s State Trade Expansion Program (STEP). Through the program, eligible Montana exporters can apply for grants of up to $10,000, which can cover up to half of the project costs for export-related activities like trade show exhibition fees, market research, international compliance testing, or foreign language translation. Eligible applicants can apply for up to $30,000 in STEP grants per year.

Made in Maui County Festival Grants

Maui’s Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is supporting Maui small businesses that were negatively affected by wildfires over the summer by covering costs associated with participation in this year’s Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival on November 3 and 4. The organization is providing $65,000 in grants, which will cover the $450 booth fee for eligible vendors at the event.

Black Entrepreneurs Day

The fourth annual Black Entrepreneurs Day will take place at New York City’s Apollo Theater with a free global livestream on November 1. As part of the event, the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant will award more than $200,000 in grants to Black-owned businesses. The deadline to apply for grants during this year’s event has passed. But this is an annual event with more grants likely to be awarded in future years. There’s also still room for companies interested in sponsoring or supporting the event.

