Small Business Grants with Deadlines in October

Small business grants can help businesses with various projects throughout the year. Currently, cities and organizations are operating programs to help businesses with everything from exterior upgrades to special events. Read on for a full list of small business grants with deadlines during October 2023.

Activate Oakland

Oakland, California and local organization Visit Oakland are teaming up to support small businesses and draw visitors back into the city. The new $400,000 grant program, Activate Oakland, will provide up to $20,000 to small businesses and organizations that want to create free events to draw crowds into the community. Eligible events can include everything from free exercise classes to pop-up retail shops. Businesses and organizations have until October 12 to apply.

York BLOOM Grants

The York County Economic Alliance in York, Pennsylvania, recently launched the 2023 City of York BLOOM Grant Program. Through the program, eligible businesses can apply for grants of between $500 and $1,500 to fund projects that will help with productivity or expansion. The organization will consider business needs and potential impact when determining grant amounts. And businesses that have not received funding through previous BLOOM grants will receive priority. October 13 is the deadline for businesses to apply.

Montana Native American Business Advisor Program

Montana’s Native American Business Advisor program is one of four small business grant programs currently supporting tribal businesses throughout the state. The program aims to help aspiring indigenous entrepreneurs by providing expert guidance, mentorship, and resources throughout the startup process. This program includes $160,000 in total funding. October 16 is the final deadline to apply.

Texas Woman’s University StartHER Grants

StartHER, the annual grant program of Texas Woman’s University’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs, is currently running its fifth round of funding. During this round, the center will award 25 grants of $5,000 each to women-owned businesses. Eligible businesses can use funds for various expenses, like purchasing new equipment or improving commercial spaces. During previous rounds, the center has awarded $450,000 to 90 women-owned businesses while also providing access to business advisors and a virtual business training course. Applications for this program are due by October 22.

Montana Tribal Business Development Grant

Montana’s Tribal Business Development Grant is another program that aims to support tribal-owned businesses throughout the state. The program includes $240,000 in total funding for shovel-ready projects to help eligible businesses expand or improve their operations. The application period for this program runs now through October 25.

San Antonio Façade Improvement Grant Program

San Antonio, Texas is extending the deadline for its Façade Improvement Grant Program. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of between $5,000 to $50,000 to cover various exterior upgrades that are visible from the public right-of-way. The city also added new eligibility areas to help even more businesses get funding through the program. October 31 is the updated deadline to apply.

Montana Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant

Montana is accepting applications from Native American-owned businesses to help expand the scope of small-scale enterprises. This is one of four programs currently running throughout the state, and it has $320,000 in funding available. The application period is open now through October 31.

