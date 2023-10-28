Agricultural Businesses Can Apply for Grants of Up to $100,000

Agricultural businesses face many challenges, including extreme weather conditions like flooding and droughts. California is currently supporting businesses that have suffered due to these issues over the past year. Read about this opportunity and more current small business grants below.

California Small Agricultural Business Drought and Flooding Relief Grant Program

California is currently offering grant funding to small agricultural businesses that have been financially impacted by severe drought and/or flooding. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $100,000, with specific funding requirements outlined for various drought and flood groups. For example, Drought Group 1 funds are allocated to small and socially disadvantaged farmers, while Drought Group 2 funds are allocated to qualified small agricultural businesses that have been most impacted by severe drought. Additionally, Flood Group 1 funds are allocated to qualified small agricultural businesses that have been impacted by flooding across the state. December 1 is the deadline to apply for the groups outlined above.

Buffalo Small Business Assistance Grant Program

Buffalo, New York is currently accepting applications for its Small Business Assistance Grants program. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the city is allocating a total of $3.5 million to the program. Funds will be divided among the city’s nine council districts to be distributed to small businesses that were impacted by the pandemic. In addition to grants, the program will offer loans and technical assistance services to benefit as many businesses as possible. The program is open to business owners with 50 or fewer full-time employees. Additionally, the business owner must live in one of Buffalo’s nine council districts, and the business must be located within Buffalo.

Tehachapi Sign Grant Program

Tehachapi, California is currently running a Sign Grant Program to help small businesses in the City that want to improve their storefronts. Specifically, funds can be used for projects like installing or improving signs, eliminating blight, and encouraging economic development. Eligible businesses can apply for reimbursement funds that cover up to half of the project cost. Each grant may provide between $500 and $3,000. The city plans to award grants on a first come, first served basis.

Erie County Storefront Revitalization Grant Program

Erie County, New York is currently supporting local small businesses through its Erie County Storefront Revitalization grant program. The program is investing $15 million over a two-year period, allowing small businesses to apply for funding for various facade improvements.The Department of Environment and Planning administers the prorgram, which already awarded 262 grants during its first funding round. So far, the city says that 56 businesses have had their storefront improvements fully completed, while another 155 are in progress.

Virginia Statewide Business District Resurgence Grant

Waynesboro, Virginia recently received a $100,000 grant from the state that it is using to help small businesses with e-commerce, consultant services, and facade improvements. The Virginia Statewide Business District Resurgence Grant aims to support businesses located in downtown districts or neighboring areas. This is the second funding round of the program. And the city plans to expand the current façade grant program to serve a larger area and serve more women-owned, minority-owned, and immigrant-owned businesses. December 20 is the deadline to apply.

University City Partners Grant

University City Partners in Charlotte, North Carolina recently received $237,500 in pandemic relief grant funds from the city of Charlotte. The grant was actually allocated to the nonprofit back in 2020, but was never paid due to an error. City leaders then approved the overdue funds in June of this year after discovering the mistake. University City Partners plans to use the grant to build a database of local businesses and survey them so they can more effectively provide resources over the next year.