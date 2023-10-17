About Us   |  

How to Hire a Project Manager

Published: Oct 17, 2023 by Rob Starr In Staffing
Businesses across all different verticals require structured approaches to make projects work and succeed. The project manager job description and IT project manager job description define the roles and responsibilities one must undertake to ensure project success. A project manager allocates resources, orchestrates tasks, and navigates through challenges.

Complicated technologies and globalization have highlighted the need for these professionals. This blog will look at the key considerations you need to make when deciding to hire a project manager and ways to become a better project manager.

The Value of Effective Project Management in Businesses

Modern businesses need top candidates to plan, execute, and oversee projects. The results are the enhanced efficiency and timelessness of buildings like the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The Apple iPhone is another excellent example of what the right hire can do. Sending an interview rejection letter to those not selected is as crucial as choosing the right candidate. The Project Management Institute reports companies and businesses can use 12 times more resources when they don’t prioritize this service.

How to Hire a Project Manager

Key Qualities to Look for When You Hire a Project Manager

Good candidates need to have different skills, including technical expertise. A good project manager also has:

  • Excellent communication skills because they are the central hub between team members and stakeholders.
  • Strong leadership abilities to foster an excellent team culture.
  • Great organizational skills so they can efficiently plan and prioritize tasks.

These experts also need to have excellent risk management skills so they can develop strategies when problems arise. Using a training plan template can help in ensuring that these skills are honed over time.

How to Hire a Project Manager

Hiring an Experienced Project Manager: Why It Matters

Project management experience provides a set of insights and skills that can help a project succeed. Key aspects that make a difference include foresight and planning. The best candidates can anticipate challenges and adapt.

They can identify issues and risks early in a project lifecycle. They understand how important risk management and effective communication are. Also, they recognize the importance of knowing how to onboard new employees and reduce hiring bias, especially in a diverse working environment.

How to Hire a Project Manager

Differentiating Between Project Managers and Other Roles

Other jobs like product managers and team leads might seem similar. Each one is distinct but shares a few similarities.

Project Managers

These professionals execute and plan projects. They allocate resources and set timelines as well as manage budgets. Their job is to oversee a complete project lifecycle. Hiring for such roles often requires exploring unusual ways to promote a job opening. Quite often a certification is required.

Team Leads

Team leads provide direction and leadership to individuals. They are often responsible for communications between their teams and upper management. They possess interpersonal and leadership skills.

Product Managers

Product managers collaborate with marketing and sales as well as development teams. They understand customer requirements and marketing trends. Usually, a bachelor’s degree is required.

How to Hire a Project Manager

Freelance vs. In-House Project Managers

There are some differences between an in-house and a freelance project manager.

Advantages for Freelancers

  • Freelancers are available on a short-term and/or part-time basis. They are flexible.
  • Hiring a freelancer eliminates some overhead.
  • Freelancers often have niche expertise in certain industries or specific projects.

Two of the disadvantages are they may have a hard time fitting in with company culture and communicating from a remote location. Also, if one is considering whether they should hire a family member as a freelancer, that brings its own set of challenges.

Advantages of In-House Choices.

  • In-house candidates adapt more easily to company culture.
  • They are stable and provide a consistent presence, which is better for long-term projects.
  • In-house managers align with the company’s security protocols.

The disadvantages include additional overhead like salary and office space.

How to Hire a Project Manager

Key Steps to Hire a Project Manager

StepDescriptionTools/ResourcesKey Considerations
Define the RoleClearly outline the responsibilities and expectations of the project manager.Job description templateEnsure alignment with company objectives and projects.
Determine QualificationsDecide on necessary skills, experience, and education relevant to project management.Industry benchmarks, PMI standardsConsider both technical and soft skills.
Advertise the PositionUse multiple channels to attract a wide pool of potential candidates.Job platforms, company websiteHighlight company culture and project details.
Initial ScreeningReview resumes to shortlist candidates based on their relevance and fit.Resume screening softwareFocus on relevant project management experience.
Interview ProcessConduct thorough interviews, preferably in multiple rounds.Video conferencing tools, interview roomAssess their approach to managing projects and teams.
Skill AssessmentTest candidates with real-world project scenarios or tasks.Assessment platforms, test projectsEnsure tests are representative of your projects.
Certification CheckValidate the candidate's project management certifications, if applicable.PMI database, reference checksPMP, PRINCE2, and other relevant certifications.
Salary & Benefit NegotiationAgree on compensation, benefits, and other employment terms.Compensation surveys, HR consultantsEnsure the offer is competitive and aligns with experience.
OnboardingFamiliarize the new hire with the company, projects, and teams they'll oversee.Onboarding checklist, HR softwareFacilitate a smooth integration into the company.
Continuous FeedbackRegularly engage with the project manager and provide feedback on performance.Performance review templates, regular meetingsMaintain open communication and support their growth.

Following the guide below will help you find a project manager who has leadership skills and relevant experience. One of the first steps involves understanding your requirements and posting them on job platforms.

Identify Your Business’s Project Needs

Different skill sets and expertise will be needed for different projects like the following.

For Marketing Projects

A project manager working in this field needs to encourage creativity and innovation.

For Construction Projects

The project manager role needed here requires someone who understands safety regulations and construction materials.

For IT Projects

A good project manager here will have a technical background. They will be able to understand scalability and security issues with the technology needed.

The job description can be different depending on the industry. For example, marketing experts in this field will need to interact with clients. IT project manager skills should be more geared toward internal stakeholders.

How to Hire a Project Manager

Sourcing Potential Project Managers

There are several different ways to source top project managers including:

Networking Events

Look for specific events where you can meet and greet. Try project management seminars and workshops.

Social Media Platforms

Managers can have specific pages and groups on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Job Portals

Popular portals like Indeed and LinkedIn will post job listings for these positions. Professional networks and recruitment agencies are two other places to look.

Tracking Project Progress

The right project manager excels in organization and planning. They can identify resource requirements, allocate tasks, and mitigate potential risks.

Effective communication is another one of the ways they track the progress of team members and others. Continually monitoring indicators like KPIs and adjusting strategies as required is another necessary skill set.

How to Hire a Project Manager

Assessing Project Management Skills and Certifications

Certifications matter when you’re looking for the best project manager. Check these boxes when you go through the hiring process.

  • The Project Manager Professional (PMP) is recognized around the world. It covers different areas like the execution, planning and monitoring of projects.
  • PRINCE2 (Projects in Controlled Environments) The methods used here divide your project up into manageable stages.

Other certifications you should be looking for can include one covering risk management and one designating an Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP).

Interview Process: Questions to Ask

Asking the right questions can help you find the right candidate.

  1. Ask them about a challenging project they overcame. That can help to gauge their problem-solving skills.
  2. Find out how they approach a new project and the methodologies and tools they use. This will help you decide if they blend in with your company culture.
  3. Ask them how they deal with team members who don’t meet expectations. This will give you a good idea of their interpersonal skills.

How to Hire a Project Manager

Discuss Compensation, Role Expectations, and Growth Path

The market will give you a good idea of project manager benchmarks. Deciding what you will offer also includes clearly outlining the candidate’s role. Deciding on the salary also means taking into consideration their experience and certifications.

Don’t forget to define the performance indicators (KPIs) you expect clearly. Make sure the candidate understands about regular performance reviews so areas for improvement and growth can be identified.

How to Hire a Project Manager

Onboarding and Integration into Your Team

Providing a smooth transition onto your team for a project manager includes:

Helping them to understand company culture with orientation sessions and perhaps a mentorship program. You can organize social events or teambuilding activities that include your new project manager

Provide Documents

Providing them with project plans and key milestones for existing projects will help bring them along. Schedule review sessions where your new hire can ask questions.

How to Hire a Business Manager

The Future of Project Management: Keeping Your Talent Updated

Project management has changed with digital technologies. Online platforms and tools can streamline project tracking and communication. Virtual collaborations due to remote work are now the norm.

Project managers need to make decisions today based on data analytics. These company assets need to be updated continuously on the latest products and methods. Understanding potential disruptions and emerging trends allows them to tackle challenges.

How to Hire a Project Manager

FAQs: How to Hire a Project Manager

What’s the difference between junior and senior project management roles?

Junior project managers only get to tackle specific tasks and parts of the project. Senior project managers plan, execute, and complete the entire job.

How do the best project managers adapt to different industries?

Being aware of cultural differences and nuances is important. Using the right tools whether they be software or regular meetings helps.

What software skills should a modern project manager possess?

A project manager should be able to use task management software like Trello. They should also be good with communication tools like Zoom and Google Workspace.

Is it better to promote an internal candidate or hire a project manager externally?

Each one has advantages when you’re looking to hire project managers.

An external candidate supplies diverse experience and can bring best practices from different industries. An internal candidate will be more familiar with company culture. They might also have a knowledge of ongoing projects.

Image: Envato Elements

Rob Starr
Rob Starr Rob Starr is a staff writer for Small Business Trends. Rob is a freelance journalist and content strategist/manager with three decades of experience in both print and online writing. He currently works in New York City as a copywriter and all across North America for a variety of editing and writing enterprises.
